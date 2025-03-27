SPOKANE, Wash. -- Baker Smith, one of the LSU women's basketball practice players, was going on a family trip to Disney World until a text message completely changed his plans.

"I was walking to practice, got a text and immediately called my Mom," Smith said. "I was like, 'Mom, look, I know we were supposed to be on a family trip right now, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.' I couldn't pass it up."

For the first time, LSU flew out its practice players, including Smith, to the Women's NCAA Tournament. Five players made the trip to Spokane for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. Smith said that because there are 15-20 practice players, a different group of five could be going to Tampa if the Tigers advance.

Smith is a junior studying civil engineering. He played in high school and decided to join the "dream team" to continue playing while being in school.

"Just to be in that gym listening to coach (Kim) Mulkey everyday, as somebody who loves basketball is just such an honor," Smith said. "The things that you hear, life lessons, just outstanding stuff."

In Smith's first year, practice players did not travel with the team to the Big Dance. However, he and a few other guys got in his car and drove to Dallas to watch the Tigers play. It was all worth it as LSU won its first national title in program history.

Smith was glad he decided to make the trip, and so was Mulkey.

"We went back to the team hotel and we saw her. She gave us the biggest hug and the biggest thank you for being here," Smith said. "To this day, that is still the best memory I have about her. She is such a caring person. She is just so inviting, for us to be here, she is very selfless. She's the best."

Another memorable moment of his career was his very first practice, when Angel Reese was still around.

"I walked out and I'm guarding Angel Reese, and she said, 'Are you big enough to guard me?'" Smith said. "I didn't think I was, and I was not. SEC Player of the Year, so she kinda kicked my butt."

Reese moved on to the WNBA, but players like leading scorer Flau'jae Johnson are still very much not a walk in the park.

"A lot of guys think they can just hang with any girls in the world, but not these girls," Smith said. "We get told how to play them, whether it's offense or defense. We are told specifically what they want from us but at the end of the day, trying to guard Flau'jae is not always the easiest assignment."

But are there any moments in which he was able to truly get the best of an LSU player?

"Not really, to be honest with you," Smith laughed. "As long as I can hang with them, I can be proud about that."