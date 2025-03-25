No. 1 seed USC's matchup against No. 9 seed Mississippi State in the second round of the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament took a scary turn in the middle of the first quarter when Trojans star JuJu Watkins went down with an apparent right knee injury.

Watkins was pushing the ball in transition when she was bumped by multiple defenders. She immediately collapsed to the ground and screamed out in pain as she grabbed at her right knee. The Trojans' medical staff briefly attended to her on the court before carrying her to the locker room.

The officials briefly reviewed the play, but deemed that it was a common foul and did not need to be upgraded. Avery Howell took the free throws for Watkins.

Watkins entered the game with multiple minor knocks to her left hand and left ankle, but was deemed good to go after being a full participant in practice on Sunday.