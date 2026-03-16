Women's college basketball rankings: UConn stays on top after 13th straight conference tournament championship
Princeton stayed at No. 23 after winning its seventh Ivy League tournament
It's official: UConn will tip off the 2026 NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25. The Huskies boast a perfect 34-0 record after winning their 13th straight conference tournament last Monday and just earned their 15th overall No. 1 seed in program history for the Big Dance.
There was not a lot of movement in this week's rankings because most of the major conference tournaments wrapped up a week ago. The only change was West Virginia trading spots with Ohio State and moving up one spot to No. 11.
Princeton already had a good enough resume to make it into the NCAA Tournament, but the Tigers earned an automatic bid by winning their seventh Ivy League tournament. Princeton stayed at No. 23 this week, which marks the 12th week Carla Berube's team has been ranked this season -- more than any other mid-major program.
This will be the last AP poll released until the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament. The SEC has the most teams in the Top 25 with eight, while the Big Ten follows closely with seven. When it comes to the Big Dance, the Big Ten set the pace with a total of 12 teams. The action will begin with the First Four on Wednesday and Thursday.
AP Women's Basketball Top 25
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|UConn
|34-0
|772 (28)
|1
|2
|UCLA
|31-1
|747 (3)
|2
|3
|Texas
|31-3
|713
|3
|4
|South Carolina
|31-3
|682
|4
|5
|LSU
|27-5
|643
|5
|6
|Vanderbilt
|27-4
|610
|6
|7
|Iowa
|26-6
|560
|7
|8
|Duke
|24-8
|547
|8
|9
|Michigan
|25-6
|485
|9
|10
|Oklahoma
|24-7
|468
|10
|11
|West Virginia
|27-6
|452
|12
|12
|Ohio State
|26-7
|450
|11
|13
|Louisville
|27-7
|439
|13
|14
|TCU
|29-5
|420
|14
|15
|North Carolina
|26-7
|306
|15
|16
|Kentucky
|23-10
|284
|16
|17
|Maryland
|23-8
|272
|17
|18
|Minnesota
|22-8
|234
|18
|19
|Ole Miss
|23-11
|211
|19
|20
|Michigan State
|22-8
|191
|20
|21
|Baylor
|24-8
|128
|21
|22
|Notre Dame
|22-10
|105
|22
|23
|Princeton
|26-3
|94
|23
|24
|Georgia
|22-9
|60
|24
|25
|Texas Tech
|25-7
|52
|25
Others receiving votes: The NCAA Tournament opens with First Four games taking place on Wednesday and Thursday.