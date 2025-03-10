gettyimages-2203726397-1-1.jpg
The UCLA Bruins returned to the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 women's basketball rankings after knocking off USC in the Big Ten championship. This is the Bruins' 13th week at No. 1 this season, as they spent 12 straight weeks at the top spot while they were undefeated.

The Bruins have only lost two games in 2024-25, and both were to now-No. 4 USC. Cori Close's team got revenge with a gutsy comeback victory and has now locked in a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina improved to No. 2 by winning the SEC Tournament with a win over previous No. 1, Texas. While UCLA is the top team this week, the Gamecocks are receiving nine first-place votes. 

UConn is No. 3 while receiving seven first-place votes. The Huskies are competing in the Big East championship game for the fifth consecutive time since rejoining the conference. They are battling Creighton on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

Texas dropped to No. 5 after falling to South Carolina in a dismal offensive performance. They are still expected to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but the Longhorns have a lot to work on offensively if they want to make a deep run.

TCU moved up to No. 6 after winning the Big 12 championship. Meanwhile, Duke is No. 7 after a strong second half helped the Blue Devils take down NC State and win the ACC title.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1UCLA30-2774 (16)4
2South Carolina30-3762 (9)5
3UConn30-3737 (7)3
4USC28-37152
5Texas31-36901
6TCU31-36268
7Duke26-760811
8Notre Dame26-55656
9NC State26-65637
10LSU28-55059
11Oklahoma25-747310
12North Carolina27-742214
13Kentucky27-738912
14Baylor27-738317
15Ohio State25-637113
16West Virginia24-734016
17Oklahoma State25-624221
18Maryland23-721115
19Kansas State26-720420
20Tennesse22-914818
21Alabama23-813519
22Creighton26-512723
23Florida State23-812022
24South Dakota State29-38325
25Ole Miss20-1055NR

Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 41, Michigan 31, Michigan State 24, Iowa 15, Louisville 14, James Madison 13, Georgia Tech 8, California 3, Fairfield 2, UTSA 1