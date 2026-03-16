Selection Sunday has arrived in women's college basketball, and the field for the 2026 NCAA Tournament is being revealed Sunday night. We're just hours away from knowing all 68 teams in the field and when and where they'll be playing in March Madness.

UConn, the undefeated reigning champion, was named the No. 1 overall seed. UCLA also earned a No. 1 seed, and Texas and South Carolina should join them on the top line. They were all included in Saturday's top-16 team reveal, which listed the top 16 teams in the field in alphabetical order. All of these teams will host games in the first and second rounds next weekend: Duke, Iowa, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, TCU, Texas, UCLA, UConn, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

After the first two rounds, the action will shift to the regional sites. Once again, there are just two regional sites for the women's tournament: Sacramento and Fort Worth. The 2026 Final Four is set for Phoenix, with the championship game on Sunday, April 5.

2026 NCAA Women's NCAA Tournament schedule

First-round times to be announced. All games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC are available to stream on fubo (Try for free).

Wednesday, March 18: First Four

Two First Four games

Thursday, March 19: First Four

Two First Four games

Friday, March 20: First round

No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 13 Western Illinois

No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 12 Murray State

No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Green Bay

No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Gonzaga

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 14 Charleston

No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 11 Nebraska/Richmond

No. 2 LSU vs. No. 15 Jacksonville

No. 7 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Villanova

Saturday, March 21: First round

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 UTSA

No. 8 Iowa State vs. No. 9 Syracuse

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Howard

No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Fairfield

No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 15 High Point

No. 7 Illinois vs. No. 10 Colorado

No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 16 Cal Baptist

No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Princeton

Sunday, March 22: Second round

Eight second-round games

Monday, March 23: Second round

Eight second-round games

Friday, March 27: Sweet 16

Four Sweet 16 games in Fort Worth and Sacramento

Saturday, March 28: Sweet 16

Four Sweet 16 games in Fort Worth and Sacramento

Sunday, March 29: Elite Eight

Two Elite Eight games in Fort Worth and Sacramento

Monday, March 30: Elite Eight

Two Elite Eight games in Fort Worth and Sacramento

Friday, April 3

Two Final Four games in Phoenix

Sunday, April 5

Championship game in Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC/fubo

And here's the full NCAA Tournament bracket, which will be updated as the field is revealed:

2026 NCAA Tournament women's bracket

UConn, led by Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, is the heavy favorite to win it all and complete another perfect season. If the Huskies win it all, they will become the 11th team to go undefeated and the first team to win back-to-back titles since they won four in a row from 2013-16.

2026 women's NCAA Tournament title odds

Odds as of March 15 via DraftKings