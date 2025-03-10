The UCLA Bruins returned to the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 women's basketball rankings after knocking off USC in the Big Ten championship. This is the Bruins' 13th week at No. 1 this season, as they spent 12 straight weeks at the top spot while they were undefeated.
The Bruins have only lost two games in 2024-25, and both were to now-No. 4 USC. Cori Close's team got revenge with a gutsy comeback victory and has now locked in a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
South Carolina improved to No. 2 by winning the SEC Tournament with a win over previous No. 1, Texas. While UCLA is the top team this week, the Gamecocks are receiving nine first-place votes.
UConn is No. 3 while receiving seven first-place votes. The Huskies are competing in the Big East championship game for the fifth consecutive time since rejoining the conference. They are battling Creighton on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.
Texas dropped to No. 5 after falling to South Carolina in a dismal offensive performance. They are still expected to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but the Longhorns have a lot to work on offensively if they want to make a deep run.
TCU moved up to No. 6 after winning the Big 12 championship. Meanwhile, Duke is No. 7 after a strong second half helped the Blue Devils take down NC State and win the ACC title.
Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|UCLA
|30-2
|774 (16)
|4
|2
|South Carolina
|30-3
|762 (9)
|5
|3
|UConn
|30-3
|737 (7)
|3
|4
|USC
|28-3
|715
|2
|5
|Texas
|31-3
|690
|1
|6
|TCU
|31-3
|626
|8
|7
|Duke
|26-7
|608
|11
|8
|Notre Dame
|26-5
|565
|6
|9
|NC State
|26-6
|563
|7
|10
|LSU
|28-5
|505
|9
|11
|Oklahoma
|25-7
|473
|10
|12
|North Carolina
|27-7
|422
|14
|13
|Kentucky
|27-7
|389
|12
|14
|Baylor
|27-7
|383
|17
|15
|Ohio State
|25-6
|371
|13
|16
|West Virginia
|24-7
|340
|16
|17
|Oklahoma State
|25-6
|242
|21
|18
|Maryland
|23-7
|211
|15
|19
|Kansas State
|26-7
|204
|20
|20
|Tennesse
|22-9
|148
|18
|21
|Alabama
|23-8
|135
|19
|22
|Creighton
|26-5
|127
|23
|23
|Florida State
|23-8
|120
|22
|24
|South Dakota State
|29-3
|83
|25
|25
|Ole Miss
|20-10
|55
|NR
Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 41, Michigan 31, Michigan State 24, Iowa 15, Louisville 14, James Madison 13, Georgia Tech 8, California 3, Fairfield 2, UTSA 1