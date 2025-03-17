The four No. 1 seeds for the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament were not surprising, but not everyone was happy with the overall seeding order chosen by the selection committee.

Despite being a No. 1 seed for the fifth consecutive year, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley had questions about how the decisions were made and why her team's strength of schedule wasn't enough to earn the Gamecocks the top overall spot -- an honor given to UCLA for the first time in program history.

Meanwhile, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said she felt her team was "disrespected" because the Trojans are fourth overall, behind the Texas Longhorns.

"I am not in the (selection) room, but obviously I think we did much more than probably any other No. 1 overall seed," Staley said after Sunday's bracket reveal. "We outdid ourselves even from last year with the amount of quality wins that we had, but I guess the committee was looking at something else."

The Gamecocks had the toughest strength of schedule and got the most Quad 1 wins in all of Division l. However, they dropped to second in NET rankings after suffering a lopsided 87-58 loss to UConn in February.

"We're going to play it, (but) obviously it's disappointing," Staley said. "I'd like to get some feedback on how they came to that conclusion because we put together, we manufactured a schedule that if done right, it should produce the overall No. 1 seed. But I will say this, we're going to make adjustments to our schedule in the future if the standard is the standard. If that's the standard, we can play any schedule and get the No. 1 seed."

Gottlieb also said she "would love to ask some questions" because she arrived to Selection Sunday thinking there was "very little chance" her team would be the final No. 1 seed announced. Now, her Trojans could potentially face No. 2 seed UConn in the Elite Eight of the Spokane 4 region. The Huskies beat USC during the 2024 Elite Eight and have made 15 of the last 16 Final Fours.

"I never thought I'd be a 1-seed and feel disrespected," Gottlieb said. "... You know we've got a big game here on Saturday against UNCG and we'll handle it accordingly, but you tell me if you think that bracket that we got should've been the one that it was. I can't speak for the players, I think they're excited to play, but this was not on my bingo card to be a little bit frustrated after being a 1-seed, and it's not an arrogance of any kind.

"I think there's a lot of good teams and you've gotta play the first game in front of you and earn your way form there and that's what we'll do. But sometimes I don't understand people who make decisions in women's basketball and why they do what they do, and certainly with this committee I would love to ask some questions."

That being said, the show must go on and the teams need to get ready for their respective matchups. South Carolina is chasing its third national title in four years, and that journey begins Friday against Tennessee Tech. Meanwhile, USC is trying to win the trophy for the first time since 1984. The Trojans play their first game Saturday against UNC Greensboro.

CBS Sports will have you covered throughout the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament. Get your printable bracket here, plus check out these 25 things to know ahead of the Big Dance.