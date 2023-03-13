March Madness if officially here and it's time to look at what we can expect in the coming weeks, starting with a quick look at the Greenville region.

Greenville 1 will be tough to get out of as the No. 1 overall seed South Carolina Gamecocks are on a mission to defend their national title and look like they have all the pieces to do it. They will be competing against teams that are used to being underdogs and proving people wrong such as the UCLA Bruins and Creighton Bluejays.The Bruins struggled with injuries last season and missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. They started this season unranked but proved themselves in a tough Pac-12 conference and are dancing once again. Meanwhile, the Bluejays made a surprising deep run in last year's NCAA Tournament — reaching the program's first ever Elite Eight. They have their key players back and will be looking to pull off more upsets this year.

Brackets are here! Get back in your pools and join our Men's and Women's Challenges for the chance to win a new SUV and a college basketball dream trip!

Indiana is the No. 1 seed in Greenville 2. The Hoosiers are deep offensively with six players averaging more than 9.5 points per game, led by Mackenzie Holmes' 22.3 points per game. They'll have their hands full with the LSU Tigers and Utah Utes, who are seeing their best season in their individual program histories.

LSU started the season 23-0 start, which was the longest winning streak in school history. The Tigers count with Angel Reese who is registering 23.4 points and 15.5 rebounds per game, impressive stats that make her one of the top National Player of the Year candidates. Meanwhile, the Utes had never cracked the Top 10 rankings, but they found themselves as high as No. 3 this year. Their resume includes Naismith Coach of the Year Finalist Lynne Roberts leading them to a share of their first Pac-12 regular season title.Here is a look at all the first round matchups:

All of the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament games will air on the ESPN family of networks, and you can stream every game on sfuboTV (try for free).

(All times eastern)

Greenville Region

First Round



Friday, March 17

11:30 a.m. (9) Marquette vs. (8) South Florida -- Greenville Regional 1 Columbia, S.C. ESPN2 12 p.m. (10) West Virginia vs. (7) Arizona -- Greenville Regional 1 College Park, Md. ESPN 2 p.m. (16) Norfolk State vs. (1) South Carolina -- Greenville Regional 1 Columbia, S.C. ESPN 2:30 p.m. (15) Holy Cross vs. (2) Maryland -- Greenville Regional 1 College Park, Md. ESPNEWS 3 p.m. (11) UNLV vs. (6) Michigan -- Greenville Regional 2 Baton Rouge, La. ESPNU 3:30 p.m. (14) Southern Utah vs. (3) Notre Dame -- Greenville Regional 1 South Bend, Ind. ESPN2 5:30 p.m. (14) Hawai'i vs. (3) LSU -- Greenville Regional 2 Baton Rouge, La. ESPN2 6 p.m. (11) Illinois/Mississippi State vs. (6) Creighton -- Greenville Regional 1 South Bend, Ind. ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. (15) Gardner-Webb vs. (2) Utah -- Greenville Regional 2 Salt Lake City, Utah ESPNU 10 p.m. (10) Princeton vs. (7) NC State -- Greenville Regional 2 Salt Lake City, Utah ESPN2

Saturday, March 18