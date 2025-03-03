The women's college basketball regular season had no shortage of excitement. Household names like USC's JuJu Watkins continued to show why they're a growing global brand while players like Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes introduced themselves to the world in dramatic fashion.

The electricity pulsing through the sport set the stage for a thrilling finish to the regular season that included a championship-clinching season sweep of a bitter Los Angeles rivalry. Without further ado, here's the final women's college basketball Star Power Index of the regular season.

JuJu Watkins, USC

New conference? No problem. JuJu Watkins proved her dominance once again as she led the No. 4 USC Trojans to a Big Ten regular-season title in the program's first year in the conference.

En route to securing this championship, Watkins and USC had to beat a stout UCLA team twice, including Saturday's 80-67 victory over the No. 2 Bruins. Watkins finished the weekend's contest with 30 points on 10 of 22 from the floor. She also chipped in five assists and three rebounds. On the defensive end, she poked away two steals and blocked three shots.

USC vs. UCLA: Trojans win Big Ten title after shutting down Bruins again Isabel Gonzalez

In fact, one of Watkins' blocks was so emphatic it moved USC legend Cheryl Miller to stand up from her courtside seat and give her a dap as she trotted away from the play.

The Trojans now head into the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 1 seed. Their first game in the tournament takes place Friday at noon ET.

Audi Crooks, Iowa State

This season was less than ideal for Audi Crooks and Iowa State. After carrying the program during her emphatic freshman season, the Cyclones have been unable to make a dent in a lackluster Big 12 conference despite Crooks continuing to produce on a nightly basis.

Despite this, Crooks took it upon herself to end the regular season with a bang. The sophomore center scored a season-high 36 points Sunday to knock off the No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats. With that explosion, Crooks has now scored in double figures in 63-straight games -- one short of Angie Welle's program record.

Sunday's win was also big for Iowa State's postseason ambitions. It moved the Cyclones up to the No. 7 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. This boost in seeding is accompanied by a much-needed first-round bye.

Aaliyah Nye, Alabama

Despite a loss to No. 13 Oklahoma on Sunday, No. 20 Alabama is looking like a team that could steal a few postseason wins from unsuspecting opponents. This potential was on full display when Aaliyah Nye led the Crimson Tide to an 88-85 overtime win against No. 7 LSU on Thursday.

Nye scored a game-high 28 points in the contest to give the Tide the win over the Tigers. She also added four rebounds, a steal and a block.

Wins like Thursdays have the Crimson Tide sitting at the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament, giving them a real shot at making some noise before Selection Sunday.

Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State

Ta'Niya Latson has carried this No. 24 Florida State team all year. Her constant pressure raises the play of those around her, putting the Seminoles in position to beat elite teams like No. 3 Notre Dame.

Latson scored a game-high 23 points in Florida State's 86-81 win over the Fighting Irish on Thursday. Because she was on pace to hit her season average of over 26 points per game, the Irish were forced to make her the focal point of their defensive attack. This freed up Makayla Timpson and O'Mariah Gordon to have explosive offensive nights. Together, Florida State was able to take down a championship-caliber team.

However, Florida State's success is also its Achilles heel. When Latson isn't producing, the team can't find an offensive rhythm. That was on display Sunday when the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils held Latson to nine points en route to a blowout victory over Florida State.

Florida State is now looking ahead to the ACC Tournament. But if the Seminoles want to turn some heads this postseason, they'll have to find some consistent and impactful offense outside of the nation's leading scorer.