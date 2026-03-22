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Women's March Madness 2026 live updates: Second-round scores, bracket, analysis

Eight spots in the Sweet 16 in the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday

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1 min read

Eight spots in the Sweet 16 are on the line in the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday. LSU, TCU, Texas and Duke are among the higher seeds in action. Every higher seed was a winner in March Madness on Friday. Saturday saw a few mild upsets, but every top-six seed was a first-round winner.

Will the higher seeds win again Sunday? They'll all be playing on their home floors, but will face much stiffer challenges. Third-seeded Ohio State, for example, will take on Hannah Hidalgo and No. 6 Notre Dame.

Here's a look at the full scoreboard:

Women's March Madness scores, schedule: March 22

  • No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Maryland, 12 p.m., ESPN 
  • No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 7 NC State, 1 p.m., ABC 
  • No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 5 Ole Miss, 2 p.m., ESPN 
  • No. 2 LSU vs. No. 7 Texas Tech, 3 p.m., ABC 
  • No. 3 Duke vs. No. 6 Baylor, 4 p.m., ESPN 
  • No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Oregon, 6 p.m., ESPN 
  • No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Michigan State, 8 p.m., ESPN 
  • No. 3 TCU vs. No. 6 Washington, 10 p.m., ESPN

CBS Sports will have updates, scores and analysis throughout Sunday's action. Follow along below.
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