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UCLA vs. Duke score: Women's March Madness live updates, analysis, bracket

UConn took out sixth-seeded Notre Dame in the Elite Eight on Sunday, can UCLA join the Huskies in the Final Four?

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UConn is back in the Final Four for the 17th time in 18 seasons. The top-seeded Huskies took down sixth-seeded Notre Dame in the Elite Eight in Fort Worth on Sunday to punch their ticket to Phoenix. The win improved UConn to 38-0 in the season, and it was the 54th win in a row for the reigning champs. UConn will face either South Carolina or TCU on Friday in the Final Four.

We'll learn another Final Four team on Sunday afternoon on the other side of the bracket. UCLA is putting its own 28-game winning streak on the line in the Elite Eight. The Big Ten champs are hoping for their second straight Final Four appearance and are looking for the first national title in program history. Duke, a No. 3 seed, knocked No. 2 LSU out of the Big Dance on Friday night thanks to Ashlon Jackson's game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. Duke has not been to the FInal Four since 2006.

Women's March Madness scores, schedule: March 29

All times Eastern. Both games are streaming on fubo (Try for free). Odds via FanDuel.

  • No. 1 UConn 70, No. 6 Notre Dame 52
  • No. 1 UCLA (-11.5) vs. No. 3 Duke, 3 p.m., ABC

CBS Sports will have live updates, analysis and highlights from Sunday's Elite Eight games. Follow along below.

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Fournier picks up her third foul

Duke star Toby Fournier, a third-team All-American this season, just got called for her third foul and will head to the bench in the middle of the third quarter. That's a tough break for the Blue Devils, especially with how much UCLA likes to play through the post. 

Jack Maloney
March 29, 2026, 8:30 PM
Mar. 29, 2026, 4:30 pm EDT
 
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Can Duke hold on for one more half?

Duke lost to UCLA 89-59 when they met in November at the Champions Era tournament. The Blue Devils were counted out early in the season but they have been on a revenge tour proving people wrong. They didn't allow the Bruins to get any momentum in the first half. If they can hold on for two more quarters, the Blue Devils can make their first Final Four appearance since 2006.

 
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Halftime: Duke 39 -- UCLA 31

Duke continues to control this game and will enter the half with an eight-point lead. This is only the second time all season that UCLA has trailed at halftime. 

Taina Mair and Riley Nelson have led the way for the Blue Devils. They've combined for 23 points on 10 of 15 from the field. Defensively, Duke's defense has caused all sorts of havoc. They've forced the Bruins into 12 turnovers already and have limited them to just four free throw attempts. UCLA has also not made a 3-pointer. 

Jack Maloney
March 29, 2026, 8:08 PM
Mar. 29, 2026, 4:08 pm EDT
 
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Turnovers a big issue for UCLA

UCLA is shooting 53% from the field, but is trailing by six at the media timeout in the second quarter. That's largely because they've turned the ball over 10 times already and have taken seven fewer shots than Duke. The Bruins were 10th in the country in turnover rate this season at just 14.9%, so this is unlike them. If they can take care of the ball, they should be able to get back in this game

Jack Maloney
March 29, 2026, 7:52 PM
Mar. 29, 2026, 3:52 pm EDT
 
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First quarter: Duke 21 -- UCLA 17

What a start for Duke, which is looking to avenge a 30-point defeat to UCLA earlier this season. The Blue Devils are shooting 59% from the field and have jumped out to a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Taina Mair and Riley Nelson have combined for 15 points on 7 of 10 shooting to power Duke's offense. 

Jack Maloney
March 29, 2026, 7:40 PM
Mar. 29, 2026, 3:40 pm EDT
 
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No tears for UConn, but there was some dancing

This team is is having a good time, even if they have been there before.

 
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Duke off to a strong start

UCLA beat Duke by 30 back in December, and in that game the Bruins jumped out to a 30-7 lead in the first quarter. The Blue Devils have already scored more points in the first quarter today and are in front 12-7 at the first media timeout. Taina Mair has been taking advantage of the Bruins' drop coverage with Lauren Betts to score a quick six points. 

Jack Maloney
March 29, 2026, 7:30 PM
Mar. 29, 2026, 3:30 pm EDT
 
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Golden 1 Center crowd gets first assist of the day

We got in-game adjustments before the first Elite Eight game in Sacramento even begins. The microphone was not working properly during the national anthem, so the crowd at Golden 1 Center jumped in to help sing it. The singer finished off strong when she got a new microphone and the crowd cheered her on loudly. 

 
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UConn marches on to 25th Final Four

FINAL: UConn 70 -- Notre Dame 52

No. 1 overall seed UConn is on to the Final Four after an 18-point win over No. 6 Notre Dame in the Elite Eight on Sunday afternoon. This is the third consecutive Final Four appearance for the Huskies and their 25th overall, which extends their all-time record. UConn is now 38-0 and has won 54 consecutive games dating back to last season. They will play the winner of No. 1 South Carolina and No. 3 TCU in Phoenix. 

This was an ugly game for both teams, but UConn's defense and depth proved the difference, particularly in the second half. Hannah Hidalgo got to 22 points, but needed 19 shots to get there, and overall the Huskies held the Irish to 39% shooting and forced 18 turnovers. Meanwhile, UConn's bench, led by star freshman Blanca Quiñonez outscored the Notre Dame bench 32-7. 

Quiñonez showed why she was the Big East Freshman of the Year and Sixth Player of the Year with a 20-point, eight-rebound, three-assist performance. Sarah Strong added 21 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three blocks. 

Jack Maloney
March 29, 2026, 7:10 PM
Mar. 29, 2026, 3:10 pm EDT
 
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UConn pulling away

UConn has started the fourth quarter on a 13-6 run to build an 18-point lead with 6:10 to play. Gonna be really tough for Notre Dame to come back at this point considering they've only scored 42 points all day

Jack Maloney
March 29, 2026, 6:50 PM
Mar. 29, 2026, 2:50 pm EDT
 
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Third quarter: UConn 47 -- Notre Dame 36

UConn shot 2 of 13 to start the third quarter, but made 3 of 4 to close the frame and will take an 11-point lead into the fourth. Really ugly game all around, but the Huskies' depth is proving too much for the Irish. Jana El Alfy didn't play in the first half and came off the bench to put up four points, four rebounds and an assist in seven minutes in the third. UConn's bench is outscoring Notre Dame's bench 26-3. 

Jack Maloney
March 29, 2026, 6:39 PM
Mar. 29, 2026, 2:39 pm EDT
 
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Geno is mad about the lack of fouls on Hannah Hidalgo

Early in the third quarter, Geno Auriemma is going hard at the refs for not calling fouls on Hannah Hidalgo. "Every time she reaches in it's a foul and you never call it on her!"

Hidalgo has 12 points, 7 boards, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 foul on the day.

 
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Halftime: UConn 32 -- Notre Dame 25

UConn will take a seven-point lead into halftime after Kayleigh Heckel beat the buzzer with a wild scoop shot. This has not been an offensive clinic from either team, but the Huskies have done enough to keep the Irish at an arm's length for most of the afternoon. 

Freshman Blanca Quiñonez has been the best player on the floor, and leads the Huskies with a game-high 14 points on 5 of 8 from the field. Every other UConn player has combined for 18 points on 8 of 18. At some point, the Huskies will need Sarah Strong or Azzi Fudd to step up. Those two have just 10 combined points. 

Hannah Hidalgo went scoreless in the first quarter, but got loose in the middle of the second and is up to nine points, seven rebounds and two assists, but is still just 4 of 12 from the field. No one else on Notre Dame has more than five points. 

Jack Maloney
March 29, 2026, 5:59 PM
Mar. 29, 2026, 1:59 pm EDT
 
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Let's look at some ridiculous UConn stats, shall we?

UConn 24, Notre Dame 20 (Q2, 4:28)

Per our research team, including our favorite bracketologist Connor Groel, here are some jaw-dropping stats about UConn compiled before the game:

  • UCONN: 9 straight games allowing fewer than 55 pts (46.3 opp PPG in 2026 NCAAT)
  • UCONN: Won 33 of 37 games this season by 20+ pts
  • UCONN: Scored 15+ unanswered points in each game of 2026 NCAA Tournament

Of course, none of those stats are helping them find answers to Hidalgo right now, but they are amazing! 

 
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Here comes Hidalgo

Hannah Hidalgo didn't score in the first quarter, but she's made her presence felt here in the first few minutes of the second. She just drained a moonball from 3-point range to cut the deficit to four and force a timeout from Geno Auriemma. Hidalgo is up to nine points, six rebounds and two assists and is single-handedly keeping Notre Dame in this game. No one else on the Irish has scored in the second quarter.

Jack Maloney
March 29, 2026, 5:41 PM
Mar. 29, 2026, 1:41 pm EDT
 
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Hidalgo stifled early

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo is coming off only the second 30-point triple-double in women's NCAA Tournament history, but UConn has come out aggressive. The All-American was held scoreless in the period on 0-for-4 shooting and a turnover as UConn used a team defense approach to keep the ball out of her hands. 

Perhaps as significantly, the Huskies have not surrendered a steal to Hidalgo. While they've turned the ball over four times, Hidalgo is electric at turning steals into fast-break offense. As long as the Huskies avoid live-ball turnovers, Notre Dame has had no answer on offense in the halfcourt game. 

 
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First quarter: UConn 20 -- Notre Dame 11

UConn got off to another slow start offensively on Sunday, but started to find a rhythm toward the end of the first quarter and has built a nine-point lead over Notre Dame. Already, the Irish are in a hole that's going to be hard to climb out of against this Huskies defense. Notably, UConn has held Hannah Hidalgo scoreless, and the Irish are shooting just 5 of 13 with five turnovers. 

Big East Freshman of the Year and Sixth Player of the Year Blanca Quiñonez has come off the bench to put up 12 points on 4 of 5 shooting for the Huskies and outscore the Irish by herself. 

Jack Maloney
March 29, 2026, 5:27 PM
Mar. 29, 2026, 1:27 pm EDT
 
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Slow start for both teams

Neither team has been able to get anything going offensively this afternoon. UConn is 3 of 8 from the field and Notre Dame is 2 of 7. Both teams also have two turnovers. 

The first few minutes of this game and the Sweet 16 game against North Carolina both highlight the biggest reason it's going to be so hard for anyone to beat UConn this season: their defense. Opponents can't take advantage when they have slow offensive starts. 

Jack Maloney
March 29, 2026, 5:17 PM
Mar. 29, 2026, 1:17 pm EDT
 
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Which No. 1 seed is at biggest risk of an upset?

A lot of people predicted a familiar Final Four this year. UConn, UCLA, Texas and South Carolina were the last four teams standing last season. They're all No. 1 seeds this year. Three games in, none of them have really even been tested. But perhaps that changes in the Elite Eight. 

So out of Notre Dame, Duke, Michigan and TCU, which lower seed has the best chance at toppling a WBB titan? Here are our rankings:

Women's March Madness 2026: Which underdog has the best chance of upsetting a No. 1 seed in the Elite Eight?
Isabel Gonzalez
Women's March Madness 2026: Which underdog has the best chance of upsetting a No. 1 seed in the Elite Eight?
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