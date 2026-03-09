Women's college basketball rankings: No. 1 UConn stays ahead of UCLA in AP top 25, Texas jumps South Carolina
Here's how the top 25 looks in the final rankings before Selection Sunday
Texas overtook South Carolina at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll after beating the Gamecocks in the SEC Tournament championship on Sunday. That was the Longhorns' first trophy since joining the conference in 2024. Elsewhere at the top, UConn remained the No. 1 team in the country. No. 2 UCLA won the Big Ten Tournament -- and beat Iowa by 51 points in Sunday's championship game -- but the Bruins got just three first-place votes compared to 28 for the Huskies. Monday's poll is the final one released before Selection Sunday.
Vanderbilt, now No. 6, was upset 89-78 by Ole Miss in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, which meant the Commodores had to say goodbye to a chance at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Ole Miss jumped five spots to No. 19 on the heels of that upset, while LSU climbed up to No. 5 after making it to the SEC semifinals.
West Virginia was a big winner this past week. The Mountaineers lost both regular-season matchups against TCU, but they won the one that mattered the most. West Virginia won its first Big 12 Tournament title since 2017 and is now, fittingly, at No. 12 in the AP top 25. The team is also likely going to be one of the top 16 seeds for the NCAA Tournament and should have a chance to host the first weekend of games.
Baylor also took a hit with a 62-53 loss to Colorado in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals, but only fell one spot in the rankings to No. 21. Nicki Collen pointed out issues on both sides of the court and said she wants her team to be tougher in the Big Dance. Two other Big 12 teams took big falls this week, though -- TCU fell four spots to No. 14 after losing in the title game and Texas Tech dropped four spots to No. 25 after going one-and-done in the tournament.
In the ACC, Duke climbed five spots to No. 8 after winning the championship in overtime over now-No. 13 Louisville, while Notre Dame reentered the rankings for the first time in two months after a run to the semifinals.
AP Women's Basketball Top 25
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|UConn
|33-0
|772 (28)
|1
|2
|UCLA
|31-1
|743 (3)
|2
|3
|Texas
|31-3
|713
|4
|4
|South Carolina
|31-3
|682
|3
|5
|LSU
|27-5
|643
|6
|6
|Vanderbilt
|27-4
|607
|5
|7
|Iowa
|26-6
|556
|9
|8
|Duke
|24-8
|547
|13
|9
|Michigan
|25-6
|483
|8
|10
|Oklahoma
|24-7
|473
|7
|11
|Ohio State
|26-7
|452
|11
|12
|West Virginia
|27-6
|451
|15
|13
|Louisville
|27-7
|439
|12
|14
|TCU
|29-5
|425
|10
|15
|North Carolina
|26-7
|305
|16
|16
|Kentucky
|23-10
|284
|17
|17
|Maryland
|23-8
|271
|14
|18
|Minnesota
|22-8
|218
|19
|19
|Ole Miss
|23-11
|208
|24
|20
|Michigan State
|22-8
|192
|18
|21
|Baylor
|24-8
|125
|20
|22
|Notre Dame
|22-10
|93
|NR
|23
|Princeton
|24-3
|87
|NR
|24
|Georgia
|22-9
|71
|22
|25
|Texas Tech
|25-7
|63
|21
Others receiving votes: Alabama 47, Fairfield 45, Villanova 42, Colorado 11, Rhode Island 9, South Dakota State 5, Oregon 5, Illinois 3, Quinnipiac 1