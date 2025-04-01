The Final Four field has finally been set, with South Carolina, UCLA, Texas and UConn heading to Tampa, Florida. This is South Carolina's fifth straight Final Four appearance. UCLA is making its first trip to the Final Four. For Texas it's the fourth Final Four appearance and for UConn, it's the 24th.

Texas punched its ticket to its first Final Four since 2003 with a defensive-oriented win over TCU. Madison Booker and Co. held Hailey Van Lith to 3 of 15 from the field with seven turnovers, and Sedona Prince struggled as well to the tune of only four points and two turnovers. Booker tallied 18 points, six rebounds and two steals in the Elite Eight win.

Reigning national champion South Carolina is also known for its defense, and the Gamecocks advanced to the Final Four with a 54-50 win over Duke. The Gamecocks held the Blue Devils to 31.7% shooting in that game, but offensive woes troubled them again as no South Carolina guard reached double digits in scoring.

UCLA advanced to the Final Four after outlasting a tough LSU team and a 28-point performance from Flau'jae Johnson, who's still weighing whether she'll enter the 2025 WNBA Draft or return to college. The Bruins are led by star center Lauren Betts, who swatted away six blocks in the 72-65 win over the Tigers.

While UConn is the lone No. 2 seed in the Final Four, it's also the winningest program in women's basketball history with 11 national titles. Geno Auriemma's team has not won a national title since 2016, but it has been to 15 of the last 16 Final Fours. The Huskies took care of No. 1 seed USC 78-64 behind 31 points from Paige Bueckers as the Trojans played without star JuJu Watkins following her knee injury.

Texas will meet South Carolina in the Final Four, while UCLA will battle UConn.

