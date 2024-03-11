gettyimages-2049055689-1-1.jpg
Getty Images

South Carolina won the SEC Women's Tournament title game with a victory over LSU and remains the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 Poll. Meanwhile, Iowa returned to No. 2 after surviving an upset scare against Nebraska to win the Big Ten Women's Tournament final.

USC is the new No. 3 team in the nation, marking its best ranking since 1986. The Trojans earned the spot after pulling off a 74-61 victory over Stanford in the Pac-12 Women's Tournament title game. Once again, the Pac-12 has six teams ranked in this week's poll: No. 3 USC, No. 4 Stanford, No. 6 UCLA, No. 12 Oregon State, No. 18 Colorado and No. 20 Utah.

Notre Dame had the biggest jump in the poll this week, improving five spot to No. 9 after winning the ACC Women's Tournament with a 55-51 victory over NC State in Sunday's final. Freshman star Hannah Hidalgo led all scorers in the game with 22 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists. 

Fairfield was ranked for the first time in program history last Monday, and the Stags are still in the rankings this week. They are riding a 26-game winning streak, the second-longest streak in the country.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in the Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1South Carolina 32-08751
2Iowa29-48213
3USC36-58095
4Stanford28-57502
5Texas28-47406
6UCLA25-66467
7Ohio State25-56424
8LSU28-56278
9Notre Dame26-661314
10UConn28-56129
11NC State27-651310
12Oregon State24-746513
13Virginia Tech24-743711
14Gonzaga29-241215
15Indiana24-539912
16Kansas State25-636516
17Oklahoma22-830219
18Colorado22-926218
19Baylor24-723417
20Utah22-1017022
21UNLV27-215623
22Syracuse23-712920
23Creighton25-59121
24Louisville24-99024
25Fairfield28-18825

Others receiving votes: Princeton 36, Nebraska 21, Ole Miss 20, West Virginia 16, Iowa State 10, Columbia 6, Tennessee 4, Toledo 4, Florida State 3, Duke 2, Richmond 2, Kansas 2, Jackson State 1