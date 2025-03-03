The USC Trojans improved to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll, their highest ranking since 1986. Lindsay Gottlieb's team started March on a high note with a win over UCLA on Sunday, which helped them sweep the Bruins this season and also earned the Trojans the Big Ten regular-season title in their debut year in the conference.

UCLA has only lost two games and both were to the Trojans. The Bruins' resume is still very strong, so they stayed in the top five this week at No. 4.

USC vs. UCLA: Trojans win Big Ten title after shutting down Bruins again Isabel Gonzalez

Texas is the No. 1 team for the second consecutive week, but the Longhorns are not a unanimous decision as USC is also receiving votes.

Vic Schaefer celebrated his birthday with the Longhorns getting a dominant 72-46 win over Florida on Sunday and earning a share of the SEC regular-season title with South Carolina. The Gamecocks won the coin flip to get the top seed in the conference tournament, which tips off Wednesday in Greenville, S.C.

Notre Dame beat Louisville on Sunday, but the Fighting Irish fell to No. 6 because they suffered an 86-81 loss to Florida State on Thursday. The Seminoles lost to Duke, but their win over Notre Dame still helped them improve to No. 22.

LSU dropped to No. 9 after losses to Alabama and Ole Miss. The Tigers locked in the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament, but they will be playing without leading scorer Flau'Jae Johnson. The junior guard is dealing with shin inflammation and Kim Mulkey wants her to be healthy for the NCAA Tournament.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 Texas 29-2 768 (25) 1 2 USC 26-2 749 (6) 4 3 UConn 38-2 685 5 4 UCLA 27-2 676 2 5 South Carolina 27-3 664 6 6 Notre Dame 25-4 626 3 7 NC State 24-5 589 9 8 TCU 28-3 570 10 9 LSU 27-4 490 7 10 Oklahoma 23-6 450 13 11 Duke 23-7 436 16 12 Kentucky 22-6 405 15 13 Ohio State 24-5 397 12 14 North Carolina 25-6 386 8 15 Maryland 23-6 316 19 16 West Virginia 23-6 301 18 17 Baylor 25-6 286 17 18 Tennessee 21-8 236 11 19 Alabama 23-7 221 20 20 Kansas State 25-6 220 14 21 Oklahoma State 24-5 189 21 22 Florida State 23-7 128 24 23 Creighton 24-5 83 22 24 Michigan State 21-8 67 23 25 South Dakota State 26-3 42 NR

Others receiving votes: Louisville 40, Richmond 21, Mississippi 15, Utah 6, James Madison 5, Iowa 3, Fairfield 2, California 2, Georgia Tech 1