The second round of March Madness is underway and reigning national champion South Carolina and UCLA, this year's overall top seed, have secured berths in the Sweet 16. Other top programs moving on include Duke, Notre Dame and TCU.

This year's four No. 1 seeds are UCLA, South Carolina, Texas and USC. Since the tournament expanded in 1994, a No. 1 seed has won the title 23 times. Meanwhile, No. 2 seeds have won the championship four times and No. 3 seeds three times -- with the most recent being LSU in 2023, a program that is once again a No. 3 seed this year.

Perhaps the most dangerous No. 2 seed this year is, unsurprisingly, UConn -- the winningest program in women's basketball history with 11 national titles. Geno Auriemma became the winningest coach in basketball history earlier this season, and despite not winning a trophy since 2016, he has guided the Huskies to 15 of the last 16 Final Fours. They got one of the most lopsided wins so far with a 103-34 result over Arkansas State in the first round. The Huskies will play No. 10 South Dakota State Monday night with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

The top seeds have looked strong, but they've had to overcome some challenges. USC star JuJu Watkins had two injury scares during her team's 71-25 win over UNC Greensboro in the opening round, but she is "all good" to continue dancing with the Trojans.

Notre Dame's Olivia Miles also injured her ankle during the Fighting Irish's 106-56 victory over Stephen F. Austin. However, she was back on the court during her team's 21-point win over Michigan on Sunday.

Below you will find a viewable/printable 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament bracket.

