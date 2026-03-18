There will be no shortage of talent in the 2026 NCAA women's college basketball tournament, and what makes this an exciting month is that the talent can come from anywhere. From freshmen to fifth-year veterans, from the No. 1 overall seed to a First Four team, players all over the country will be ready for their chance at greatness.

We have already revealed the CBS Sports women's basketball awards and did one last set of power rankings before the NCAA Tournament. However, we thought it would be fun to also rank the top 26 players competing in the Big Dance. A buzzer-beater, a clutch steal or an unselfish assist could be the difference between advancing or going home. Here are the must-watch players for the coming weeks:

26. Maggie Doogan | F | Sr. | Richmond

After not making an NCAA Tournament since 2005, Richmond has now made the field of 68 three consecutive times with Doogan on the roster. She is an efficient scorer, averaging 21 points per game while shooting 50% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. Doogan is consistent even against top competition, as shown by her 22 points on 47% shooting against Texas in November. She also leads the team in rebounds and blocks,

25. Aaliyah Chavez | G | Fr. | Oklahoma

Her shot selection is sometimes a little too adventurous, but the confidence Chavez plays with is a major strength. She already proved she can be lethal under pressure and it will be fun to see how she develops throughout her college career. She is only a freshman and is averaging 18.4 points per game with the ability to score from anywhere on the floor. The performance that strengthened her case for Freshman of the Year was 26 points in an upset against South Carolina, with 15 of those coming in overtime.

24. Raven Johnson | G | Sr. | South Carolina

Johnson is having the best season of her career as a scorer with 10.3 points per game on 50% shooting. Those numbers might not sound too impressive, but she is more of an old-school type of floor general who doesn't need to have the ball in her hands to impact the game. She is a pass-first point guard who takes care of the ball well with one of the best assist/turnover ratios in the country. However, she might be best known for her ability to lock down some of the top players in college basketball, including now-WNBA star Caitlin Clark in 2024.

23. MiLaysia Fulwiley | G | Jr. | LSU

Fulwiley comes off the bench, but her impact is undeniable. She leads the Tigers in most major categories and overall, she is just a really fun player to watch. She has been under the spotlight since her freshman year when former South Carolina coach Dawn Staley described her as a generational talent and walking highlight reel. Fulwiley's game can be somewhat chaotic, but the intensity she brings to the court every night makes for exciting television.

22. Jazzy Davidson | G | Fr. | USC

Davidson was the only player in the Division I regular season to lead her team in all five major statistical categories— points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Her length, mobility and basketball IQ make her a strong performer on both sides of the court and one of the top national Freshman of the Year candidates. The future of USC seems bright with her on the roster and the imminent return of JuJu Watkins, along with the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

21. Khamil Pierre | F | Jr. | NC State

NC State does not have a single senior on the roster, which makes Pierre's leadership even more important for this young team. The Vanderbilt transfer averages 16.8 points and 12 rebounds per contest with 21 double-doubles so far this season. She is an efficient scorer in the paint with impressive footwork that she got from playing soccer through her junior year in high school. She is also a very capable defender, making her a dangerous two-way player.

20. Clara Strack | C | Jr. | Kentucky

Strack is putting up 17.1 points per game with two 30+ games this season. She is averaging a double-double as she is also registering 10 boards per contest. However, where she truly shines is on the defensive side of the court. She is one of the best defenders in the SEC and her 2.58 blocks per game rank in the top five nationally.

19. Madina Okot | C | Sr. | South Carolina

Okot is another double-double machine. She can rebound, block shots and efficiently score in the paint, but she is a special type of center. At 6-foot-6, she also has a high level of athleticism and moves very well. She is not exactly a 3-point shooter yet, but she seems to be adding this to her already impressive list of skills. Ole Miss coach Yo said it best when her team faced the Gamecocks in February: "When I saw her start making threes, I was like, '...it's over for us."

18. Ava Heiden | C | So. | Iowa

After playing under 10 minutes per game during her freshman year, Heiden has blossomed in a bigger role for the Hawkeyes -- so much that she was one of the top candidates for Most Improved in our CBS Sports awards. Heiden She is averaging 17.4 points per game while shooting 64.71% from the field, which is the third best shooting percentage in the nation. She is strong, athletic and has a "bad-ass, kick-ass mentality" that gets described in more detail in this 247Sports story by David Eickholt.

17. Toby Fournier | F | So. | Duke

After a shaky start this season, Duke found momentum and went on to win 17 consecutive games. Multiple players contributed, but Fournier has undoubtedly been the most impactful player on the floor. She leads the Blue Devils' offense with 17.3 points per game on 53.2% shooting from the field, while also being a strong rebounder and defender. She gets extra points for having the ability to dunk since she was 14 years old.

16. Olivia Olson | G | So. | Michigan

The Wolverines are in the middle of the best season in program history with multiple statement wins against ranked opponents and even upset scares against UConn and UCLA. Olson is the Wolverines' top scorer with over 19 points per game thanks to her versatility and efficiency. Even though she is a guard, she is also their most consistent rebounder with over six boards per contest by using her long arms and her willingness to play physical basketball.

15. Cotie McMahon | F | Sr. | Ole Miss

There was a lot of team reconstruction this season, but the addition of McMahon is one of the key reasons the Rebels have built a strong resume that includes two wins against Vanderbilt. She is athletic, knows how to attack the basket and is great at finishing through contact thanks to her body control. McMahon leads the team's offense with around 20 points per game, which includes a career-high 39 points against Tennessee in February.

14. Raegan Beers | C | Sr. | Oklahoma

Beers started her career playing in the Pac-12 with Oregon State and her skills have translated nicely to Oklahoma in a physical SEC conference. She is an elite post player known for her strength and efficiency. Beers has one of the best field goal percentages in the nation and is also a very good rebounder. She has registered 20 double-doubles this season while becoming the only active Division I player with 2,000+ career points and 1,000+ rebounds.

13. Kiki Rice | G | Sr. | UCLA

The Bruins have seen a lot of success in recent years, and coach Cori Close stated that the standard was set by Kiki Rice. UCLA has one of the most efficient offenses in the nation with her as the point guard. She shoots 50.4% from the field but also helps create easy buckets for her teammates. Rice is smart, patient and does the little things such as following her own shot and going for rebounds. Other strengths include her defense and transition game, as well as the leadership she shows in team huddles.

12. Flau'jae Johnson | G | Sr. | LSU

Johnson is a fiery player who injects energy into her team whether she is on the court or on the bench. Her mid-range game is one of the best in the country and she doesn't need a lot of space to get her shot off. She is also a strong defender thanks to her athleticism and basketball IQ. Johnson is not afraid put in extra work as she does her own scouting reports and does daily film sessions with LSU associate head coach Bob Starkey.

11. Audi Crooks | C | Jr. | Iowa State

Crooks is often compared to NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal because she is an old-school type of post player. She is tough to guard in the paint because she is strong, but also because of her footwork. Crooks has been one of the leading scorers in the country all season and her efficiency is particularly impressive. She is shooting close to 65% from the field while averaging 25.5 points in 28.8 minutes per game.

10. Jaloni Cambridge | G | So. | Ohio State

Cambridge is one of the most prolific scorers in the nation and sits at the top of the Big Ten. Her consistency during this breakout season has helped her reach double-digits in every single game -- including a 41-point performance against Illinois in front of WNBA star A'ja Wilson. She is quick and versatile, but doesn't always need to have the ball in her hands to be effective because she knows how to get her teammates involved.

9. Olivia Miles | G | Sr. | TCU

The former Notre Dame star is one of the major reasons why TCU has been successful this season despite losing multiple key players from last year. Olivia Miles is a high-IQ playmaker who leads her team in scoring, assists, steals and is also one of the top rebounders on the roster. Her ability to contribute in multiple areas has translated into five triple-doubles this season, the most from any player through the 2025-26 campaign. Her most recent one was against Iowa State in February, which was also the 11th triple-double of her career.

8. Joyce Edwards | F | So. | South Carolina

South Carolina's success is usually a balanced effort, but Edwards has stood out since her freshman year. She is a steady force on offense with 19 20-point games this season, including four consecutive 20-point performances against SEC opponents, which was a first in program history. She can also rebound and has shown she is an extremely capable defender during high-stake games.

7. Rori Harmon | G | RS Sr. | Texas

Although her stats are quieter than others on this list, her impact as a point guard has helped the Longhorns get some big statement victories, including against UCLA and South Carolina. The first of two victories against the Gamecocks was particularly exciting, with Harmon hitting a clutch last-second shot. She has one of the best assist/turnover ratios in the country and already broke Texas' all-time career assists and steals records.

6. Lauren Betts | C | Sr. | UCLA

Betts is a 6-foot-7 traditional center who is one of the biggest threats in the interior in all of women's basketball, literally and figuratively. She is a highly efficiency scorer but also knows when to pass the ball, which comes in handy often because she draws a lot of attention from defenders. Her own defense has also drawn attention, as Betts was the 2025 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

5. Hannah Hidalgo | G | Jr. | Notre Dame

Hannah Hidalgo might be the best two-way player on this list. She is one of the top scorers in the nation while being an absolute pest on defense. She leads the country in steals thanks to her high basketball IQ and quick hands. The Fighting Irish have struggled during this rebuilding season, but Hidalgo is often referred to as a "dawg" and will surely bring the intensity to Big Dance.

4. Azzi Fudd | G | RS Sr. | UConn

Fudd's veteran leadership has helped UConn not miss a beat despite Paige Bueckers' departure. Just like her former teammate, she is projected by some to be the No. 1 WNBA draft pick later this year. She is an elite shooter with a quick release and smooth jumper, and is also great at finding and creating space. She became even more dangerous by improving defensively and tallying more steals.

3. Madison Booker | F | Jr. | Texas

Her elite midrange skills, athleticism and basketball IQ helped the Longhorns reach their first Final Four in over a decade in 2025. She is a forward with point guard skills and can be disruptive on defense, making her a tough opponent to play against. The Booker and Harmon duo just led the Longhorns to their first SEC Tournament championship in program history, and that momentum could help them tremendously in the Big Dance.

2. Mikayla Blakes | G | So. | Vanderbilt

Blakes captured everyone's attention as a freshman last season with two 50+ point games. She is a high-volume scorer, but most importantly, she is a program-changing type of player. Her leadership has not only put Vanderbilt on the map, but the Commodores will enter the NCAA Tournament after their best regular season in program history, which includes a 20-0 start.

1. Sarah Strong | F | So. | UConn

Strong was a key component of UConn's national title run last season and her role as a leader has only grown. She is just a sophomore, but her versatility as a forward often draws comparison to NBA star Nikola Jokic, and has turned her into the top Player of the Year candidate. Although UConn has a very deep roster, Strong leads the Huskies in almost every major category and she will be heavily relied on as they try to repeat.