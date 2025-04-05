It's time to crown a national champion. After months of play across the country, only two teams remain in contention to earn that crown this season in women's college basketball. The matchup features legendary coaches Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley, pitting the sport's most historic program in UConn against a budding dynasty in South Carolina.

Auriemma's Huskies crushed top overall seed UCLA by 34 points in Friday's Final Four matchup, the largest margin of victory in regional final history. Sarah Strong led the way with 22 points on 9 of 13 shooting, adding eight rebounds, a steal and a block. Azzi Fudd started hot for UConn with 19 first-half points. Lauren Betts was the only bright spot offensively for UCLA, as she scored 26 points on 11 of 18 from the field on a night where her interior defense wasn't as sharp as usual.

South Carolina took down Texas thanks to, you guessed it, the vaunted Gamecocks defense. Staley's squad held Texas to 22 second-half points to cruise to an easy win, with Joyce Edwards bouncing out of a slump at the exact right time. Edwards, South Carolina's star freshman, tallied 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Te-Hina Paopao added 14 points on 5 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

The national championship game is slated for Sunday, and the South Carolina vs. UConn matchup is a rematch of the 2022 title game the Gamecocks won. Staley is seeking to lead South Carolina to a fourth national title, while Auriemma is looking for his 12th.

Below is all the information you'll need to keep up with the action. Be sure to check back in on this page as it will be updated with matchups and tip times over the next three weeks.

2025 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates

National championship

Sunday, April 6

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 3 p.m. (1) South Carolina vs. (2) UConn ABC

Final Four

Friday, April 4

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 7 p.m. (1) South Carolina 74, (1) Texas 57

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Fla. ESPN 9:30 p.m. (2) UConn 85, (1) UCLA 51

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Fla. ESPN

Elite Eight

Sunday, March 30

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 1 p.m. (1) South Carolina 54, (2) Duke 50

Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala. ABC 3 p.m. (1) UCLA 72, (3) LSU 65

Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash. ABC

Monday, March 31

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 7 p.m. (1) Texas 58, (2) TCU 47

Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala. ESPN 9 p.m. (2) UConn 78, (1) USC 64

Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash. ESPN

Sweet 16

Friday, March 28

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 2:30 p.m. (2) Duke 47, (3) North Carolina 38

Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala. ESPN 5 p.m. (1) South Carolina 71, (4) Maryland 67

Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala. ESPN 7:30 p.m. (3) LSU 80, (2) NC State 73

Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash. ESPN 10 p.m. (1) UCLA 76, (5) Ole Miss 62

Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash. ESPN

Saturday, March 29

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 1 p.m. (2) TCU 71, (3) Notre Dame 62

Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala. ABC 3:30 p.m. (1) Texas 67, (5) Tennessee 59

Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala. ABC 5:30 p.m. (2) UConn 82, (3) Oklahoma 59

Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash. ESPN 8 p.m. (1) USC 67, (5) Kansas State 61

Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash. ESPN

Second round

Sunday, March 23

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream Noon (2) Duke 59, (10) Oregon 53

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C. ESPN 1 p.m. (3) Notre Dame 76, (6) Michigan 55

Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind. ABC 2 p.m. (5) Kansas State 80, (4) Kentucky 79 -- (OT)

Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky. ESPN 3 p.m. (1) South Carolina 64, (4) Baylor 53

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. ABC 4 p.m. (5) Ole Miss 69, (4) Baylor 63

Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas ESPN 6 p.m. (2) TCU 85, (7) Louisville 70

Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas ESPN 8 p.m. (5) Tennessee 82, (4) Ohio State 67

Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio ESPN 10 p.m. (1) UCLA 84, (8) Richmond 67

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, Calif. ESPN

Monday, March 24

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream Noon (2) NC State 83, (7) Michigan State 49

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C. ESPN 2 p.m. (1) Texas 65, (8) Illinois 48

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas ESPN 4 p.m. (3) Oklahoma 96, (6) Iowa 62

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla. ESPN 5 p.m. (4) Maryland 111, (5) Alabama 108 -- (2OT)

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Md. ESPN2 6 p.m. (3) LSU 101, (6) Florida State 71

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La. ESPN 7 p.m. (3) North Carolina 58, (6) West Virginia 47

Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C. ESPN2 8 p.m. (2) UConn 91, (10) South Dakota State 57

Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn. ESPN 10 p.m. (1) USC 96, (9) Mississippi State 59

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif. ESPN

First round

Friday, March 21

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 11:30 a.m. (6) Michigan 80, (11) Iowa State 74

Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.

ESPN2 Noon (4) Kentucky 79, (13) Liberty 78

Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky.

ESPN 1:30 p.m. (9) Indiana 76, (8) Utah 68

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. ESPN2 2 p.m. (3) Notre Dame 106, (14) Stephen F. Austin 54

Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind. ESPN 2:30 p.m. (5) Kansas State 85, (12) Fairfield 41

Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky. ESPNEWS 3:30 p.m. (2) TCU 73, (15) Fairleigh Dickinson 51

Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

ESPN2 3:30 p.m. (4) Baylor 73, (13) Grand Canyon 60

Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas

ESPNU 4 p.m. (1) South Carolina 108, (16) Tennessee Tech 48

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. ESPN 5:30 p.m. (4) Ohio State 71, (13) Montana State 51

Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio ESPN2 5:30 p.m. (10) Oregon 77, (7) Vanderbilt 73

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C. ESPNews 6 p.m. (5) Ole Miss 83, (12) Ball State 65

Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas ESPNU 6 p.m. (7) Louisville 63, (10) Nebraska 58

Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas ESPN 7:30 p.m. (8) Richmond 74, (9) Georgia Tech 49

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles

ESPNews 8 p.m. (2) Duke 86, (15) Lehigh 25

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C. ESPNU 8 p.m. (5) Tennessee 101, (12) South Florida 66

Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio ESPN 10 p.m. (1) UCLA 84, (16) Southern 46

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles ESPN

Saturday, March 22