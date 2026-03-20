Women's March Madness 2026 live updates: First-round scores, bracket, analysis

March Madness has arrived in women's college basketball. The 2026 NCAA Tournament got underway in earnest on Friday with 16 first-round games. The 16-game slate will run for more than 12 hours and whittle the field of 64 down to 48. TCU star Olivia Miles got off to a hot start, recording her second career NCAA Tournament triple-double in a blowout win over UC San Diego. Texas, LSU, Michigan, Duke and Oklahoma are some of the notable higher seeds in action.

No. 7 NC State vs. No. 10 Tennessee is one of the top games to watch in the first round. The Lady Vols enter March Madness on a seven-game losing streak. They were ranked No. 8 in the country in the preseason, but now will try to make some noise as a No. 10 seed in March.

Here's a look at Friday's full schedule. All games are streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Women's March Madness scores, schedule: Friday, March 20

No. 3 Duke 81, No. 14 Charleston 64

No. 3 TCU 86, No. 14 UC San Diego 40

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 11 Nebraska, 2 p.m., ESPN

No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 South Dakota State, 2:30 p.m., ESPNews

No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 12 Murray State, 3 p.m., ESPNU

No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Gonzaga, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Missouri State, 4 p.m., ESPN

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Holy Cross, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 13 Western Illinois, 5:30 p.m., ESPNews

No. 2 LSU vs. No. 15 Jacksonville, 6 p.m., ESPN

No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Green Bay, 6 p.m., ESPNU

No. 5 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Colorado State, 7:30 p.m. ESPNews

No. 7 NC State vs. No. 10 Tennessee, 8 p.m., ESPN

No. 7 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Villanova, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Idaho, 10 p.m., ESPN

CBS Sports will have live updates on the day's action. Follow the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.