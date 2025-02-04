This week's women's college basketball Star Power Index is all about buckets. From Mikayla Blakes' record-breaking night to Georgia Amoore scorching the Sooners, there were plenty of points handed out this weekend.

Let's take a closer look at some of these flame-throwing performances in the latest Star Power Index.

Georgia Amoore, Kentucky

Georgia Amoore is asserting herself as the most valuable transfer player in the country. Amoore, who followed coach Kenny Brooks to the Wildcats from Virginia Tech, has used her scoring and playmaking to solidify No. 11 Kentucky as a threat in the SEC. On the season, Amoore is averaging 19.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists. But on Sunday, she had a signature night that'll define her career as a Wildcat.

Amoore scored 43 points in 38 minutes against then-No. 13 Oklahoma Sooner to give Kentucky a 95-86 victory over a top-15 opponent. This scoring barrage included seven made 3-pointers and eight assists.

With this win, the 19-2 Wilcasts now have an 8-1 record in SEC play, which puts them in a three-way tie with No. 4 Texas and No. 6 LSU for second place in the conference.

No. 11 Kentucky will play Ole Miss on Monday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. ET

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Optically, it's easy to see that No. 24 Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes is having an impressive freshman year. But on Thursday, the good got even better when Blakes scored 53 points in Vandy's 99-86 win over Florida.

Blakes poured in the points in a variety of ways, hitting over 66% of her shots from the floor against the Gators and cashing in on five made 3-pointers. She also took a brief break from her scoring heater to chip in two assists, grab three rebounds and poke away three steals.

Blakes' outstanding showing against Florida etched her into the history books. The 53 points she scored set the NCAA freshman single-game scoring record.

No. 24 Vanderbilt will play No. 4 Texas on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Hannah Hidalgo is the heartbeat of this No. 3-ranked Notre Dame team. She's a do-it-all player who impacts the game at every level. This past week, she used her scoring to lift the Irish to two wins over conference foes.

On Thursday, Hidalgo scored 30 points on nearly 63% from the field to give Notre Dame a 77-61 win over Virginia Tech. Then, on Sunday, she tallied 34 points in a 89-71 win over Louisville.

These two victories give the Irish a 20-2 record. They sit atop the ACC with a perfect 10-0 record in conference play.

No. 3 Notre Dame will play Stanford on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Mikaylah Williams, LSU

No. 6 LSU has an abundance of weapons. On any given day, one of their talented stars can cut through a defense, leaving teams searching for answers. This week it was Mikaylah Williams' turn to lead the Tigers' offensive charge.

On Thursday, Williams scored 37 points against then-No. 13 Oklahoma to give LSU a 107-100 win over the Sooners. Williams' outburst included seven made 3-pointers, seven rebounds and five assists.

Williams also helped the Tigers hold their ground against Mississippi State on Sunday, scoring 22 points on 50% from the floor in the blowout win.

No. 6 LSU will play Missouri on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET