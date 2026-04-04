Women's Final Four winners and losers: Dawn Staley, South Carolina back in title game, Lauren Betts leads UCLA

South Carolina stunned UConn on Friday, and UCLA fended off Texas in a defensive struggle

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South Carolina and UCLA will meet for the national championship on Sunday after pulling off Final Four wins on Friday night in the women's NCAA Tournament. South Carolina stunned UConn in the first game, ending the Huskies' 54-game winning streak in the process. UCLA, meanwhile, held off Texas in a low-scoring affair. South Carolina is looking for its fourth-ever national title and third in five seasons. UCLA, meanwhile, will be looking for its first NCAA Tournament title.

The Gamecocks frustrated UConn's offense all night in Friday's first game, holding the Huskies to 48 points on 31.1% shooting.

UConn stars Sarah Strong (12 points on 4-of-16 shooting) and Azzi Fudd (eight points) were both limited, and South Carolina handed the defending champs their first loss since February 2025. The Huskies were a perfect 38-0 coming into Friday night's game and were the heavy favorites to win the national title.

Geno Auriemma then got into a heated exchange with South Carolina coach Dawn Staley at mid-court right before the final buzzer.

UCLA has now won 30 games in a row. The Bruins have just one loss this season, and it came in November against Texas. They were able to avenge that defeat on Friday as Lauren Betts scored 16 points and pulled down 11 boards. Texas star Madison Booker had a tough night offensively, scoring just six points on 3-of-23 shooting.

Here are some winners and losers from Friday night:

Winner: Dawn Staley and South Carolina

Almost exactly one year ago, Dawn Staley and her Gamecocks were run off the court by UConn in the national championship game. And ahead of Friday's meeting, most expected the rematch to go the same way. At least the result, if not the margin. 

But Staley had her squad ready. The Gamecocks were tougher, stronger and faster all night long. They shut down Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong (20 combined points on 7-of-31 shooting), dominated the glass (47-32 rebounding advantage, including 14 offensive boards for nine second-chance points) and were the better team on both ends. 

The Gamecocks got their revenge, and will now play in their third title game in a row, with a chance to win their fourth title under Staley -- who, it must be said, handled the postgame nonsense from Auriemma extremely well. She did nothing wrong and made sure to keep the focus on her players, rather than the antics. 

Plus, saying she would "beat Geno's ass" was incredible theater. 

Loser: Geno Auriemma

Come on, man. That was pathetic

Winner: Lauren Betts

Betts has faced a lot of criticism throughout her college career, and has had her game picked apart by draft analysts. But when the chips were down, she delivered. Her game-sealing block on Madison Booker in the closing minute on Friday was the highlight of a terrific game and tournament for the Big Ten Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. 

No one on UCLA could do much of anything against Texas' defense aside from Betts, who finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. Everyone else on the team combined for 35 points on 11 of 34 shooting. 

For the tournament, Betts is averaging 22.4 points, nine rebounds, 3.4 assists, one steal and three blocks on 70% shooting. Incredible run from an incredible player. 

Loser: Offense

Even aside from the Auriemma-Staley incident, this was not a great advertisement for women's college basketball. UCLA vs. Texas was 20-17 at halftime, only one team shot above 40% (UCLA, 41%), the two losing teams both failed to crack 50 points and three AP First Team All-Americans had disastrous showings:

  • Sarah Strong: 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting
  • Azzi Fudd: 8 points on 3-of-15 shooting
  • Madison Booker: 6 points on 3-of-23 shooting

Defense is significantly ahead of offense in the women's game right now, especially with how these contests are officiated. The referees routinely allow excessive physicality, both on- and off-the-ball, which makes it even harder to find consistent offense against the top teams, which are filled with the best and biggest athletes. 

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UCLA holds off Texas, will play for first NCAA title

FINAL: UCLA 51 -- Texas 44

UCLA will play for its first NCAA national championship on Sunday after holding off Texas in a bizarre Final Four matchup late on Friday night. The Bruins won an AIAW title in 1978, but have never previously been beyond the Final Four in the NCAA era. UCLA will meet South Carolina on Sunday afternoon. 

The Bruins jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and threatened to pull away immediately, but the Longhorns' defense would not let that happen. Slowly, the Longhorns worked their way back into the contest, which turned into a slog. At halftime, UCLA led 20-17. 

There wasn't much more offense in the second half, which followed a similar pattern. Time and again, UCLA would go on a small run, only to see Texas stem the tide and fight back. Late in the fourth quarter, after UCLA had built a 13-point advantage, Texas suddenly cut the deficit to three with less than a minute to play. 

Lauren Betts then came up with a huge block on Madison Booker -- who went 3 of 23 -- to effectively seal the game for the Bruins. 

Betts finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in the biggest game of her career, while Kiki Rice, Gianna Kneepkens and Gabriela Jaquez all finished in double digits. 

Jack Maloney
April 4, 2026, 3:53 AM
Apr. 03, 2026, 11:53 pm EDT
 
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Betts denies Booker

Wow. Texas got a stop and Madison Booker raced down the floor, where she tried to go up for a layup that was stuffed by Lauren Betts. Booker is now 3-23. UCLA up three with the ball with 18.1 seconds left, but they are now out of timeouts

Jack Maloney
April 4, 2026, 3:44 AM
Apr. 03, 2026, 11:44 pm EDT
 
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Texas cuts the deficit to three

UCLA's 13 point lead has melted away, and all of a sudden Texas is down by juts three with 55.8 remaining. Can the Longhorns pull off a miracle?

Jack Maloney
April 4, 2026, 3:42 AM
Apr. 03, 2026, 11:42 pm EDT
 
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Bruins build a double-digit lead

UCLA has started the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run highlighted by a Kiki Rice 3-pointer and a tough fastbreak layup by Gabriela Jaquez. All of a sudden, the Bruins are up by 10 and Texas is in big trouble. The Longhorns have only scored 28 points in 32 minutes and now have to somehow make up a double-digit deficit in eight minutes

Jack Maloney
April 4, 2026, 3:20 AM
Apr. 03, 2026, 11:20 pm EDT
 
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Third quarter: UCLA 31 -- Texas 28

Still not a lot going on offensively in this game. UCLA threatened to pull away in the middle of the third, but Texas got a few huge buckets from Justice Carleton to stem the tide and the Bruins will enter the fourth with a tenuous three-point advantage. 

Madison Booker still can't get anything going. She's 1 of 16 from the field and has missed 15 consecutive shots. Lauren Betts has 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead UCLA. 

Jack Maloney
April 4, 2026, 3:14 AM
Apr. 03, 2026, 11:14 pm EDT
 
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Lauren Betts still on the court after injury scare

UCLA star Lauren Betts was fouled by Madison Booker three minutes into the third quarter. She hit her head on the floor and took a moment to get up. However, she remained on the court playing after a media timeout.

 
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Halftime: UCLA 20 -- Texas 17

Offense has been extremely hard to come by for both teams in this ultra-physical game. UCLA is shooting 37.5% from the field with 12 turnovers, but has the lead because Texas is shooting 25% with five turnovers. No one on either side has more than eight points. 

Unsurprisingly, this was the lowest-scoring half for both teams. 

Jack Maloney
April 4, 2026, 2:25 AM
Apr. 03, 2026, 10:25 pm EDT
 
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Booker really struggling

Madison Booker is now 1 of 11 from the field and has missed her last 10 shots. She's the Longhorns' leading scorer at 19.3 points per game, and they're going to need her to get going at some point. Texas has gotten back in the game, and is only down by five, but it's going to be hard for them to remain close unless Booker eventually knocks down some shots

Jack Maloney
April 4, 2026, 2:18 AM
Apr. 03, 2026, 10:18 pm EDT
 
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First quarter: UCLA 14 -- Texas 6

Texas is known for its defense, but it was UCLA that stole the show on that side of the ball in the first quarter. The Bruins held the Longhorns to just six points -- their lowest scoring quarter of the entire season -- on 3 of 14 from the field. Texas star Madison Booker has just two points on 1 of 6 shooting. 

On the other end, Gianna Kneepkens has five points to lead UCLA in the scoring department, while Angela Dugalić has once again made an impact off the bench. She's up to three points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block already. 

Jack Maloney
April 4, 2026, 2:02 AM
Apr. 03, 2026, 10:02 pm EDT
 
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WATCH: Exchange between Staley and Auriemma

Here's a look at the exchange between Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma just before the final buzzer of South Carolina's upset win. 

 
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South Carolina pulls off the upset, ends UConn's perfect season

FINAL: South Carolina 62 -- UConn 48

Dawn Staley's Gamecocks exacted their revenge for an embarrassing loss in last year's national championship game with a double-digit win over Geno Auriemma's Huskies in their Final Four matchup in Phoenix on Friday night. South Carolina will play the winner of UCLA and Texas for the title on Sunday afternoon. 

UConn entered Friday's matchup with a perfect 38-0 record and a 54-game winning streak, which was tied for the fourth-longest in Division I history. They were the heavy favorites to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since they themselves won four in a row from 2013-16. 

South Carolina had other ideas. The Gamecocks were tougher, faster and more physical on both ends of the floor, and though they didn't have their best offensive night, they completely shut down the Huskies. UConn shot just 31.1% from the field, including 6 of 21 from 3-point range, and turned the ball over 10 times. Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd managed just 20 combined points on 7 of 31 shooting. 

Ta'Niya Latson, who transferred to South Carolina for her senior season, finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Gamecocks in both categories. Freshman forward Agot Makeer added 14 points, four rebounds and two assists off the bench.

The end of the game was marred by a dust-up between Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley that had something to do with hand shakes. 

 
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South Carolina's offensive rebounding continues to pay dividends

The Gamecocks are only shooting 37.5% from the field, but they've grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, which they've turned into nine second-chance points. They lead by 10

Jack Maloney
April 4, 2026, 12:58 AM
Apr. 03, 2026, 8:58 pm EDT
 
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Makeer continues to step up

Freshman Agot Makeer just hit a huge 3-pointer to push South Carolina's lead back up to seven and stem UConn's momentum. Makeer has been incredible in the tournament for the Gamecocks. She's scored in double figures every single game, including tonight. That 3 pushed her to a team-high 12 points and she also has four rebounds and two assists. 

Jack Maloney
April 4, 2026, 12:49 AM
Apr. 03, 2026, 8:49 pm EDT
 
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Auriemma rants on refs

Geno Auriemma went on a rant during his pre-fourth quarter interview with Holly Rowe, saying that South Carolina is "beating the s---" out of his players. He noted also that there were six fouls called on UConn in the third and none on South Carolina.

Here are his full comments:

"There were six fouls called that quarter – all of them against us. And they've been beating the shit out of our guys down there the entire game. And I'm not making excuses because we haven't been able to make a shot, but this is ridiculous. Their coach rants and raves on the sideline and calls the referees some names you don't want to hear. And now we get six to zero and I've a kid with a ripped jersey, and they go, 'I didn't see it.' C'mon man. This is for the national championship."

Jack Maloney
April 4, 2026, 12:40 AM
Apr. 03, 2026, 8:40 pm EDT
 
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Third quarter: South Carolina 44 -- UConn 39

This hasn't been the most well-played game, but it has certainly been compelling. The back-and-forth nature continued in the third quarter when South Carolina built a 10-point lead -- the first double-digit least UConn has faced this season -- only for the Huskies to hit three 3s in a row to get right back in the game. 

We should be in for an excellent finish. Can South Carolina's defense finish the job? Or will the late third-quarter flurry energize UConn?

Jack Maloney
April 4, 2026, 12:35 AM
Apr. 03, 2026, 8:35 pm EDT
 
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UConn in uncharted territory

South Carolina has started the second half on a 12-2 run to take an eight-point lead. This is the largest deficit that UConn has faced this season. Additionally, this is the latest in a game that the Huskies have trailed. What sort of response will they have? 

South Carolina's defense has been outstanding tonight, particularly against Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd. The Huskies' two best players have 10 points on 4 of 19 shooting. 

Jack Maloney
April 4, 2026, 12:20 AM
Apr. 03, 2026, 8:20 pm EDT
 
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Halftime: UConn 26, South Carolina 24

As expected, this has been a defensive battle, and UConn will go into the break with a two-point lead after a back-and-forth first half. The Huskies have led by as many as seven and the Gamecocks went ahead by five (UConn's biggest deficit this season was six) before the Huskies surged back in front to end the half. 

South Carolina is shooting 31% with nine turnovers, while UConn is shooting 40% with five turnovers. Neither team has been able to get anything going in the halfcourt, and this game may end up coming down to transition opportunities and offensive rebounding. 

Notably, the Gamecocks have turned 10 offensive rebounds into five second-chance points, while the Huskies have not scored a single second-chance point. 

Sarah Strong and Ashlynn Shade both have eight points apiece to lead UConn, while Joyce Edwards, Ta'Niya Latson and Tessa Johnson each have six points for South Carolina.

Jack Maloney
April 3, 2026, 11:56 PM
Apr. 03, 2026, 7:56 pm EDT
 
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Paige and DT are enjoying the show

During the media timeout in the second quarter, Paige Bueckers and Diana Taurasi, who are sitting courtside, were shown on the jumbotron, eliciting the biggest cheers so far this night. 

They are having more fun that Geno Auriemma, that's for sure. South Carolina is on a 15-7 run and has a three-point lead. Azzi Fudd still has zero points.

 
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Fudd really struggling

Azzi Fudd remains scoreless and is now 0 of 3 from the field. South Carolina's defensive pressure is really causing her issues. UConn hasn't been able to get her free off the ball for open looks and she's been unable to create those looks off the bounce herself. The Huskies are only down by one mid-way through the second quarter, but it's hard to imagine they'll win this game if Fudd can't get going

Jack Maloney
April 3, 2026, 11:45 PM
Apr. 03, 2026, 7:45 pm EDT
 
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Two fouls on Raven Johnson

Wow huge call there as Raven Johnson gets called for her second foul while chasing after a loose ball with Azzi Fudd. Johnson is South Carolina's best defender andhad been taking the Sarah Strong matchup. Let's see how the Gamecocks fare with Johnson on the bench

Jack Maloney
April 3, 2026, 11:36 PM
Apr. 03, 2026, 7:36 pm EDT
 
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First quarter: UConn 15 -- South Carolina 15

Agot Makeer drills a 3-pointer right before the buzzer to tie things up at the end of the first quarter. Great game thus far. It briefly looked like UConn was going to pull away early after building a quick seven-point lead, but South Carolina's defense buckled down and Makeer (five points) has provided a spark off the bench. 

UConn really needs Azzi Fudd to get going. She struggled in the regional in Forth Worth and was scoreless in the first quarter. 

Jack Maloney
April 3, 2026, 11:30 PM
Apr. 03, 2026, 7:30 pm EDT
 
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UConn's offense back on track early

UConn's offense was completely out of sorts during the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight in Forth Worth, but the Huskies look more comfortable in Phoenix. They've jumped out to an early five-point lead at the first media timeout and are shooting 50% from the field. 

Sarah Strong has five points to lead the way, but they've also gotten four points each from Serah Williams and Ashlyn Shade. That's a great sign after those combined for just nine total points in the two regional games against North Carolina and TCU. 

Jack Maloney
April 3, 2026, 11:21 PM
Apr. 03, 2026, 7:21 pm EDT
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