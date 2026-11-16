After a shocking 69-51 loss to Louisville on Sunday, UConn has now lost two of its first five games for only the sixth time in Geno Auriemma's 42-year tenure. The Huskies tipped off their 2026-27 campaign as the No. 2 team in the AP Top 25 but have now dropped to No. 7.

It appears the Huskies managed to stay in the top 10 because their opponents are highly ranked. The first loss was against the current No. 2 Michigan, and Louisville has now moved up to No. 3. That being said, UConn has a lot to figure out in a very short amount of time because Geno Auriemma's squad will be facing No. 1 South Carolina next week.

The Gamecocks are thriving in their tough non-conference schedule and picked up a statement win over the USC Trojans on Sunday. The victory gave them their third win against a ranked opponent this season. That was JuJu Watkins' first game against a ranked opponent since her return from a torn ACL, but despite not getting the desired result, the Trojans still showed a lot of potential and therefore only fell one spot to No. 4.

Elsewhere in the country, Iowa moved up to No. 8 following a 75-65 win against Vanderbilt. The final score doesn't reflect how dominant the Hawkeyes were against Mikayla Blakes and rest of the Commodores as Iowa held a 20-point advantage for a significant part of the game. Consequently, Vanderbilt fell out the top 10.

Oklahoma State is dangerously close to dropping out of the rankings altogether because of a 64-62 overtime loss to Tulsa, a program that had never beaten a Top 25 opponent. What kept the Cowgirls ranked this week was a bounce-back 90-80 victory against South Dakota State.

Here is a look at the rest of this week's rankings.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25 week 1 rankings

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PREV 1 South Carolina 4-0 825 (33) 1 2 Michigan 3-0 787 2 3 Louisville 6-0 728 7 4 USC 3-1 720 3 5 Duke 4-0 698 5 6 Texas 4-0 656 6 7 UConn 3-2 617 4 8 Iowa 4-1 562 10 9 LSU 4-0 558 9 10 UCLA 4-0 506 10 11 Vanderbilt 4-1 480 8 12 Kentucky 5-0 475 12 13 Notre Dame 4-0 451 13 14 Oklahoma 4-0 405 14 15 TCU 6-0 350 15 16 Washington 3-0 283 16 17 Minnesota 4-0 264 18 18 Maryland 2-1 260 19 19 Ole Miss 4-0 224 21 20 Ohio State 4-1 224 17 21 Illinois 3-0 156 22 22 West Virginia 4-0 115 24 23 Nebraska 4-0 111 25 24 North Carolina 2-2 79 23 25 Oklahoma State 4-1 71 19

Others receiving votes: Baylor 53, NC State 22, Virginia 16, Arizona State 15, Michigan State 9, Colorado 4, Princeton 1