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Women's March Madness 2026 live updates: Second-round scores, bracket, analysis
Eight spots in the Sweet 16 in the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday
Eight spots in the Sweet 16 are on the line in the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday. LSU, TCU, Texas and Duke are among the higher seeds in action. Every higher seed was a winner in March Madness on Friday. Saturday saw a few mild upsets, but every top-six seed was a first-round winner.
Will the higher seeds win again Sunday? They'll all be playing on their home floors, but will face much stiffer challenges. Third-seeded Ohio State, for example, will take on Hannah Hidalgo and No. 6 Notre Dame.
Here's a look at the full scoreboard:
Women's March Madness scores, schedule: March 22
- No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Maryland, 12 p.m., ESPN
- No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 7 NC State, 1 p.m., ABC
- No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 5 Ole Miss, 2 p.m., ESPN
- No. 2 LSU vs. No. 7 Texas Tech, 3 p.m., ABC
- No. 3 Duke vs. No. 6 Baylor, 4 p.m., ESPN
- No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Oregon, 6 p.m., ESPN
- No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Michigan State, 8 p.m., ESPN
- No. 3 TCU vs. No. 6 Washington, 10 p.m., ESPN
CBS Sports will have updates, scores and analysis throughout Sunday's action. Follow along below.
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0:36
Feel Good Moments: UConn Is The Women's No. 1 Seed
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1:11
Holy Cross Wins Patriot League Championship
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0:20
NCAAW MEAC Championship Highlights: Norfolk St. vs Howard (3/14)
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0:23
NCAAW WAC Championship Highlights: Abilene vs Cal Baptist
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1:29
NCAAW MAC Championship Highlights: Toledo vs Miami (OH)
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0:58
UCLA Wins 2nd Straight Big Ten Tournament Title
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0:55
Defense Powers WVU to 1st Big 12 Tournament Title Since 2017
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0:47
Duke "More Versatile" This Season Entering Tournament
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1:03
Ayala: "Confidence Continues to Grow" After UCLA's Dominant Win
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1:31
Texas Beats South Carolina For SEC Tournament Title
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1:04
NCAAW Big 12 Tournament Highlights: No. 9 BYU at No. 1 TCU (3/6)
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1:18
How Current UConn Teams Ranks Up Against Other UConn Teams?
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2:12
Sound The Alarm: UConn Is No. 4 In Women's WAB
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1:50
Teams Best Suited To Knock Off UConn
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1:40
Ten Names You Need To Know For March In Women's Hoops
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1:36
Flau'Jae Johnson Makes An Internee With Her Fit
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0:54
NCAAW Highlights: No. 13 Iowa at Nebraska (2/16)
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0:23
NCAAW Highlights: Mississippi State at Arkansas (2/16)
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0:29
Feel Good Moment: Georgia Women's Basketball Beats No. 5 Vanderbilt
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0:36
OH, SO CLOSE! Relief for Nebraska, heartbreak for Vanderbilt as desperation heave goes in and out
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0:48
'That looks like Steph Curry': High Point's Chase Johnston is money from 3-point range
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0:38
First Four to Sweet 16: Texas still dancing after third win in five days
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0:13
MUST-SEE: Full-court pass for the Texas SLAM against Gonzaga!
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0:14
MUST-SEE: Cameron Boozer puts finishing touch on Duke rout -- Pop Boozer approves
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0:41
Houston Overpowers Texas A&M, Advance To Sweet 16
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0:38
SHADES OF MJ: Michigan State's Coen Carr sticks tongue out on tomahawk slam
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0:08
YAXEL DROPS THE HAMMER: Michigan star throws down thunderous dunk on defender's head
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0:19
GIANT POSTER: 7'3" Michigan big man gets dunked on during wild sequence
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0:31
'We need some help from the Lord': Prairie View coach has his facts straight against top-ranked Florida
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0:43
UNBELIEVABLE! Kentucky's Otega Oweh sinks 3-pointer from near halfcourt to force OT vs. Santa Clara
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0:24
'THAT'S A BUCKET': Kentucky coach Mark Pope says Otega Oweh called his shot to force overtime