It's been more than four months since the 2025-26 women's college basketball season tipped off. And, at long last, the NCAA Tournament is here. After all of the upsets and controversies, missed free throws and buzzer beaters, bracketology debates and coaching clichés, it is time for the March Madness to officially begin.

This year, the top four seeds -- UConn, UCLA, Texas and South Carolina -- look familiar. All of them were in the Final Four last year in Tampa. UConn, the reigning champ, went undefeated all season long. UCLA went undefeated in the Big Ten and Texas and South Carolina both survived the SEC gauntlet, with the Longhorns taking down the Gamecocks in the SEC Tournament championship game.

But will all four of these teams be able to make it back to the Final Four, which this year will be held in Phoenix? And if they do make it back, will UConn be able to defend its title? Here's how our CBS Sports experts think the next few weeks will unfold.

Lindsay Gibbs' bracket

Gibbs: There are few things more boring than picking every No. 1 seed to make it to the Final Four, but not only do all four of these teams have the experience from last year's time in Tampa, they all have simply looked head and shoulders above the rest of the field all season long.

I do see some small upsets along the way. In Fort Worth 1, Hannah Hidalgo is made for the big stage, and will lead No. 6 Notre Dame past No. 3 Ohio State in a must-watch second-round game, featuring two of the best scorers in the game in Hidalgo and Jaloni Cambridge. But the top scorer in women's college basketball this season, Mikayla Blakes of Vanderbilt will take down the Irish and face UConn in the Elite Eight.

In Fort Worth 3, No. 3 Louisville will make it back to the Elite Eight thanks to an impressive showing by Imari Berry, and in Sacramento 4, I can see the inconsistent No. 7 Georgia and No. 6 Washington getting upset in the first round. In Sacramento 2, keep an eye on No. 5 Ole Miss to take down No. 4 Minnesota -- the Rebels have made the Sweet 16 in two of the last three years. No. 3 Duke is a much better team than it was when it faced No. 2 LSU in December, and should make it back to the Elite Eight for the second year in a row.

But both teams will fall to UCLA. And, in fact, I think every team will fall to UCLA in the end. The Bruins made it to the Final Four last year behind Lauren Betts, but this year Betts is surrounded by WNBA first-round draft picks in top form. Texas's defense is elite and ferocious, and this UConn team earned the No. 1 overall seed. But the way UCLA dismembered Iowa in the Big Ten championship game by 51 points is fresh in my memory. It is going to be a classic Final Four with the Bruins coming out on top.

Isabel Gonzalez's bracket

Gonzalez: I have talked about UConn's ability to pull off a perfect season since we did our preseason bold predictions, and this is not the time to change my mind. The Huskies didn't face the toughest competition in the Big East, but they have gotten the job done against every opponent and most certainly pass the eye test with talent on both sides of the court. Sarah Strong's versatility makes her my top pick for national Player of the Year, and UConn has a lot of depth. The roster includes elite shooter Azzi Fudd and a very solid point guard in KK Arnold, who has one of the best assist/turnover ratios in the nation. And then there's Geno Auriemma, the winningest coach in basketball history.

UConn is the favorite, but my pick of Texas to finish runner-up is a bit more controversial. Although I do think UCLA has what it takes to make the championship game or even take the national title, the Longhorns already beat the Bruins this season on a neutral court. Texas is also playing some great basketball right now and is fresh off its first SEC Tournament title. Vic Schaefer's squad made the Final Four last season despite some struggles with consistency on offense. Now that they have gotten stronger in this area, I think they can take it a step further.

Another decision that probably needs explaining is Ohio State over Vanderbilt in the Sweet 16. I think what Shea Ralph and Mikayla Blakes have done this season is impressive, but Ohio State also deserves some credit. Jaloni Cambridge is so dynamic, and the Buckeyes as a whole have proven themselves against some strong competition. They even kept it close against UCLA during the regular season and in the Big Ten Tournament.

Jack Maloney's bracket

Maloney: I spent far more time deliberating over some of the second round and Sweet 16 matchups than I did over my Final Four or national champion picks. UConn, UCLA, Texas and South Carolina have been a tier above everyone else all season long, and I expect all of them to reach the Final Four without much of an issue. Once there, I expect UConn to go back-to-back and complete another perfect season.

The Huskies have the best player (Sarah Strong), best coach (Geno Auriemma) and best defense (69.8 defensive rating) in the country. That's a championship combination.