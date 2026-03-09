Texas overtook South Carolina at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll after beating the Gamecocks in the SEC Tournament championship on Sunday. That was the Longhorns' first trophy since joining the conference in 2024. Elsewhere at the top, UConn remained the No. 1 team in the country. No. 2 UCLA won the Big Ten Tournament -- and beat Iowa by 51 points in Sunday's championship game -- but the Bruins got just three first-place votes compared to 28 for the Huskies. Monday's poll is the final one released before Selection Sunday.

Vanderbilt, now No. 6, was upset 89-78 by Ole Miss in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, which meant the Commodores had to say goodbye to a chance at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Ole Miss jumped five spots to No. 19 on the heels of that upset, while LSU climbed up to No. 5 after making it to the SEC semifinals.

West Virginia was a big winner this past week. The Mountaineers lost both regular-season matchups against TCU, but they won the one that mattered the most. West Virginia won its first Big 12 Tournament title since 2017 and is now, fittingly, at No. 12 in the AP top 25. The team is also likely going to be one of the top 16 seeds for the NCAA Tournament and should have a chance to host the first weekend of games.

Baylor also took a hit with a 62-53 loss to Colorado in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals, but only fell one spot in the rankings to No. 21. Nicki Collen pointed out issues on both sides of the court and said she wants her team to be tougher in the Big Dance. Two other Big 12 teams took big falls this week, though -- TCU fell four spots to No. 14 after losing in the title game and Texas Tech dropped four spots to No. 25 after going one-and-done in the tournament.

In the ACC, Duke climbed five spots to No. 8 after winning the championship in overtime over now-No. 13 Louisville, while Notre Dame reentered the rankings for the first time in two months after a run to the semifinals.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UConn 33-0 772 (28) 1 2 UCLA 31-1 743 (3) 2 3 Texas 31-3 713

4 4 South Carolina 31-3 682 3 5 LSU 27-5 643

6 6 Vanderbilt 27-4 607 5 7 Iowa 26-6 556 9 8 Duke 24-8 547 13 9 Michigan 25-6 483 8 10 Oklahoma 24-7 473 7 11 Ohio State 26-7 452 11 12 West Virginia 27-6 451 15 13 Louisville 27-7 439 12 14 TCU 29-5 425 10 15 North Carolina 26-7 305 16 16 Kentucky 23-10 284 17 17 Maryland 23-8 271 14 18 Minnesota 22-8 218 19 19 Ole Miss 23-11 208 24 20 Michigan State 22-8 192 18 21 Baylor 24-8 125 20 22 Notre Dame 22-10 93 NR 23 Princeton 24-3 87 NR 24 Georgia 22-9 71 22 25 Texas Tech 25-7 63 21

Others receiving votes: Alabama 47, Fairfield 45, Villanova 42, Colorado 11, Rhode Island 9, South Dakota State 5, Oregon 5, Illinois 3, Quinnipiac 1