The women's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 is set. Title contenders are heading to Sacramento and Fort Worth this week, and the four who emerge victorious will be on their way to Phoenix. All No. 1 seeds -- UConn, UCLA, Texas and South Carolina -- are still alive and well, but nothing can be taken for granted as the competition intensifies.

The Sweet 16 schedule will give us a few much-awaited rematches, as well as the chance to see some of the top players in the nation go head-to-head. Many of these games feature heavy favorites, while others have the potential to become instant classics.

Here is how we ranked the upcoming Sweet 16 matchups and why each of them is worth watching:

8. (1) UConn vs. (4) North Carolina

Absolutely no disrespect to North Carolina, but it's hard to imagine a scenario in which UConn doesn't dominate this game. This has less to do with the Tar Heels and more to do with the Huskies being so deep and talented on both sides of the court. This is a team that has been here before. In fact, this is UConn's 32nd consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. After years of not being able to shake the injury bug, this is Geno Auriemma's deepest team in a long time. Despite Paige Bueckers leaving for the WNBA, the reigning national champions somehow got stronger this year and are in the middle of what could end up being a perfect season.

7. (1) UCLA vs. (4) Minnesota

UCLA missed the tournament in 2022 but has been on the rise since then. The Bruins made it to their first-ever NCAA Final Four last year and appear to have everything they need to make it there again with this talented group of seniors. However, Minnesota is not a team to take lightly. The Golden Gophers surpassed expectations this season and are dancing for the first time since 2018. This is their first time back in the Sweet 16 since 2005 -- which was just a year after the Gophers' first ever Final Four appearance. Both of these teams know a thing or two about resurgence, but perhaps UCLA is a little further ahead in that journey.

6. (3) TCU vs. (10) Virginia

Who doesn't love a Cinderella during March? After a double-overtime victory against Iowa, the Cavaliers became the first team ever to compete in the First Four and make it to the Sweet 16. That alone should be enough to make you want to watch and cheer for them. However, TCU is certainly not a boring team either. The Horned Frogs also needed extra time to punch their ticket with a 62-69 win over Washington in the second round. There is also the fact that TCU's Olivia Miles has been one of the most exciting players to watch in this tournament, as she registered her 12th career triple-double in the first round and was just two assists shy of another one in the second round.

5. (1) Texas vs. (5) Kentucky

The Longhorns are looking extremely dangerous on both sides of the court, but facing a fellow SEC foe is not an easy task, especially in the Sweet 16. Although Texas is 4-0 against the Wildcats since 1978, Kenny Brooks is only in his second season at the helm of the program and already brought Kentucky back to the Sweet 16 for the first time in a decade. These two teams already met once this season, which resulted in a 64-53 win for Texas. However, it is important to note the game was in Austin, and Kentucky was able to hold Texas well below its 85.6 points per game season average.

4. (2) LSU vs. (3) Duke

LSU picked up a 93-77 victory in December in a game that Flau'jae Johnson had circled on her calendar. Duke coach Kara Lawson was her coach on Team USA for the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup last summer, but Johnson's experience wasn't particularly great. Johnson didn't get a lot of playing time and came off the bench, which LSU coach Kim Mulkey said made her lose some confidence. Johnson handled it by scoring a game-high 18 points against Duke, along with five rebounds, three assists and a block. All that being said, that game happened when Duke was going through a rough patch. Following the loss against the Tigers, the Blue Devils went on to win 17 consecutive games.

3. (2) Michigan vs. (3) Louisville

Both of these teams know how to rise to the occasion. They both have been extremely close to upsetting some of the top teams in the nation. Louisville only lost to South Carolina by two points in December and also took Duke to overtime in the ACC championship game. Meanwhile, Michigan gave UConn and UCLA upset scares. The stakes are even higher now, so I expect this to be a very competitive battle between two really persistent teams.

2. (1) South Carolina vs. (4) Oklahoma

What better place for a rematch than the Sweet 16? South Carolina is not an easy team to beat, but Oklahoma is one of only two teams that have defeated the Gamecocks this season. The Sooners pulled off the overtime upset in January with freshman star Aaliyah Chavez taking over when her team needed it the most. Now we'll have to see if she can do it again on a bigger stage. In true Dawn Staley fashion, we should expect the Gamecocks to turn up the heat.

1. (2) Vanderbilt vs. (6) Notre Dame

Mikayla Blakes vs. Hannah Hidalgo? That is must-watch television. Blakes is only in her second year of college basketball but already has multiple scoring records to her name -- including the Division I sophomore scoring record that she set earlier in the tournament. However, Hidalgo might be the best two-way player in the nation and even has basketball legend Diana Taurasi's stamp of approval. She is a "dawg" and the intensity she plays with on defense should provide Blakes with one of her toughest challenges yet.

We can't forget that Hidalgo is also one of the top scorers in the nation, and Blakes is a better defender than people usually give her credit for. If you can't wait until Saturday, here is some footage of Blakes and Hidalgo facing off during their AAU days.

Get the popcorn ready for the Sweet 16.