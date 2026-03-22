Women's March Madness 2026 live updates: Second-round scores, bracket, analysis

Eight spots in the Sweet 16 are on the line in the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday. LSU, TCU, Texas and Duke are among the higher seeds in action. Every higher seed was a winner in March Madness on Friday. Saturday saw a few mild upsets, but every top-six seed was a first-round winner.

Will the higher seeds win again Sunday? They'll all be playing on their home floors, but will face much stiffer challenges. Third-seeded Ohio State, for example, will take on Hannah Hidalgo and No. 6 Notre Dame.

Here's a look at the full scoreboard:

Women's March Madness scores, schedule: March 22

No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Maryland, 12 p.m., ESPN

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 7 NC State, 1 p.m., ABC

No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 5 Ole Miss, 2 p.m., ESPN

No. 2 LSU vs. No. 7 Texas Tech, 3 p.m., ABC

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 6 Baylor, 4 p.m., ESPN

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Oregon, 6 p.m., ESPN

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Michigan State, 8 p.m., ESPN

No. 3 TCU vs. No. 6 Washington, 10 p.m., ESPN

CBS Sports will have updates, scores and analysis throughout Sunday's action. Follow along below.