The 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament has generally lacked excitement, but that was not an issue in College Park on Monday, as No. seed 4 Maryland came back from a 17-point second-half deficit to stun No. 5 seed Alabama in double-overtime, 111-108.

There are still four-plus rounds to go, but the game of the tournament has likely already been wrapped up.

This was the first double-overtime game in the Big Dance since 2022, when UConn beat NC State, and the Terrapins' 17-point comeback was the seventh-largest in NCAA Tournament history, right behind their own 18-point comeback over Texas A&M in the Sweet 16 in 2012.

Furthermore, the 219 points scored were the second-most in a tournament game. Ironically, Alabama was also on the losing side of the highest-scoring game ever when they fell to Duke in quadruple-overtime in the second round back in 1995, 121-120.

Maryland took control early Monday and built a double-digit lead in the second quarter, but saw it quickly erased as Alabama went on an 18-6 run to close the first half. The Crimson Tide carried that momentum out of the break and pushed their advantage to 17 late in the third quarter. They, too, were unable to maintain control, however, and the Terps slowly worked their way back into the contest before Sarah Te-Biasu sent it into overtime with a late 3-pointer in regulation.

The end of the first extra frame was just as dramatic, as Sarah Ashlee Barker was fouled on a 3-pointer with less than a second left and made all three free throws to send it into a second overtime. Barker finished the night with a school-record 45 points, which was tied for the fourth-highest scoring performance in tournament history, but it was not enough.

The Terrapins are now on to the Sweet 16, where they'll take on No. 1 seed South Carolina in Birmingham on Friday.