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Women's March Madness 2026 live updates: Sweet 16 scores, bracket, analysis

The Elite Eight will be set by Saturday night. Who will join UConn, UCLA, Duke and Notre Dame?

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The Sweet 16 continues Saturday in the 2026 women's NCAA Tournament. Three more spots in the Elite Eight are up for grabs in March Madness as eight teams try to join Michigan, Notre Dame, UConn, UCLA and Duke. No. 2 Michigan pulled away from No. 3 Louisivlle in the first game of the day. Top-seeded Texas now takes the floor in Fort Worth against No. 5 Kentucky. South Carolina vs. Oklahoma and TCU vs. Virginia round out Saturday's action in Sacramento.

Friday's game featured two top seeds advancing -- UConn and UCLA dispatched North Carolina and Minnesota without too much trouble -- and two close finishes. Notre Dame took down Vanderbilt thanks to Hannah Hidalgo's 31-point triple-double, and then Duke stunned LSU on Ashlon Jackson's game-winner at the buzzer. 

What does Saturday have in store? Here's a look at the full scoreboard:

Women's March Madness scores, schedule: March 28

All times Eastern. Games are streaming on fubo (Try for free).

  • No. 2 Michigan 71, No. 3 Louisville 52
  • No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 Kentucky, 3 p.m., ABC 
  • No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 4 Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPN 
  • No. 3 TCU vs. No. 10 Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

CBS Sports will have live updates, scores and analysis throughout Saturday's action. Follow along below.

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Texas 72, Kentucky 50 (Q4, 4:11)

Things got a bit tense in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter when Kentucky went on an 8-0 run and cut the lead to 15. Like, you could literally hear the pro-Texas crowd in Fort Worth begin to hold its breath and panic, because fans are nothing if not dramatic.

But the Texas defense -- led by Harmon -- forced a few turnovers to stop the momentum and the Longhorns slowed the pace down. At the final media timeout, it looks like Texas will cruise to an easy victory.

 
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Halftime: Texas 48, Kentucky 26

Texas is in cruise control through 20 minutes in Fort Worth. The Longhorns slightly extended their lead in the second quarter, and Jordan Lee is up to 13 points for Texas. Rori Harmon has added nine points, five rebounds and five assists. 

 
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End of 1st quarter: Texas 29, Kentucky 11

Everything is bigger in Texas. Including the Longhorns' lead. No. 1 Texas is up by 18 against fifth-seeded Kentucky after 10 minutes in their home state. Pretty much every other team struggled offensively in the first quarter in Fort Worth. Not Texas. The Longhorns hit 14 of their 21 field goal attempts in the first quarter and look comfortably on their way to the Elite Eight. Jordan Lee leads all scorers with eight points.

 
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FINAL: Michigan 71, Louisville 52

The second-seeded Michigan Wolverines are heading to the Elite Eight. Michigan shook off a slow start and pulled away for a lopsided win over third-seeded Louisville. It's just the second Elite Eight trip in Michigan's program history. The Wolverines were led by sophomores Olivia Olson (19 points) and Syla Swords (16 points), and they'll face either Texas or Kentucky on Monday.

Louisville's season ends with a 29-8 record. The Cardinals were as high as No. 6 in the AP Top 25 this year and should be a strong contender again in the ACC next season. Elif Istanbulluoglu had a team-best 18 points in the loss, but Louisville shot below 40% from the floor and the free-throw line.

 
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End of 3rd quarter: Michigan 57, Louisville 40

Michigan outrebounded Louisville 11-2 in the third

Well, that certainly escalated quickly. Louisville actually had a lead midway through the third quarter, but Michigan finished the frame on a staggering -- and, for Louisville, soul-sucking -- 20-2 run.

The answer to my question about which sophomores would stand up was answered emphatically by Olson and Swords, who had eight points each.

Jeff Walz is, understandably, furious at his team. While in the first he was regularly employing his team to cut towards the basket, his go-to phrase to shout that quarter was: "Our guards have to rebound!" He was particularly disappointed in Imari Berry's performance. Louisville had just two rebounds all quarter.

 
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Which sophomores will step up?

Heading into the second half, my biggest question is which one of these highly-touted sophomores is ready to take over the game? Michigan's sophomore trio of Olivia Olson, Syla Swords and Mila Holloway combined for just 13 points in the first half, and Louisville's standout sophomores -- Taj Roberts, Mackenly Randoph, Imari Berry and Anaya Hardy -- have combined for just 14.

 
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Halftime: Michigan 32, Louisville 27

A very strong second quarter has the No. 2 Wolverines up by five at the break. Michigan got off to a slow start and fell behind 7-0, but the team has outscored Louisville 32-20 since then. Te'yala Delfosse has a team-high eight points to lead a balanced attack, and all seven Michigan players who have checked in have scored. Lousiville was limited to 12 points in trhe second quarter and is just 2 for 9 from 3-point range and 1 for 5 from the foul line.

 
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End of 1st quarter: Louisville 15, Michigan 9

Louisivlle is up six after one quarter, and Imari Berry has five early points for the Cardinals. Michigan was held scoreless for more than five minutes to start the game, but the Wolverines found their footing by the end of the first quarter. The teams have combined for eight turnovers and are collectively shooting 10 for 31 (32.2%) from the floor.

 
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Louisville takes a 7-0 lead early

Louisville 7, Michigan 0 (Q1 4:45)

I'm sitting close to the Louisville bench and Jeff Walz is doing a good job of projecting, so I'm getting a lot of live commentary. Early on, Walz has been loudly imploring his guards -- particularly Reyna Scott and Imari Berry -- to do a lot more cutting. When he subbed out Scott for Taj Roberts, he told her she looked tired and she adamantly refused. (Which sounds impressive -- at this point in March, aren't we all tired? Just me?)

But Walz has plenty of reason to be happy about this start -- Michigan hasn't hit a single field goal, and Elif Istanbullouglu has five points early.

 
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Before we get to today's action...

... let's catch up on last night. Duke pulled off a stunner against LSU as Ashlon Jackson hit the shot of the tournament (so far). Here's a recap of Friday's action that saw Notre Dame, UConn, UCLA and Duke move on to the Sweet 16.

And here's more on Jackson's shot:

Duke's Ashlon Jackson becomes March hero: Buzzer-beater vs. LSU is full-circle moment in more ways than one
Isabel Gonzalez
Duke's Ashlon Jackson becomes March hero: Buzzer-beater vs. LSU is full-circle moment in more ways than one
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