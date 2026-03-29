UCLA vs. Duke score: Women's March Madness live updates, analysis, bracket

UConn is back in the Final Four for the 17th time in 18 seasons. The top-seeded Huskies took down sixth-seeded Notre Dame in the Elite Eight in Fort Worth on Sunday to punch their ticket to Phoenix. The win improved UConn to 38-0 in the season, and it was the 54th win in a row for the reigning champs. UConn will face either South Carolina or TCU on Friday in the Final Four.

We'll learn another Final Four team on Sunday afternoon on the other side of the bracket. UCLA is putting its own 28-game winning streak on the line in the Elite Eight. The Big Ten champs are hoping for their second straight Final Four appearance and are looking for the first national title in program history. Duke, a No. 3 seed, knocked No. 2 LSU out of the Big Dance on Friday night thanks to Ashlon Jackson's game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. Duke has not been to the FInal Four since 2006.

Women's March Madness scores, schedule: March 29

All times Eastern. Both games are streaming on fubo (Try for free). Odds via FanDuel.

No. 1 UConn 70, No. 6 Notre Dame 52

No. 1 UCLA (-11.5) vs. No. 3 Duke, 3 p.m., ABC

CBS Sports will have live updates, analysis and highlights from Sunday's Elite Eight games. Follow along below.