With the field of 68 officially out, it's time to take a closer look at the two Seattle regions in this year's NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

The Stanford Cardinal have the No. 1 seed in the Seattle 4 region with a talented roster led by Cameron Brink and Haley Jones on both sides of the ball. They were upset by UCLA in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals, but head coach Tara VanDerveer is the winningest coach in women's college basketball history and knows how to handle the pressure of March.

Iowa is one of the teams that won't make it easy for Stanford as the Hawkeyes count with Caitlin Clark, one of the top players in the country. She leads Iowa's offense, scoring 27 points per game, and helps facilitate more offensive opportunities as the top player in the country in assists. She's not the only one that could cause some problems for opponents as Monika Czinano and Gabbie Marshall were also Big Ten All-Tournament selections.

Seattle 3 has Virginia Tech as the No. 1 seed. The Hokies enter the tournament riding an 11-game winning streak, including their first ever ACC Tournament championship. Their journey won't be easy as they have a possible second-weekend matchup with an Iowa State team that is peaking at the right time with its first Big 12 championship. The Cyclones' star player is Ashley Joens, who averages 21.5 points per game. Also in this region are the Ohio State Buckeyes, a top-10 offensive team that upset Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament. Meanwhile, the Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies have struggled with injuries this season but are going dancing for the 34th straight year thanks to a team that has shown a lot of depth and resilience.

All of the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament games will air on the ESPN family of networks, and you can stream every game on sfuboTV (try for free).

Seattle Region

First Round



Friday, March 17

1:30 p.m (10) Georgia vs. Florida State -- Seattle Regional 4 Iowa City, Ia. ESPN2 4 p.m. (15) Southeastern Louisiana vs. (2) Iowa -- Seattle Regional 4 Iowa City, Ia. ESPN 5:30 p.m. (16) Chattanooga vs. (1) Virginia Tech -- Seattle Regional 3 Blacksburg, Va. ESPNU 7:30 p.m. (16)Southern/Sacred Heart vs. (1) Stanford -- Seattle Regional 4 Stanford, Calif. ESPN2 8 p.m. (9) South Dakota State vs. (8) USC -- Seattle Regional 3 Blacksburg, Va. ESPNEWS 10 p.m. (9) Gonzaga vs. (8) Ole Miss -- Seattle Regional 4 Stanford, Calif. ESPNU

Saturday, March 18