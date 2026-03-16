uconn-big-east-tournament.png
Imagn Images

It's official: UConn will tip off the 2026 NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25. The Huskies boast a perfect 34-0 record after winning their 13th straight conference tournament last Monday and just earned their 15th overall No. 1 seed in program history for the Big Dance.

There was not a lot of movement in this week's rankings because most of the major conference tournaments wrapped up a week ago. The only change was West Virginia trading spots with Ohio State and moving up one spot to No. 11.

Princeton already had a good enough resume to make it into the NCAA Tournament, but the Tigers earned an automatic bid by winning their seventh Ivy League tournament. Princeton stayed at No. 23 this week, which marks the 12th week Carla Berube's team has been ranked this season -- more than any other mid-major program.

This will be the last AP poll released until the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament. The SEC has the most teams in the Top 25 with eight, while the Big Ten follows closely with seven. When it comes to the Big Dance, the Big Ten set the pace with a total of 12 teams. The action will begin with the First Four on Wednesday and Thursday. 

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1UConn34-0772 (28)1
2UCLA31-1747 (3)2
3Texas31-37133
4South Carolina31-36824
5LSU27-56435
6Vanderbilt27-46106
7Iowa26-65607
8Duke24-85478
9Michigan25-64859
10Oklahoma24-746810
11West Virginia27-645212
12Ohio State26-745011
13Louisville27-743913
14TCU29-542014
15North Carolina26-730615
16Kentucky23-1028416
17Maryland23-827217
18Minnesota22-823418
19Ole Miss23-1121119
20Michigan State22-819120
21Baylor24-812821
22Notre Dame22-1010522
23Princeton26-39423
24Georgia22-96024
25Texas Tech25-75225

Others receiving votes: The NCAA Tournament opens with First Four games taking place on Wednesday and Thursday.