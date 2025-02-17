There was no love lost this Valentine's Day week. Both new and old conference foes went head-to-head, leading to some thrilling upsets and amazing performances. For the women's college basketball Star Power Index, we highlight the standout players who helped fill this week of love with exciting basketball.

First up, a masterful performance from the Battle for Los Angeles.

JuJu Watkins, USC

JuJu Watkins and the No. 6-ranked USC Trojans sent shockwaves through the college basketball world when they beat the top-ranked, then-undefeated UCLA Bruins on Thursday.

USC shocks top-ranked UCLA: JuJu Watkins delivers signature performance as Trojans rise to first in Big Ten Isabel Gonzalez

Watkins led the Trojans to their 71-60 victory in the Battle for Los Angeles by posting 38 points on 12 of 26 from the floor. She also grabbed 11 rebounds, handed out five assists and blocked eight shots. As a result of Watkins' all-around dominance, USC was able to secure its first win over a top-ranked team since 1983.

Along with Watkins' instant-classic performance, USC got a lift from star transfer Kiki Iriafen. Her 13 points and nine rebounds helped balance the Trojans' attack, giving them the boost they needed to get past the Bruins.

No. 6 USC will play No. 22 Michigan State on Wednesday

Azzi Fudd, UConn

It's been a rough week for Dawn Staley and No. 4 South Carolina.

After losing to Texas last Sunday, the Gamecocks were able to bounce back with a blowout victory over Florida. However, they weren't able to keep the momentum going this weekend as they lost to No. 7 UConn in dramatic fashion.

Azzi Fudd scored 28 points for the Huskies in a 87-58 win over South Carolina that snapped the Gamecocks' 71-home game winning streak. This was South Carolina's first home loss since falling to North Carolina in Columbia back in December 2020.

Fudd scored her 28 points on 11 of 22 from the floor and 6 of 10 from 3-point range. She also grabbed five rebounds and handed out two assists.

No. 7 UConn will play Seton Hall on Wednesday

Reniya Kelly, North Carolina

A bloodbath on Tobacco Road ended with No. 12 North Carolina coming away with a win over a top-10 opponent.

Reniya Kelly scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Tar Heels past No. 10 NC State. Kelly's 9 of 18 from the field and five 3-pointers put graduate transfer Grace Townsend in position to hit the go-ahead free throws in North Carolina's 66-65 victory.

With this win, this 24-4 UNC team has won nine of its last 10 games, resulting in its highest AP ranking of the season.

No. 12 North Carolina will play Syracuse on Thursday

Madison Booker, Texas

No. 3 Texas is finally looking like the championship-contending team many thought they would be heading into the season.

Since last week, Texas has strung together three SEC wins over top-10 opponents. This run started with a shocking win over South Carolina on Feb. 9 and ended with a comeback victory against No. 5 LSU on Sunday.

The Longhorns were able to overcome a terrible shooting night to beat LSU, 65-58. Leading the way for Texas was its star sophomore Madison Booker, who scored 16 points and hauled in 10 rebounds.

With this win, Texas is now sitting atop the SEC with a 12-1 conference record. Also, Booker is reasserting herself as one of the top players in the country.

No. 3 Texas will play Georgia on Monday, Feb. 24