The 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament hasn't always featured the prettiest basketball, as only six games have been decided by five points or fewer. However, the national championship game should feature enough competitiveness, intensity and incredible displays of skill and athleticism to make up for it.

Reigning national champion South Carolina, a budding dynasty under Dawn Staley, will meet the program's most historicaly illustrious program in UConn and coach Geno Auriemma. Staley is hoping to bring a fourth title back to Columbia, S.C., while Auriemma has already delivered 11 to Storrs, Conn.

UConn has endured brutal injury luck over the last few seasons, contributing to the program failing to win a national title since 2016 despite making the Final Four in 15 of the last 16 seasons. South Carolina has emerged as the team to beat in the Huskies' stead, and just last year the team secured the 10th perfect season in Division I history.

South Carolina doesn't have a traditional go-to scorer, but gets outstanding bench production from Joyce Edwards and MiLaysia Fulwiley, Edwards broke out of a minor slump in the Final Four win over Texas with 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

It's the Paige Bueckers show for UConn, but Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd have proven more than worthy of being her co-stars. Strong, a freshman whose talent is well beyond her years, tallied 22 points and eight rebounds to lead UConn to a 85-51 rout of top overall seed UCLA.

