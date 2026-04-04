Women's Final Four winners and losers: Dawn Staley, South Carolina back in title game, Lauren Betts leads UCLA

South Carolina and UCLA will meet for the national championship on Sunday after pulling off Final Four wins on Friday night in the women's NCAA Tournament. South Carolina stunned UConn in the first game, ending the Huskies' 54-game winning streak in the process. UCLA, meanwhile, held off Texas in a low-scoring affair. South Carolina is looking for its fourth-ever national title and third in five seasons. UCLA, meanwhile, will be looking for its first NCAA Tournament title.

The Gamecocks frustrated UConn's offense all night in Friday's first game, holding the Huskies to 48 points on 31.1% shooting.

UConn stars Sarah Strong (12 points on 4-of-16 shooting) and Azzi Fudd (eight points) were both limited, and South Carolina handed the defending champs their first loss since February 2025. The Huskies were a perfect 38-0 coming into Friday night's game and were the heavy favorites to win the national title.

Geno Auriemma then got into a heated exchange with South Carolina coach Dawn Staley at mid-court right before the final buzzer.

UCLA has now won 30 games in a row. The Bruins have just one loss this season, and it came in November against Texas. They were able to avenge that defeat on Friday as Lauren Betts scored 16 points and pulled down 11 boards. Texas star Madison Booker had a tough night offensively, scoring just six points on 3-of-23 shooting.

Here are some winners and losers from Friday night:

Winner: Dawn Staley and South Carolina

Almost exactly one year ago, Dawn Staley and her Gamecocks were run off the court by UConn in the national championship game. And ahead of Friday's meeting, most expected the rematch to go the same way. At least the result, if not the margin.

But Staley had her squad ready. The Gamecocks were tougher, stronger and faster all night long. They shut down Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong (20 combined points on 7-of-31 shooting), dominated the glass (47-32 rebounding advantage, including 14 offensive boards for nine second-chance points) and were the better team on both ends.

The Gamecocks got their revenge, and will now play in their third title game in a row, with a chance to win their fourth title under Staley -- who, it must be said, handled the postgame nonsense from Auriemma extremely well. She did nothing wrong and made sure to keep the focus on her players, rather than the antics.

Plus, saying she would "beat Geno's ass" was incredible theater.

Loser: Geno Auriemma

Come on, man. That was pathetic.

Winner: Lauren Betts

Betts has faced a lot of criticism throughout her college career, and has had her game picked apart by draft analysts. But when the chips were down, she delivered. Her game-sealing block on Madison Booker in the closing minute on Friday was the highlight of a terrific game and tournament for the Big Ten Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

No one on UCLA could do much of anything against Texas' defense aside from Betts, who finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. Everyone else on the team combined for 35 points on 11 of 34 shooting.

For the tournament, Betts is averaging 22.4 points, nine rebounds, 3.4 assists, one steal and three blocks on 70% shooting. Incredible run from an incredible player.

Loser: Offense

Even aside from the Auriemma-Staley incident, this was not a great advertisement for women's college basketball. UCLA vs. Texas was 20-17 at halftime, only one team shot above 40% (UCLA, 41%), the two losing teams both failed to crack 50 points and three AP First Team All-Americans had disastrous showings:

Sarah Strong: 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting

Azzi Fudd: 8 points on 3-of-15 shooting

Madison Booker: 6 points on 3-of-23 shooting

Defense is significantly ahead of offense in the women's game right now, especially with how these contests are officiated. The referees routinely allow excessive physicality, both on- and off-the-ball, which makes it even harder to find consistent offense against the top teams, which are filled with the best and biggest athletes.