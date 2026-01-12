The women's college basketball AP Top 25 shook again this week after former No. 2 Texas suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of LSU. While they are no longer undefeated, that was not a resume-crushing loss for the Longhorns, so they only slipped down to No. 4. Meanwhile, UConn is the unanimous No. 1 for the first time all season.

LSU moved up to No. 6 and has gotten back on the right track after starting SEC play 0-2. The Tigers will try to keep the momentum going when they face No. 13 Oklahoma, a team that will be hungry for a victory following losses to Ole Miss and Kentucky.

South Carolina has now taken the No. 2 spot. This makes Thursday's matchup between Texas and South Carolina even more intriguing. UCLA moved up to No. 3 and Vanderbilt has entered the top 5.

Notre Dame dropped out of the rankings last week following back-to-back losses to Georgia Tech and Duke, but the now-No. 23 Fighting Irish regained confidence with a blowout against Boston College and then a 73-50 victory over then -No. 22 North Carolina. This week, the Tar Heels are unranked for the first time since the 2023-24 season.

Iowa State continues to struggle without Addy Brown and has now lost three straight games. The Cyclones are down to No. 19. Meanwhile, USC has also lost three consecutive matchups and has officially fallen out of the top 25.

Alabama was previously receiving votes, but officially entered the top 25 with a 64-51 win against Kentucky. The Illinois Fighting Illini have lost two out of three games, but they still entered the rankings at No. 25 following their win against Penn State.

After the Texas loss, there are now just three undefeated teams remaining: No. 1 UConn, No. 5 Vanderbilt and No. 17 Texas Tech.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UConn 17-0 800 (32) 1 2 South Carolina 17-1 748 3 3 UCLA 15-1 734 4 4 Texas 18-1 710 2 5 Vanderbilt 17-0 671 5 6 LSU 16-2 598 12 7 Kentucky 16-2 583 6 8 Michigan 14-2 574 9 8 Louisville 16-3 550 10 10 TCU 16-1 497 13 11 Iowa 14-2 406 14 12 Maryland 16-2 403 8 13 Oklahoma 14-3 401 5 14 Ohio State 15-2 391 19 15 Michigan State 16-1 383 15 16 Ole Miss 16-3 365 18 17 Texas Tech 18-0 323 17 18 Baylor 15-3 289 16 19 Iowa State 14-3 205 11 20 Tennessee 12-3 197 20 21 Alabama 16-1 141 NR 22 Princeton 14-1 116 24 23 Notre Dame 12-4 65 NR 24 Nebraska 14-3 48 25 25 Illinois 14-3 43 NR

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 41, Duke 41, North Carolina 21, Minnesota 12, Washington 11, Stanford 10, Utah 8, Southern Cal 4, Rode Island 4, Georgia 3, Oregon 2, NC State 2.