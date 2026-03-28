Women's March Madness 2026 live updates: Sweet 16 scores, bracket, analysis

The Sweet 16 continues Saturday in the 2026 women's NCAA Tournament. Three more spots in the Elite Eight are up for grabs in March Madness as eight teams try to join Michigan, Notre Dame, UConn, UCLA and Duke. No. 2 Michigan pulled away from No. 3 Louisivlle in the first game of the day. Top-seeded Texas now takes the floor in Fort Worth against No. 5 Kentucky. South Carolina vs. Oklahoma and TCU vs. Virginia round out Saturday's action in Sacramento.

Friday's game featured two top seeds advancing -- UConn and UCLA dispatched North Carolina and Minnesota without too much trouble -- and two close finishes. Notre Dame took down Vanderbilt thanks to Hannah Hidalgo's 31-point triple-double, and then Duke stunned LSU on Ashlon Jackson's game-winner at the buzzer.

What does Saturday have in store? Here's a look at the full scoreboard:

Women's March Madness scores, schedule: March 28

All times Eastern. Games are streaming on fubo (Try for free).

No. 2 Michigan 71, No. 3 Louisville 52

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 Kentucky, 3 p.m., ABC

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 4 Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPN

No. 3 TCU vs. No. 10 Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

CBS Sports will have live updates, scores and analysis throughout Saturday's action. Follow along below.