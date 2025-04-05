gettyimages-2199925181-1-1.jpg
Getty Images

It's time to crown a national champion. After months of play across the country, only two teams remain in contention to earn that crown this season in women's college basketball. The matchup features legendary coaches Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley, pitting the sport's most historic program in UConn against a budding dynasty in South Carolina.  

Auriemma's Huskies crushed top overall seed UCLA by 34 points in Friday's Final Four matchup, the largest margin of victory in regional final history. Sarah Strong led the way with 22 points on 9 of 13 shooting, adding eight rebounds, a steal and a block. Azzi Fudd started hot for UConn with 19 first-half points. Lauren Betts was the only bright spot offensively for UCLA, as she scored 26 points on 11 of 18 from the field on a night where her interior defense wasn't as sharp as usual. 

South Carolina took down Texas thanks to, you guessed it, the vaunted Gamecocks defense. Staley's squad held Texas to 22 second-half points to cruise to an easy win, with Joyce Edwards bouncing out of a slump at the exact right time. Edwards, South Carolina's star freshman, tallied 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Te-Hina Paopao added 14 points on 5 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range. 

The national championship game is slated for Sunday, and the South Carolina vs. UConn matchup is a rematch of the 2022 title game the Gamecocks won. Staley is seeking to lead South Carolina to a fourth national title, while Auriemma is looking for his 12th. 

Below is all the information you'll need to keep up with the action. Be sure to check back in on this page as it will be updated with matchups and tip times over the next three weeks.

2025 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates

National championship 

Sunday, April 6

Time (ET)

Game

TV / Stream

3 p.m.

(1) South Carolina vs. (2) UConn

ABC

Final Four

Friday, April 4

Time (ET)

Game

TV / Stream

7 p.m.

(1) South Carolina 74, (1) Texas 57
Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Fla.

ESPN

9:30 p.m.

(2) UConn 85, (1) UCLA 51
Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Fla.

ESPN

Elite Eight

Sunday, March 30

Time (ET)

Game

TV / Stream

1 p.m.

(1) South Carolina 54, (2) Duke 50
Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala.

ABC

3 p.m.

(1) UCLA 72, (3) LSU 65
Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash.

ABC

Monday, March 31

Time (ET)

Game

TV / Stream

7 p.m.

(1) Texas 58, (2) TCU 47
Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala.

ESPN

9 p.m.

(2) UConn 78, (1) USC 64
Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash.

ESPN

Sweet 16

Friday, March 28

Time (ET)

Game

TV / Stream

2:30 p.m.

(2) Duke 47, (3) North Carolina 38
Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala.

ESPN

5 p.m.

(1) South Carolina 71, (4) Maryland 67
Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala.

ESPN

7:30 p.m.

(3) LSU 80, (2) NC State 73
Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash.

ESPN

10 p.m.

(1) UCLA 76, (5) Ole Miss 62
Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash.

ESPN

Saturday, March 29

Time (ET)

Game

TV / Stream

1 p.m.

(2) TCU 71, (3) Notre Dame 62
Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala.

ABC

3:30 p.m.

(1) Texas 67, (5) Tennessee 59
Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala.

ABC

5:30 p.m.

(2) UConn 82, (3) Oklahoma 59
Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash.

ESPN

8 p.m.

(1) USC 67, (5) Kansas State 61
Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash.

ESPN

Second round

Sunday, March 23 

Time (ET)

Game

TV / Stream

Noon

(2) Duke 59, (10) Oregon 53
Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C.

ESPN

1 p.m.

(3) Notre Dame 76, (6) Michigan 55
Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.

ABC

2 p.m.

(5) Kansas State 80, (4) Kentucky 79 -- (OT)
Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky.

ESPN

3 p.m.

(1) South Carolina 64, (4) Baylor 53
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.

ABC

4 p.m.

(5) Ole Miss 69, (4) Baylor 63
Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas

ESPN

6 p.m.

(2) TCU 85, (7) Louisville 70
Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

ESPN

8 p.m.

(5) Tennessee 82, (4) Ohio State 67
Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio

ESPN

10 p.m.

(1) UCLA 84, (8) Richmond 67
Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, Calif.

ESPN

Monday, March 24

Time (ET)

Game

TV / Stream

Noon

(2) NC State 83, (7) Michigan State 49
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C. 

ESPN

2 p.m.

(1) Texas 65, (8) Illinois 48
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

ESPN

4 p.m.

(3) Oklahoma 96, (6) Iowa 62
Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla.

ESPN

5 p.m.

(4) Maryland 111, (5) Alabama 108 -- (2OT)
Xfinity Center -- College Park, Md. 

ESPN2

6 p.m.

(3) LSU 101, (6) Florida State 71
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La. 

ESPN

7 p.m.

(3) North Carolina 58, (6) West Virginia 47
Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C.

ESPN2

8 p.m.

(2) UConn 91, (10) South Dakota State 57
Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn.

ESPN

10 p.m.

(1) USC 96, (9) Mississippi State 59
Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif.

ESPN

First round

 Friday, March 21

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
11:30 a.m.(6) Michigan 80, (11) Iowa State 74
Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.
ESPN2
Noon(4) Kentucky 79, (13) Liberty 78 
Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky.
ESPN
1:30 p.m.(9) Indiana 76, (8) Utah 68
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.		ESPN2
2 p.m.(3) Notre Dame 106, (14) Stephen F. Austin 54
Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.		ESPN
2:30 p.m.(5) Kansas State 85, (12) Fairfield 41
Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky. 		ESPNEWS
3:30 p.m.(2) TCU 73, (15) Fairleigh Dickinson 51
Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
ESPN2
3:30 p.m.(4) Baylor 73,  (13) Grand Canyon 60
Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas
ESPNU
4 p.m.(1) South Carolina 108, (16) Tennessee Tech 48
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. 		ESPN
5:30 p.m.(4) Ohio State 71, (13) Montana State 51
Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio		ESPN2
5:30 p.m.(10) Oregon 77, (7) Vanderbilt 73
Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C.		ESPNews
6 p.m. (5) Ole Miss 83, (12) Ball State 65
Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas		ESPNU
6 p.m.(7) Louisville 63, (10) Nebraska 58
Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas		ESPN
7:30 p.m.(8) Richmond 74, (9) Georgia Tech 49
Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles
ESPNews
8 p.m.(2) Duke 86, (15) Lehigh 25
Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C. 		ESPNU
8 p.m.(5) Tennessee 101, (12) South Florida 66
Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio 		ESPN
10 p.m.(1) UCLA 84, (16) Southern 46
Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles		ESPN

Saturday, March 22

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
Noon(6) Iowa 92, (11) Murray State 57
Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla.		ESPN
1 p.m.(2) UConn 103, (15) Arkansas State 34
Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn.		ABC
1:30 p.m.(5) Alabama 81, (12) Green Bay 67
XFINITY Center -- College Park, Md.		ESPN2
2 p.m.(2) NC State 75, (15) Vermont 55
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C.		ESPN
2 p.m.(6) West Virginia 78, (11) Columbia 59
Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C.		ESPNews
2:30 p.m.(3) Oklahoma 81, (14) Florida Gulf Coast 58
Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla.		ESPNU
3 p.m.(1) USC 71, (16) UNC Greensboro 25
Galen Center -- Los Angeles		ABC
3:30 p.m.(10) South Dakota State 74, (7) Oklahoma State 68
Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn.		ESPN2
4 p.m.(4) Maryland 82, (13) Norfolk State 69
XFINITY Center -- College Park, Md.		ESPN
4:30 p.m.(3) North Carolina 70, (14) Oregon State 49
Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C.		ESPNU
4:30 p.m.(7) Michigan State 64, (10) Harvard 50
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C.		ESPNews
5:30 p.m.(9) Mississippi State 59, (8) Cal 46
Galen Center -- Los Angeles		ESPN2
7:15 p.m.(8) Illinois 66, (9) Creighton 57
Moody Center -- Austin, Tex.		ESPNews
7:45 p.m.(6) Florida State 94, (11) George Mason 59
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.		ESPN2
9:45 p.m.(1) Texas 105, (16) William & Mary 61
Moody Center -- Austin, Tex.		ESPN2
10:15 p.m.(3) LSU 103, (14) San Diego State 48
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.		ESPN