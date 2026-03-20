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Women's March Madness 2026 live updates: First-round scores, bracket, analysis

The 2026 NCAA Tournament is underway in women's college hoops, and we're following all of the action

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March Madness has arrived in women's college basketball. The 2026 NCAA Tournament got underway in earnest on Friday with 16 first-round games. The 16-game slate will run for more than 12 hours and whittle the field of 64 down to 48. TCU star Olivia Miles got off to a hot start, recording her second career NCAA Tournament triple-double in a blowout win over UC San Diego. Texas, LSU, Michigan, Duke and Oklahoma are some of the notable higher seeds in action.

No. 7 NC State vs. No. 10 Tennessee is one of the top games to watch in the first round. The Lady Vols enter March Madness on a seven-game losing streak. They were ranked No. 8 in the country in the preseason, but now will try to make some noise as a No. 10 seed in March.

Here's a look at Friday's full schedule. All games are streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Women's March Madness scores, schedule: Friday, March 20

  • No. 3 Duke 81, No. 14 Charleston 64
  • No. 3 TCU 86, No. 14 UC San Diego 40
  • No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 11 Nebraska, 2 p.m., ESPN
  • No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 South Dakota State, 2:30 p.m., ESPNews
  • No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 12 Murray State, 3 p.m., ESPNU
  • No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Gonzaga, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Missouri State, 4 p.m., ESPN
  • No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Holy Cross, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 13 Western Illinois, 5:30 p.m., ESPNews
  • No. 2 LSU vs. No. 15 Jacksonville, 6 p.m., ESPN
  • No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Green Bay, 6 p.m., ESPNU
  • No. 5 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Colorado State, 7:30 p.m. ESPNews
  • No. 7 NC State vs. No. 10 Tennessee, 8 p.m., ESPN
  • No. 7 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Villanova, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
  • No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Idaho, 10 p.m., ESPN

CBS Sports will have live updates on the day's action. Follow the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

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Olivia Miles makes history in TCU's first-round win

Olivia Miles showed why she's a projected lottery pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft with a historic performance in TCU's dominant win over UC San Diego in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. 

Miles, the best point guard in this draft class and one of the best playmaking prospects in recent memory, assisted on TCU's first four baskets and never looked back. She finished with 12 points, 16 rebounds, 14 assists and two steals for her second career triple-double in the NCAA Tournament and her sixth triple-double of the season.  

Here's a quick rundown of some of the records she set in the process:

  • First player to record triple-doubles with two different programs in the NCAA Tournament
  • First player to record 10-assist games with two different programs in the NCAA Tournament
  • Third player to have multiple triple-doubles in the NCAA Tournament (along with Sabrina Ionescu and Nicole Powell)
  • First player with at least 12 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in regulation in an NCAA Tournament game
  • Set the TCU single-game assists record (14)
  • Tied the TCU single-season scoring record (680 points)
  • Extended her TCU single-season assists record (230)

Miles entered the NCAA Tournament averaging 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Including Friday's performance, she now has 12 career triple-doubles, which is third only to Ionescu (26) and Caitlin Clark (17) in NCAA history. No one else is even in double figures. 

Jack Maloney
March 20, 2026, 5:53 PM
Mar. 20, 2026, 1:53 pm EDT
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Halftime: Washington 38 -- South Dakota State 24

No. 6 Washington missed 13 of its first 14 shots and fell behind early against No. 11 South Dakota State, but stormed back to take a 14-point lead into halftime of their first-round matchup in Fort Worth. The Huskies held the Jackrabbits to just nine points in the second quarter and forced them into 13 first-half turnovers. 

Washington guard Avery Howell has knocked down three 3-pointers and has 12 points to lead all scorers, while SDSU forward Brooklyn Meyer has nine points on 4 of 7. Everyone else on the Jackrabbits has combined for just 15 points on 3 of 17. 

Jack Maloney
March 20, 2026, 7:17 PM
Mar. 20, 2026, 3:17 pm EDT
 
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Halftime: Nebraska 28 -- Baylor 27

Scoring is at a premium in Durham in the first-round matchup between No. 6 Baylor and No. 11 Nebraska. Neither team has reached 30 points at the half, and there's been nearly as many combined turnovers (15) as made field goals (20). After trailing early, the Cornhuskers have taken the lead at the break. 

Logan Nissley has 11 points and five rebounds to lead the way for Nebraska and is the only player in double figures. 

Jack Maloney
March 20, 2026, 6:58 PM
Mar. 20, 2026, 2:58 pm EDT
 
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Halftime: Oregon 35 -- Virginia Tech 29

No. 8 Oregon jumped out to an early double-digit lead on No. 9 Virginia Tech in their first-round matchup this afternoon, but the Hokies fought their way back into the contest late in the first half. These 8 vs. 9 matchups are usually closely contested, and it looks like we'll be in for another good one in Austin. 

Katie Fiso has 10 points to lead the way for Oregon, whlie Mel Daley is pacing Virginia Tech with six points off the bench. 

Jack Maloney
March 20, 2026, 6:20 PM
Mar. 20, 2026, 2:20 pm EDT
 
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FINAL: TCU 86 -- UC San Diego 40

No. 3 seed TCU is on to the second round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament after a 46-point win over No. 14 seed UC San Diego in Fort Worth on Friday afternoon. The Horned Frogs will now await the winner of No. 6 Washington and No. 11 South Dakota State. 

Olivia Miles led the way for TCU with her second career NCAA Tournament triple-double and her sixth of the season. She finished with 12 points, 16 rebounds and 14 assists to also set the TCU single-game assists record. As a team, TCU shot 13 of 26 from 3-point range and assisted on 23 of their 32 made field goals (71.8%). 

Jack Maloney
March 20, 2026, 5:56 PM
Mar. 20, 2026, 1:56 pm EDT
 
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FINAL: Duke 81 -- Charleston 64

In the first game of the 2026 Women's NCAA Tournament, No. 3 seed Duke made easy work of No. 14 seed Charleston to advance to the second round. The Blue Devils will face the winner of No. 6 seed Baylor and No. 11 Nebraska on Sunday in Durham. 

Toby Fournier had 24 points, seven rebounds and two blocks to lead the way for the Blue Devils, while Jordan Wood came off the bench to add 17 points on a perfect 6 of 6 from the field, including 5 of 5 from 3-point range. 

Jack Maloney
March 20, 2026, 5:38 PM
Mar. 20, 2026, 1:38 pm EDT
 
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Halftime: TCU 48 -- UC San Diego 25

Olivia Miles and TCU put on an offensive clinic in the first half against UC San Diego to jump out to a huge halftime lead. The Horned Frogs have made eight 3-pointers, are shooting 54% from the field and have assisted on 16 of their 20 made field goals. 

Miles has four points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists at the break and is the first player in NCAA Tournament history to record 10-plus assists in a game for multiple programs (she previously did so for Notre Dame). 

Jack Maloney
March 20, 2026, 4:50 PM
Mar. 20, 2026, 12:50 pm EDT
 
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Halftime: Duke 45 -- Charleston 26

As expected, the No. 3-seeded Blue Devils are cruising at home against the Cougars, who are making their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Duke's defense has controlled the action by forcing eight turnovers and holding Charleston to 19% shooting. 

Toby Fournier, who was recently named an AP Third Team All-American, is leading the way for Duke with 16 points, three rebounds and two blocks. 

Jack Maloney
March 20, 2026, 4:25 PM
Mar. 20, 2026, 12:25 pm EDT
 
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Last call to fill out brackets!

Fill out your brackets now and enter them into our Bracket Challenge for your chance to win a dream trip to the 2027 Final FourⓇ.

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