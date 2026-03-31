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Women's March Madness 2026: South Carolina and Texas reach all-top seed Final Four

The Final Four is set as South Carolina and Texas joined UConn and UCLA

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The Final Four is set in the 2026 women's NCAA Tournament, and every No. 1 seed is heading to Phoenix. Texas and South Carolina were both victorious on Monday night, ousting No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU to join UConn and UCLA in the Final Four. 

This is the fifth time in women's NCAA Tournament history that all four No. 1 seeds have made the Final Four. Previously, it happened in 1989, 2012, 2015 and 2018. Additionally, it is the second time that the same four schools have made the Final Four in back-to-back years. The other was 1995 and 1996. 

Texas will face UCLA on Firday, while South Carolina will take on UConn in a rematch of last year's title game.

Women's March Madness scores: March 30

  • No. 1 Texas 77, No. 2 Michigan 41
  • No. 1 South Carolina 78, No. 3 TCU 52

Texas' defense dominates

The Longhorns made their first nine shots on Monday to build an early double-digit lead, but they went ice cold after that until late in the second half. They were able to cruise to victory anyway thanks to another dominant performance from their elite defense. 

Michigan's 41 points were not only a season low, but their fewest in a game since 2020. The Wolverines didn't score more than 12 points in any single quarter, and shot 13 of 57 (23%) from the field, including 2 of 15 (13%) from 3-point range. They also turned the ball over 15 times. 

"Yeah, I think our defense just gets us going," Texas' Rori Harmon said. "I think they had two points for quite some time in the first quarter, and I was talking to Madison [Boker] on the bench before the game. Like way in pregame in warmups. I was saying all the other offensive stuff, like, that stuff will come, but Michigan is a great team that knows how to score the ball, so we need to play some defense."

Edwards leads the way for Gamecocks

South Carolina won its first three games of the tournament by 69, 40 and 26 points, and didn't trail for a single minute in any of those games. That changed quickly on Monday when they fell behind by eight in the opening minutes against TCU. All-American forward Joyce Edwards made sure they didn't remain behind for long. 

Edwards scored six points in rapid succession late in the frame, including a jumper right before the buzzer that put the Gamecocks back in front. She never looked back, and finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and three blocks. Edwards' 22 20-point game of the season tied a program record. 

After a rough showing in the Sweet 16, Edwards stepped up on a night when few in the white and garnet had it going. Seniors Raven Johnson, Ta'Niya Latson and Madina Okot -- all possible first-round picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft -- combined for just 19 points on 8 of 22 from the field. Without Edwards' performance, especially in the first half, this game might have turned out differently. 

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South Carolina reaches sixth straight Final Four

FINAL: South Carolina 78 -- TCU 52

No. 1 South Carolina is on to the Final Four for the sixth year in a row after a xxx-point win over No. 3 TCU in their Elite Eight matchup in Sacramento on Monday. The Gamecocks will face No. 1 UConn in Phoenix on Friday in a rematch of last season's national championship game, which ended in a 23-point loss for Dawn Staley's bunch. 

South Carolina fell behind by eight in the opening minutes, but regrouped to take the lead by the end of the first quarter. The next two frames weren't pretty, but they were able to keep TCU at an arm's length. Then, in the fourth quarter, the Gamecocks finally found their groove and pulled away for a 26-point win. 

All-American forward Joyce Edwards scored 24 points -- her 22nd 20-point game of the season, which tied a program record -- and added 12 rebounds, two assists and three blocks to lead the way for the Gamecocks. Freshman Agot Makeer had the game of her life and added 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals off the bench. 

This was the end of the road for Olivia Miles and the Horned Frogs, who matched the program's best-ever finish with an Elite Eight appearance. Miles, who dealt with an apparent cramping issue in the second half, finished with 18 points and six assists, but had a rough shooting night (8 of 20). 

Jack Maloney
March 31, 2026, 3:10 AM
Mar. 30, 2026, 11:10 pm EDT
 
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South Carolina pulling away

South Carolina has started the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run to push their lead up to 18 with seven minutes remaining. It's hard to see how TCU comes back from this sort of deficit considering they've only scored 41 points thus far. Just been too hard for them to score tonight

Jack Maloney
March 31, 2026, 2:51 AM
Mar. 30, 2026, 10:51 pm EDT
 
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Olivia Miles back in after injury scare

TCU star Olivia Miles went down, but the injury scare was short-lived. After getting massaged by the athletic trainers and hydrating on the bench, Miles is back on the court for the fourth quarter against South Carolina. 

 
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Third quarter: South Carolina 49 -- TCU 41

Neither team could get much going in the third quarter, which finished all even at 14-14. South Carolina is up eight heading into the fourth quarter and is in control of the game, but their grasp feels a bit tenuous. 

TCU is still right in this pending Olivia Miles' health. Their star point guard hobbled off the court late in the third and was getting attention on the bench. Appeared to be a possible cramping issue. She has 18 points and five assists; no one else on TCU has more than seven points

Jack Maloney
March 31, 2026, 2:42 AM
Mar. 30, 2026, 10:42 pm EDT
 
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Miles limps off

TCU star Olivia Miles just drove in for a layup to cut the deficit to eight points late in the third and immediately collapsed to the floor. She hobbled off onto the area behind the bench and was having her calf massaged with a massage gun. Hopefully just a cramping issue

Jack Maloney
March 31, 2026, 2:38 AM
Mar. 30, 2026, 10:38 pm EDT
 
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Marta Suarez starts the second half

After limping off the court during the first half, TCU forward Marta Suarez was walking normal while warming up with the team before the third quarter. Suarez registered five points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in the first half. 

 
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Halftime: South Carolina 35 -- TCU 27

South Carolina controlled the second quarter and will enter the half with an eight-point lead after Joyce Edwards hit a mid-range jumper just before the buzzer. The All-American has been terrific tonight and is now up to 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks. 

The Gamecocks also got two huge 3-pointers from Raven Johnson in the second quarter. The senior guard has added 10 points and four assists. 

Olivia Miles has 11 points and three assists, but is only shooting 4 of 11. No one else on TCU has more than five points. Also, will have to keep an eye on Marta Suarez. She hobbled off the floor late in the second quarter. 

Jack Maloney
March 31, 2026, 2:03 AM
Mar. 30, 2026, 10:03 pm EDT
 
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Edwards putting South Carolina on her back

Joyce Edwards has been awesome in the first half. She's on a personal 6-0 that has put the Gamecocks back in front after an early Horned Frogs run to start the second quarter, and is up to 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks on 6 of 8 from the field. Showing why she was a Second Team AP All-American this season

Jack Maloney
March 31, 2026, 1:53 AM
Mar. 30, 2026, 9:53 pm EDT
 
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First quarter: South Carolina 16 -- TCU 14

South Carolina fell behind by eight in the opening minutes -- their first deficit of any kind in the tournament -- but quickly regrouped and closed the first quarter on a 12-2 run to take a two-point lead. The Gamecocks started 0 of 5 from the field, but went 8 of 12 after that. 

Joyce Edwards has six points, four rebounds and three blocks already to lead the way for the Gamecocks, while Olivia Miles has seven points for the Horned Frogs. 

Jack Maloney
March 31, 2026, 1:38 AM
Mar. 30, 2026, 9:38 pm EDT
 
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South Carolina facing first deficit of tournament

South Carolina cruised to the Elite Eight without falling behind at any point of their first three games. They immediately went behind against TCU, however, due to a 3 of 9 start from the field. The Gamecocks' offense will have to get going here if they want to keep up with the Horned Frogs' high-powered attack led by Olivia Miles. 

Jack Maloney
March 31, 2026, 1:30 AM
Mar. 30, 2026, 9:30 pm EDT
 
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Two quick fouls on Miles

Olivia Miles just picked up her second foul early in the first quarter. Mark Campbell is going to leave her in the game, but you have to imagine this is going to change her aggressiveness on both ends. TCU is no a deep team and relies heavily on Miles to run their offense

Jack Maloney
March 31, 2026, 1:26 AM
Mar. 30, 2026, 9:26 pm EDT
 
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What a moment for Rori Harmon and Vic Schaefer

The two had quite the embrace at the buzzer. What a ride for the point guard and her coach, and it is not over yet.  Also so cool to see the legend Jody Conradt, who coached Texas to the 1986 championship, celebrating on the court with the players.

 
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Texas cruises into second straight Final Four

FINAL: Texas 77 -- Michigan 41

No. 1 Texas is heading back to the Final Four after a historic win over No. 2 Michigan in their Elite Eight matchup in Fort Worth on Monday. The Longhorns' 36-point win is tied for the third-largest in the history of the Elite Eight. They will play No. 1 UCLA, whom they beat back in November, in Phoenix on Friday night. 

Texas made its first nine shots from the field to build a double-digit lead and never looked back. They were ice cold in the second quarter and got off to a slow start in the third, but caught fire again after that. Plus, their defensive effort ensured that Michigan never had a chance to get back in the game. The Longhorns held the Wolverines to a season-low 41 points on 13 of 57 (23%) shooting. 

Madison Booker led the Longhorns with 19 points and seven rebounds on 9 of 13 from the field, while Rori Harmon put up seven points, seven rebounds and 13 assists and Kyla Oldacre added a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double off the bench. 

Jack Maloney
March 31, 2026, 1:07 AM
Mar. 30, 2026, 9:07 pm EDT
 
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Texas up by 40

The Longhorns have started the fourth quarter on a 14-0 run to push their lead up to 40 in the middle of the fourth quarter. Just a disastrous offensive showing by Michigan, which is now 9 of 47 (19%) from the field. This one is over. Just a matter of the final margin at this point. 

Jack Maloney
March 31, 2026, 12:47 AM
Mar. 30, 2026, 8:47 pm EDT
 
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Vic Schaefer is still DIALED IN

Even though Texas is up by 30 with under eight minutes to go,  Vic Schaefer is anything but relaxed. When Syla Swords took that wide open 3-pointer, which she missed, Schaefer screamed "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO" while it was in the air. 

 
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Kyla Oldacre fired the crowd up

When the center drew a foul on Mila Holloway, it absolutely electrified the crowd. The fans here at Dickies Arena were as loud as I have heard them all regional. Michigan's young team looked pretty rattled by it. These Texas fans are ready to see their team make consecutive Final Fours -- quite a feat following a 22-year drought. 

 
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Third quarter: Texas 55 -- Michigan 29

The Longhorns got off to another slow start in the third quarter, but after missing their first seven shots their offense kicked into gear. They won the frame 21-8 to build a 26-point lead heading into the fourth quarter and are 10 minutes away from back-to-back Final Four appearances. 

Madison Booker is up to 19 points and seven rebounds on 8 of 13 from the field, while Rori Harmon is flirting with a triple-double: seven points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. 

As a team, Michigan is shooting 9 of 42 from the field, including 2 of 11 from 3-point range. 

Jack Maloney
March 31, 2026, 12:35 AM
Mar. 30, 2026, 8:35 pm EDT
 
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Shooting has gone cold

Texas had a blistering start to the game, but their shooting has fallen off a cliff. The Longhorns have hit only 4 of their last 24 shots and are a brutal 0-9 from three-point range. Guard Jordan Lee has been the worst offender, hitting only 2-of-12 shots and whiffing on seven three-pointers. 

Starting point guard Rori Harmon sat for much of the second quarter, but coach Vic Schaefer needs more than three shot attempts from the star senior. 

 
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Halftime: Texas 34 -- Michigan 21

The second quarter was a rough display of basketball from both teams. Texas shot 4 of 17 from the field and Michigan shot 4 of 16. Perhaps it's fitting, then, that they managed an identical 12 points. As a result, the Longhorns are still up by 13 heading into the intermission. 

Madison Booker has 15 points on 6 of 9 from the field to lead the way for the Longhorns, while Syla Swords has a team-high eight for the Wolverines. 

All things considered, a 13-point deficit isn't that bad for Michigan, but they have a lot of work to do in the second half. 

Jack Maloney
March 30, 2026, 11:58 PM
Mar. 30, 2026, 7:58 pm EDT
 
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Michigan can't get anything going on offense

Texas has really cooled off offensively in the second quarter, but Michigan hasn't been able to take advantage because they've been just as bad. In fact, despite shooting 2 of 11 over the first five minutes of the frame, Texas has actually extended its lead to 15. 

For the game, Michigan is shooting 5 of 25 from the field, and has nearly as many turnovers (four) as made baskets. 

Jack Maloney
March 30, 2026, 11:46 PM
Mar. 30, 2026, 7:46 pm EDT
 
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First quarter: Texas 22 -- Michigan 9

It was all Texas in the first quarter. The Longhorns shot an incredible 11 of 12 and have jumped out to a 13-point lead after the opening 10 minutes. All five starters have scored, with Madison Booker and Breya Cunningham leading the way with six points a piece. 

On the other end, the Longhorns have held the Wolverines to 3 of 17 from the field. If there's any silver lining for Michigan, it's that they fell behind by double digits early against Louisville in the Sweet 16 and were able to turn that game around. It won't be as easy to do so against Texas, though. 

Jack Maloney
March 30, 2026, 11:32 PM
Mar. 30, 2026, 7:32 pm EDT
 
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Booker comes out aggressive

Texas wing Madison Booker made some early mistake, losing her handle and getting pressured into a double-dribble, but she's recovered nicely since then. Booker came off a baseline screen and hit a jumper that looked an awful lot like another Texas No. 35 and hit another pull-up in transition. She also had a strong drive to the basket to give her six early points against the Wolverines. 

The Longhorns have come out all over the young Michigan Wolverines, hitting their first nine shots to take a commanding 18-4 lead with 3:44 still remaining in the first quarter. The Longhorns are well on their way to returning to the Final Four. 

 
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Texas off to an excellent start

The Longhorns have been dominant in the tournament, and if the first few minutes of Monday's Elite Eight matchup are any indication, they're on their way to another comfortable win. They're a perfect 6 of 6 from the field and have already built a double-digit lead at the under-five timeout in the first quarter. 

Jack Maloney
March 30, 2026, 11:16 PM
Mar. 30, 2026, 7:16 pm EDT
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