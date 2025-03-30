SPOKANE, Wash. -- The LSU women's basketball offseason started after Sunday's Elite Eight loss to UCLA, and Flau'jae Johnson has a big decision to make. The Savannah, Ga. native is only a junior but is turning 22 years old in November, which would make her eligible for the 2025 WNBA Draft if she chose to declare.

It makes sense for Johnson to stay in college because the league's rookie contracts will be more lucrative in 2026. She has also talked about things she wants to do her senior year, such as create her team's walkout song because she has a rap career outside of basketball.

However, Johnson told ESPN on Sunday she is still talking to her family and Kim Mulkey about the draft decision.

After the UCLA loss, Johnson talked about what this season meant to her. She said she went through a lot and had to lean on God, while also opening up to her teammates and Mulkey.

"So we had success, we made history, but man, I have sisters for life -- and God, man, he's so good," Johnson said in the postgame press conference. "Even in this moment of defeat, like, I'm still, like, 'Thank you, Jesus, for the opportunity.' So I think there's a lot to be learned from this. Definitely going to sit back and learn, but just gained so much perspective from this year. It was beautiful."

Meanwhile, Mulkey took some time to talk about how Johnson "jump-started" the program. Mulkey took over in 2021 and brought the Tigers to their first Women's NCAA Tournament in four years. The team really leveled up the following season -- Johnson's freshman year -- and LSU won its first national title in program history.

"I remember when I took the LSU job, Flau'jae Johnson was the first McDonald's All-American that I signed at LSU," Mulkey said. "I had not coached and won anything at LSU, and she came to LSU. So she jump-started our program, really. And then the portal helped us. We brought in Angel and lots of other players.

"But Flau'jae was a high school All-American and we got her. So I'm forever indebted to Flau'jae Johnson."