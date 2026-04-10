The women's college basketball season might be over, but the news cycle is doing anything but slowing down. Since the day after UCLA topped South Carolina to win the national championship, hundreds of players have put their names into the transfer portal, including former Iowa State star Audi Crooks, the nation's second-leading scorer.

Besides Crooks, Iowa State had eight other players enter the portal in the first 12 hours it opened -- including co-stars Jada Williams and Addy Brown. The Cyclones were one of several high-profile teams to take a major hit, none more so than Tennessee, as coach Kim Caldwell saw every single player from the 2025-26 roster either graduate or enter the transfer portal. A more unexpected roster turnover is happening at Texas, a program fresh off two consecutive Final Four appearances.

The portal is open for 15 days from April 6 to 20. However, this period is only for when players need to file the paperwork to enter their names in the portal. They can still visit schools and make their decisions after the window closes on April 20.

There will be plenty of activity and we'll be keeping track of the most notable moves right here. Below is our tracker for the top 25 players in the transfer portal.

Transfer portal tracker: Top 25 players

Rank Player POS Last Team New Team Status 1 Audi Crooks C

Uncommitted 2 Liv McGill G

Uncommitted 3 Talaysia Cooper G Committed 4 Addy Brown F

Uncommitted 5 Kymora Johnson G

Uncommitted 6 Dani Carnegie G

Uncommitted 7 Jada Williams G

Uncommitted 8 Jordan Lee G

Uncommitted 9 Kiyomi McMiller



Uncommitted 10 Zamareya Jones G

Uncommitted 11 Aaliyah Crump G

Uncommitted 12 Skylar Forbes F

Uncommitted 13 Gracie Merkle C

Uncommitted 14 Kaylene Smikle G

Uncommitted 15 Taryn Barbot G

Uncommitted 16 Sunaja Agara F

Uncommitted 17 Madison St. Rose G

Uncommitted 18 Tilda Trygger F

Uncommitted 19 Carys Baker F

Uncommitted 20 Aryss Macktoon G

Uncommitted 21 Lara Somfai F Committed 22 Jadyn Wooten G Committed 23 Elina Aarnisalo G

Uncommitted 24 Donovyn Hunter G

Uncommitted 25 Zahirah Walton F Committed

In addition to Aaliyah Crump, who is ranked No. 11, 10 other freshmen in the portal were top 25 recruits coming into last season, according to 247Sports. Whether due to injury, inexperience, roster congestion, or some combination of all three, the majority did not have significant or consistent roles last season.

Thus, we've separated these notable freshman transfers into their own category, ranked by their final 247Sports recruiting ranking.

Transfer portal tracker: Highly touted freshmen