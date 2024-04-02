The Final Four for the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament is set. After No. 1 overall seed South Carolina and NC State punched their tickets Sunday, Iowa and UConn joined the party a day later. This quartet will now make its way to Cleveland with the action set to begin Friday.

Now that the teams and matchups are locked in, here's a first glance at the 2024 women's Final Four.

Final Four schedule

Final Four: Friday, March 5

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m. ET -- ESPN

No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 UConn, 30 minutes after conclusion of first game -- ESPN

National championship: Sunday, March 7

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Here's what you need to know about each team.

(1) South Carolina, 36-0

Path to the Final Four

First round: 91-39 over No. 16 Presbyterian

Second round: 88-41 win over No. 8 North Carolina

Sweet 16: 79-75 win over No. 4 Indiana

Elite Eight: 70-58 win over No. 3 Oregon State

Key players

Kamilla Cardoso, center: 14.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 58.9% FG

Te-Hina Paopao, guard: 10.9 points, 3.7 assists, 46.3% 3FG

Key stat

(3) NC State, 31-6

Path to the Final Four

First round: 64-45 win over No. 14 Chattanooga

Second round: 79-72 win over No. 6 Tennessee

Sweet 16: 77-67 win over No. 2 Stanford

Elite Eight: 76-66 win over No. 1 Texas

Key players

Aziaha James, guard: 16.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 34.4% 3FG

Saniya Rivers, guard: 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals

Key stat

Including the tournament, the Wolfpack are 4-0 against teams ranked in the top-five nationally this season, and they won all of those games by double digits.

(1) Iowa, 33-4

Path to the Final Four

First round: 91-65 win over No. 16 Holy Cross

Second round: 64-54 win over No. 8 West Virginia

Sweet 16: 89-68 win over No. 5 Colorado

Elite Eight: 84-87 win over No. 3 LSU

Key players

Caitlin Clark, guard: 31.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 37.7% 3FG

Hannah Stuelke, forward: 14.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 61.0% FG

Key stat

With the nation's leading scorer and assister in Clark

(3) UConn, 33-5

Path to the Final Four

First round: 86-64 win over No. 14 Jackson State

Second round: 72-64 win over No. 6 Syracuse

Sweet 16: 53-45 win over No. 7 Duke

Elite Eight: 80-73 win over No. 1 USC

Key players

Paige Bueckers, guard: 21.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 53.6% FG, 41.5% 3FG

Aaliyah Edwards, forward: 17.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 59.7% FG

Key stat