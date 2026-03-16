It's official: UConn will tip off the 2026 NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25. The Huskies boast a perfect 34-0 record after winning their 13th straight conference tournament last Monday and just earned their 15th overall No. 1 seed in program history for the Big Dance.

There was not a lot of movement in this week's rankings because most of the major conference tournaments wrapped up a week ago. The only change was West Virginia trading spots with Ohio State and moving up one spot to No. 11.

Princeton already had a good enough resume to make it into the NCAA Tournament, but the Tigers earned an automatic bid by winning their seventh Ivy League tournament. Princeton stayed at No. 23 this week, which marks the 12th week Carla Berube's team has been ranked this season -- more than any other mid-major program.

This will be the last AP poll released until the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament. The SEC has the most teams in the Top 25 with eight, while the Big Ten follows closely with seven. When it comes to the Big Dance, the Big Ten set the pace with a total of 12 teams. The action will begin with the First Four on Wednesday and Thursday.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UConn 34-0 772 (28) 1 2 UCLA 31-1 747 (3) 2 3 Texas 31-3 713 3 4 South Carolina 31-3 682 4 5 LSU 27-5 643 5 6 Vanderbilt 27-4 610 6 7 Iowa 26-6 560 7 8 Duke 24-8 547 8 9 Michigan 25-6 485 9 10 Oklahoma 24-7 468 10 11 West Virginia 27-6 452 12 12 Ohio State 26-7 450 11 13 Louisville 27-7 439 13 14 TCU 29-5 420 14 15 North Carolina 26-7 306 15 16 Kentucky 23-10 284 16 17 Maryland 23-8 272 17 18 Minnesota 22-8 234 18 19 Ole Miss 23-11 211 19 20 Michigan State 22-8 191 20 21 Baylor 24-8 128 21 22 Notre Dame 22-10 105 22 23 Princeton 26-3 94 23 24 Georgia 22-9 60 24 25 Texas Tech 25-7 52 25

Others receiving votes: The NCAA Tournament opens with First Four games taking place on Wednesday and Thursday.