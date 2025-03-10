The UCLA Bruins returned to the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 women's basketball rankings after knocking off USC in the Big Ten championship. This is the Bruins' 13th week at No. 1 this season, as they spent 12 straight weeks at the top spot while they were undefeated.

The Bruins have only lost two games in 2024-25, and both were to now-No. 4 USC. Cori Close's team got revenge with a gutsy comeback victory and has now locked in a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina improved to No. 2 by winning the SEC Tournament with a win over previous No. 1, Texas. While UCLA is the top team this week, the Gamecocks are receiving nine first-place votes.

UConn is No. 3 while receiving seven first-place votes. The Huskies are competing in the Big East championship game for the fifth consecutive time since rejoining the conference. They are battling Creighton on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

Texas dropped to No. 5 after falling to South Carolina in a dismal offensive performance. They are still expected to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but the Longhorns have a lot to work on offensively if they want to make a deep run.

TCU moved up to No. 6 after winning the Big 12 championship. Meanwhile, Duke is No. 7 after a strong second half helped the Blue Devils take down NC State and win the ACC title.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UCLA 30-2 774 (16) 4 2 South Carolina 30-3 762 (9) 5 3 UConn 30-3 737 (7) 3 4 USC 28-3 715 2 5 Texas 31-3 690 1 6 TCU 31-3 626 8 7 Duke 26-7 608 11 8 Notre Dame 26-5 565 6 9 NC State 26-6 563 7 10 LSU 28-5 505 9 11 Oklahoma 25-7 473 10 12 North Carolina 27-7 422 14 13 Kentucky 27-7 389 12 14 Baylor 27-7 383 17 15 Ohio State 25-6 371 13 16 West Virginia 24-7 340 16 17 Oklahoma State 25-6 242 21 18 Maryland 23-7 211 15 19 Kansas State 26-7 204 20 20 Tennesse 22-9 148 18 21 Alabama 23-8 135 19 22 Creighton 26-5 127 23 23 Florida State 23-8 120 22 24 South Dakota State 29-3 83 25 25 Ole Miss 20-10 55 NR

Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 41, Michigan 31, Michigan State 24, Iowa 15, Louisville 14, James Madison 13, Georgia Tech 8, California 3, Fairfield 2, UTSA 1