Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin's players say she is always "doing too much," and that's why the team is now in its second Sweet 16 in three years. But most importantly, it's why the players love being on her roster.

KK Deans still remembers one of her first 1-on-1 workouts with McPhee-McCuin after transferring from Florida in 2023, a workout she admittedly did not give her all in.

"She went in her office and she pulled out the stats that I had against them (the previous) year and started reading them out," Deans told CBS Sports. "I was like, 'Oh, she's crazy.' But I always knew that she was going to hold me accountable and push me to my limits."

But not everything is so serious with McPhee-McCuin. For freshman Sira Thienou, TikTok dances are how the coach, at least in part, convinced her to join the team. Every time McPhee-McCuin visited her, they would do a TikTok together.

"I made up my mind that I'm really comfortable with her and this was going to be a good duo," Thienou said.

And yes, McPhee-McCuin is the one who pitches dances to her players, not the other way around. She has a few solid moves, and her players have learned them. The clip below shows them demonstrating her current go-to dance move.

The Rebels also came up with their own little tradition of speed walking to the locker room after their pre-game warmups. Deans is certain she would win most of the time, but she believes there is foul play.

"Madison Scott, she's a cheater because she is trying to 'count,'" Deans said, with Thienou next to her agreeing. "One, two and in three she is gone."

This is one of the most energetic locker rooms in the Sweet 16, but it also knows how to lock in. Ole Miss will be taking on No. 1 overall seed UCLA on Friday while trying to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 2007. The Rebels are the underdog, and they are well aware of it.

"People really always sleep on us, but every time we step on the court we show who we are," Thienou said.

As McPhee-McCuin pointed out, this is a battle-tested team. They've had multiple close losses to top opponents, and even managed to upset LSU in Baton Rouge earlier this month.

"We've played half of this Sweet 16, so we could care less what anybody is ranked," McPhee-McCuin said. "... As far as I'm concerned, we kind of just take it game-by-game, matchup-by-matchup. And we always go into games as underdogs."

Her locker room echoes those sentiments and embraces the underdog mentality.

"We defend, we dictate and disrupt. We are just going to come in and be us," Deans said. "Nothing different, just be the team that is the underdogs. If we are the underdogs, we are the underdogs. We take it for what it is. We are coming to compete and work hard and fight for a spot in the Elite Eight."