Women's March Madness bracket 2026: Updates, NCAA Tournament schedule and dates
Here's everything to know about the 2026 women's NCAA Tournament as the bracket is unveiled on Selection Sunday
Selection Sunday has arrived in women's college basketball, and the field for the 2026 NCAA Tournament is being revealed Sunday night. We're just hours away from knowing all 68 teams in the field and when and where they'll be playing in March Madness.
UConn, the undefeated reigning champion, was named the No. 1 overall seed. UCLA also earned a No. 1 seed, and Texas and South Carolina should join them on the top line. They were all included in Saturday's top-16 team reveal, which listed the top 16 teams in the field in alphabetical order. All of these teams will host games in the first and second rounds next weekend: Duke, Iowa, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, TCU, Texas, UCLA, UConn, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.
After the first two rounds, the action will shift to the regional sites. Once again, there are just two regional sites for the women's tournament: Sacramento and Fort Worth. The 2026 Final Four is set for Phoenix, with the championship game on Sunday, April 5.
2026 NCAA Women's NCAA Tournament schedule
First-round times to be announced. All games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC are available to stream on fubo (Try for free).
Wednesday, March 18: First Four
- Two First Four games
Thursday, March 19: First Four
- Two First Four games
Friday, March 20: First round
- No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 13 Western Illinois
- No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 12 Murray State
- No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Green Bay
- No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Gonzaga
- No. 3 Duke vs. No. 14 Charleston
- No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 11 Nebraska/Richmond
- No. 2 LSU vs. No. 15 Jacksonville
- No. 7 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Villanova
Saturday, March 21: First round
- No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 UTSA
- No. 8 Iowa State vs. No. 9 Syracuse
- No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Howard
- No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Fairfield
- No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 15 High Point
- No. 7 Illinois vs. No. 10 Colorado
- No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 16 Cal Baptist
- No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Princeton
Sunday, March 22: Second round
- Eight second-round games
Monday, March 23: Second round
- Eight second-round games
Friday, March 27: Sweet 16
- Four Sweet 16 games in Fort Worth and Sacramento
Saturday, March 28: Sweet 16
- Four Sweet 16 games in Fort Worth and Sacramento
Sunday, March 29: Elite Eight
- Two Elite Eight games in Fort Worth and Sacramento
Monday, March 30: Elite Eight
- Two Elite Eight games in Fort Worth and Sacramento
Friday, April 3
- Two Final Four games in Phoenix
Sunday, April 5
- Championship game in Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC/fubo
And here's the full NCAA Tournament bracket, which will be updated as the field is revealed:
2026 NCAA Tournament women's bracket
UConn, led by Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, is the heavy favorite to win it all and complete another perfect season. If the Huskies win it all, they will become the 11th team to go undefeated and the first team to win back-to-back titles since they won four in a row from 2013-16.
2026 women's NCAA Tournament title odds
Odds as of March 15 via DraftKings
- UConn: -270
- UCLA: +550
- Texas: +700
- South Carolina: +800
- LSU: +1400
- Vanderbilt: +5000
- Michigan: +8000
- Iowa: +10000
- Duke: +10000
- Louisville: +10000