March Madness has begun. South Carolina, UCLA, Notre Dame, UConn and USC are just a few of the teams that flexed their dominance with blowout victories. Kentucky survived an upset scare against Liberty, and Oregon became the first double-digit seed to advance with an overtime victory over Vanderbilt.

The No. 1 seeds are UCLA, South Carolina, Texas and USC, with the Bruins taking the top overall seed. Since the tournament expanded in 1994, a No. 1 seed has won the title 23 times. Meanwhile, No. 2 seeds have won the championship four times and No. 3 seeds three times -- with the most recent being LSU in 2023, a program that is once again a No. 3 seed this year.

USC star JuJu Watkins had two injury scares during her team's 71-25 win over UNC Greensboro, but she is "all good" to continue dancing with the Trojans. Notre Dame's Olivia Miles also injured her ankle during the Fighting Irish's 106-56 victory over Stephen F. Austin. Her status is a little more uncertain, but coach Niele Ivey said the hope is Miles can be out on the floor when her team takes on Michigan on Sunday.

UConn, the winningest program in women's basketball history with 11 national titles, is a No. 2 seed. Geno Auriemma became the winningest coach in basketball history earlier this season, and despite not winning a trophy since 2016, he has guided the Huskies to 15 of the last 16 Final Fours.

The Huskies entered this tournament as a No. 2 seed, but they got one of the most lopsided wins so far with a 103-34 demolition of Arkansas State on Saturday. Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong and Ashlynn Shade combined for 67 points. Huskies star player Paige Bueckers got some work in, but her 11 points weren't exactly pivotal in the 69-point victory.

Below you will find a viewable/printable 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament bracket. Thanks for stopping by, but don't forget to continue to checking in throughout the next few weeks. CBS Sports will offer complete coverage of the events with the latest news, results and breakdowns of the biggest matchups. As usual, we'll have a variety of methods in which you can see how your picks are doing on our Bracket Games on the device of your choice.

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket.