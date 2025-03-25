With 3:38 remaining in No. 2 seed UConn's 91-57 win over No. 10 seed South Dakota State in the second round of the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament, Paige Bueckers walked off the floor for the last time at Gampel Pavilion. She did so to a standing ovation after pouring in 34 points, tying her career high, to go along with three rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Following the game, Bueckers took the public address announcer's microphone and addressed the adoring crowd as coach Geno Auriemma and her teammates watched on.

"On behalf of our seniors, our whole entire team, I've had the time of my life here," Bueckers said. "It's been the five years I dreamt of as a kid. I can't thank you enough, we can't thank you enough for all the support. Thank you for making this a second home. Best supporters in the country. Thank you for this season, for everything. We'd love to see you in Spokane. Thank you for everything."

Bueckers' 34 points were the most by a UConn player in the Big Dance since Maya Moore scored 36 against Notre Dame in the Final Four. Furthermore, this was Bueckers' sixth 25-point game in the tournament, which brought her into a tie with Moore for the most such games by a UConn player in the last 25 years.

UConn is now on to the Sweet 16 for the 31st year in a row, which is the all-time record for consecutive appearances. There, they Huskies will face the No. 3 seed Oklahoma Sooners.