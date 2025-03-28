South Carolina's quest to become the first team to repeat as national champions since UConn won four titles in a row from 2013-16 is still alive -- barely. The No. 1 seed Gamecocks faced a serious scare from No. 4 seed Maryland in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament on Friday, but pulled ahead in the final few minutes for a 71-67 win.

The Gamecocks were big favorites coming in, but it was clear early on this would not be an easy night. While the Terrapins were not known for their defense this season, they succeeded in mucking things up and making the Gamecocks uncomfortable. At halftime, the Gamecocks trailed by two and only had a few more field goals (12) than turnovers (eight). This was the first NCAA Tournament since 2017 they were behind at halftime of multiple games since 2017. (They were also losing to Indiana at the half in the second round.)

Women's March Madness 2025: Printable NCAA Tournament bracket with Sweet 16 action underway CBS Sports Staff

Not much changed after the break, and the Terrapins had the lead with less than three minutes to play at 60-59. But at the 2:22 mark MiLaysia Fulwiley got into the paint for a layup to put the Gamecocks in front, 61-60. They never trailed again. Fulwiley set a new NCAA Tournament career-high with 23 points and added five rebounds and three assists.

"My teammates make sure I'm confident in knowing I can go to the basket on anyone who's guarding me," said Fulwiley, who scored 16 of her points in the second half. "It was working for me today. I'm proud of myself."

South Carolina is now on to the Elite Eight for the fifth consecutive year and will take on No. 2 seed Duke with a trip to the Final Four on the line. That game is set for Sunday in Birmingham, Ala.