The 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament has generally lacked excitement, but that was not an issue in College Park on Monday, as No. seed 4 Maryland came back from a 17-point second-half deficit to stun No. 5 seed Alabama in double-overtime, 111-108. The Terrapins are now off to the Sweet 16, where they'll face No. 1 seed South Carolina.

There are still four-plus rounds to go, but the game of the tournament has likely already been wrapped up.

This was the first double-overtime game in the Big Dance since 2022, when UConn beat NC State, and the Terrapins' 17-point comeback was the seventh-largest in NCAA Tournament history, right behind their own 18-point comeback over Texas A&M in the Sweet 16 in 2012.

Furthermore, the 219 points scored were the second-most in a tournament game. Ironically, Alabama was also on the losing side of the highest-scoring game ever when they fell to Duke in quadruple-overtime in the second round back in 1995, 121-120.

On an individual level, Sarah Ashlee Barker's career-high 45 points set an Alabama school record and were tied for the fourth-most in NCAA Tournament history.

With this instant classic in the books, let's take a look back at the five craziest moments.

5. Te-Biasu starts the second overtime with a clutch 3

Maryland won the tip to start the second overtime, and veteran guard Sarah Te-Biasu took control of the ball. She would not give it up the entire possession. This way and that she maneuvered, dribbling a whopping 23 times before she wound up near the top of the key. Finally, after using more than two-thirds of the shot clock, she put up a step-back 3-pointer that caught nothing but net.

If that shot missess, it goes down as one of the worst possessions of the entire game. Instead, it became a perfect start to the second overtime.

4. Nye fouls out late in regulation

With just over a minute to play in regulation, Alabama sharpshooter Aaliyah Nye had a great look in the corner that could have put the Crimson Tide up by five. Instead, it clanged off the rim, and a few seconds later she was done for the night. Down on the other end, Nye clattered into Shyanne Sellers on a pull-up jumper, sending the Terrapins star to the line for two game-tying free throws and fouling out in the process.

This was a forgotten moment amid all the madness, but it had a big impact on the outcome as the Crimson Tide really missed Nye in the extra frames.

3. Collins' 3 doesn't go down in double overtime

Diana Collins didn't play much for Alabama down the stretch in the regular season, and only saw 13 minutes of action in the first-round win over Green Bay. But after Nye and Zaay Green fouled out, she was forced into the biggest moment of her career.

As time wound down in the second overtime, the Crimson Tide trailed by three and Collins raced up the floor. Her inexperience showed, as she dribbled into the corner and away from Barker. After a flip to Karly Weathers, Collins then spaced to the corner, where she found herself wide open. Weathers got it back to her, but Collins' 3 was a bit too long.

2. Barker and Te-Biasu trade 3s late in regulation

After letting a 17-point lead slip away, Alabama had a chance to escape at the end of regulation, and thought they had done so when Barker drained a 3 with less than 40 seconds remaining put them back up by three.

Down on the other end, Barker then blocked a potential game-tying attempts by Kaylene Smikle, but Smikle recovered the loose ball and found Te-Biasu, who responded with a clutch 3 of her own to tie the game.

There was still one last chance for Alabama to win in regulation, but Weathers' mid-range attempt bounced off the back of the rim, straight up in the air and out.

1. Barker gets fouled at the end of the first overtime

This play ultimately didn't decide the game, but it was the most stunning moment of the night. Maryland's Saylor Poffenbarger was fouled with 6.3 seconds remaining and had a chance to put the Terrapins up by four, but missed the first free throw, which gave Alabama life.

It got worse for Poffenbarger a few seconds later when she fouled Barker on a desperation heave from way downtown with less than a second remaining. Barker, a 71.7% free throw shooter, calmly stepped to the line and made all three fouls shots to force another extra frame.

"You dream of these moments," Barker said. "You live for these moments, and you know, it didn't go our way, but at the end of the day, like coach [Kristy Curry] told us, hold your head high and walk out of the locker room that way because that was an amazing basketball game.

"For anybody who was watching women's basketball, I think we put on a show for women's basketball tonight and I'm very thankful for that. I'm very grateful that I'm in this opportunity and I was able to be a part of such a great game like that."