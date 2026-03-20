Women's March Madness 2026 live updates: First-round scores, bracket, analysis

Olivia Miles makes history in TCU's first-round win
Olivia Miles showed why she's a projected lottery pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft with a historic performance in TCU's dominant win over UC San Diego in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.
Miles, the best point guard in this draft class and one of the best playmaking prospects in recent memory, assisted on TCU's first four baskets and never looked back. She finished with 12 points, 16 rebounds, 14 assists and two steals for her second career triple-double in the NCAA Tournament and her sixth triple-double of the season.
Here's a quick rundown of some of the records she set in the process:
- First player to record triple-doubles with two different programs in the NCAA Tournament
- First player to record 10-assist games with two different programs in the NCAA Tournament
- Third player to have multiple triple-doubles in the NCAA Tournament (along with Sabrina Ionescu and Nicole Powell)
- First player with at least 12 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in regulation in an NCAA Tournament game
- Set the TCU single-game assists record (14)
- Tied the TCU single-season scoring record (680 points)
- Extended her TCU single-season assists record (230)
Miles entered the NCAA Tournament averaging 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Including Friday's performance, she now has 12 career triple-doubles, which is third only to Ionescu (26) and Caitlin Clark (17) in NCAA history. No one else is even in double figures.