The 2025-26 women's college basketball season is almost here, and thankfully, there are no shortage of must-watch games before conference play begins.

Some programs schedule easier games earlier in the season to build chemistry and learn more about their teams before the competition really picks up. This is not the case for the UCLA Bruins. They are fresh off their first-ever NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance and are following that up with a grueling non-conference schedule.

UCLA will play in four of our top 15 non-conference matchups. The other Final Four teams -- Texas, South Carolina and reigning national champion UConn -- also have some fun challenges ahead.

Usually, this is a list of the top 10 games, but there were too many good ones that we couldn't omit. Without further ado, here are the top 15 non-conference matchups to circle on your calendar.

Baylor vs. Duke

Nov. 3 | Oui-Play | Paris, France

What better way to start the college basketball season than a matchup between two preseason Top 25 teams in Paris? The Blue Devils are fresh off their first Elite Eight appearance since 2013 and are expected to be competitive once again. They are returning four starters and also now-sophomore Toby Fournier, who led the team in scoring while coming off the bench in her freshman year. There is also a lot of potential for the Bears, who lost a close game against Ole Miss in the second round of the tournament but will look to bounce back under the leadership of Darianna Littlepage-Buggs.

NC State vs. Tennessee

Nov. 4 | Ro Greensboro Invitational | Greensboro, North Carolina

The Wolfpack may have lost Aziaha James and Saniya Rivers to graduation, but they still look strong with Zoe Brooks as the leader of their backcourt, while adding a solid frontcourt player in Vanderbilt transfer Khamil Pierre. The Lady Volunteers were not an easy team to face last season, and they even upset the eventual national champion UConn in February. Tennessee looks dangerous again while returning its leading scorer Talaysia Cooper and leading rebounder Zee Spearman.

NC State vs. USC

Nov. 9 | Ally Tipoff | Charlotte, North Carolina

NC State is by no means easing into the season because the Wolfpack will take on USC just five days after facing Tennessee. This will be an important matchup for the Trojans, who took a hit with the news of JuJu Watkins missing the season with a torn ACL and also lost some key young players in the transfer portal. The Trojans come into the season with a lot of questions, but this will be a great test for Lindsay Gottlieb's squad. They still have some strong pieces on their roster, including Jazzy Davidson, one of the top freshmen in the nation.

Oklahoma vs. UCLA

Nov. 10 | Sacramento, California

This game will take place at Golden 1 Center, which will host the Sacramento Regional of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Oklahoma is fresh off its first Sweet 16 appearance in over a decade, and the Reagan Beers-led team got stronger with the addition of Aaliyah Chavez -- the No. 1 player of the class of 2025. Meanwhile, UCLA just experienced the first NCAA Final Four in program history and returns Lauren Betts, who had a breakout junior year. Her sister, Sienna Betts, just joined the Bruins as the No. 2 freshman in the country.

North Carolina vs. UCLA

Nov. 13 | WBCA Challenge | Las Vegas, Nevada

It is difficult to predict what to expect from North Carolina, because the team lost some key pieces from last year's roster, including its top three scorers. But the Tar Heels added six new players, including Louisville transfer Nyla Harris, who is expected to take a lot of the responsibilities Alyssa Ustby had. The Bruins will see a familiar face on the opponent's bench as North Carolina also features Elina Aarnisalo, who transferred from UCLA this summer.

South Carolina vs. USC

Nov. 15 | Los Angeles, California

The Gamecocks were the national championship runner-ups and they are still looking strong this season despite senior Chloe Kitts suffering an ACL injury. It should be a great environment, even with USC in rebuilding mode. It is not officially a Trojans' home game, but it will be played in their backyard, and it will be fun to see such legendary programs face off in the iconic Crypto,com Arena, formerly known as Staples Center.

TCU vs. NC State

Nov. 16 | Raleigh, North Carolina

The Horned Frogs were perhaps the most overachieving team last season, and their 76-73 win against NC State in November marked the program's first-ever victory over a reigning Final Four participant. TCU no longer has Sedona Prince, Hailey Van Lith or Madison Conner, but Mark Campbell got a powerful weapon in the transfer portal in former Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles. A game against NC State will be an excellent opportunity to see how Miles fits in with her new team.

USC vs. Notre Dame

Nov. 12 | South Bend, Indiana

This will be a good game for both teams to see where they stand. The Fighting Irish picked up a double-digit win in LA last November, but both teams look very different. Although the Fighting Irish only have three scholarship players returning from last season, they should still be fun to watch with Hannah Hidalgo as their leader and seniors KK Bransford and Cassandre Prosper embracing bigger roles. Notre Dame's first big challenge will be against Michigan on Nov. 15, and this game against USC is happening just a week after.

Texas vs. UCLA

Nov. 26 | Players Era Women's Championship | Las Vegas, Nevada

The inaugural Players Era Women's Championship in Las Vegas has a really great lineup. Texas and UCLA are two Final Four teams that on paper have everything they need to run it back. A notable win this early in the season could have big implications when it comes to seeding in March, so both teams will for sure bring the intensity. Three of CBS Sports' Top 10 players will compete in this game: Lauren Betts with UCLA, plus Madison Booker and Rori Harmon with Texas.

Duke vs. South Carolina

Nov. 26 | Players Era Women's Championship | Las Vegas, Nevada

The other semifinals of the Players Era Women's Championship is a rematch of the Elite Eight, which South Carolina barely survived 54-50. Duke's Toby Fournier had a strong performance with 18 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks, and now she gets another shot at the Gamecocks early in her sophomore season. That one was a low-scoring affair, but South Carolina reloaded with Florida State transfer Ta'Niya Latson, who led the nation in scoring last season.

Tennessee vs. UCLA

Nov. 30 | Los Angeles, California

Yes, UCLA again. This will be the first game of the home-and-home series between UCLA and Tennessee, which is cool to think about given how hungry both teams are. UCLA has been on the rise in recent years, while the Lady Vols were a powerhouse during the Pat Summitt era and are trying to get back to the top. They haven't reached the Elite Eight since 2016, but the Lady Vols' future could be bright with the addition of Deniya Prawl, the No. 6 freshman according to 247Sports.

LSU vs. Duke

Dec. 6 | ACC/SEC Challenge | Durham, N.C.

LSU's schedule is not particularly challenging early in the season, but this will be the Tigers' first big test. Kim Mulkey's teams are always fun to watch and now they have former South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, who is often referred to as a walking highlight reel. Fulwiley is taking on point guard responsibilities for LSU, and by this game she will have a month of experience playing with her new team.

Iowa vs. Iowa State

Dec. 10 | Ames, Iowa

Who doesn't love a good in-state rivalry? Iowa has won the last three consecutive meetings between the schools, but the Cyclones will most definitely not enter this game as the underdogs. Iowa State arrives with high expectations with the returns of Audi Crooks and Addy Brown. Iowa no longer has its top offensive player, as Lucy Olsen moved on to the WNBA, but Hannah Stuelke returns with more experience and this could be her year to truly shine.

UConn vs. Notre Dame

Jan. 19 | Storrs, Connecticut

When these teams met last December, Hidalgo nearly got a triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists while lifting Notre Dame to a 79-68 victory -- which happened to be UConn's first loss of the season. Notre Dame had a lot of potential but ultimately fell in the Sweet 16. This matchup is well into the season, so by this point the Fighting Irish should have a good idea of who they are.

UConn vs. Tennessee

Feb. 1 | Hartford, Connecticut

This will be a battle between the two most successful teams in women's college basketball history. The Huskies lifted their 12th national championship trophy in April with only three losses on their record -- one of them being against Tennessee in February. The Lady Vols are always a fun team to watch due to their up-tempo and aggressive style of play. They made it to the Sweet 16 during Kim Caldwell's first year as their head coach, and the expectations will remain high as she returns for her second season in Knoxville.