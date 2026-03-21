2026 Women's March Madness scores: Live updates from first round, bracket, analysis

The first round of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament continues Saturday with a jam-packed schedule of 16 games. Three No. 1 seeds are in action on Saturday. UConn, the title favorite, begins its title defense against UTSA. South Carolina will host Southern early in the afternoon, and UCLA rounds out the night by facing 16th-seeded Cal Baptist. Notre Dame, Louisville, Iowa and Vanderbilt are among the other notable higher seeds in action on Saturday.
Will we see any upsets on Saturday? We did not on Friday. All 16 of Friday's first-round games were won by the higher seeds.
Here's a look at Saturday's full March Madness schedule:
Women's March Madness schedule, scores: March 21
- No. 3 Ohio State 75, No. 14 Howard 54
- No. 3 Louisville 72, No. 14 Vermont 52
- No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Southern, 1 p.m., ABC
- No. 7 Georgia vs. No 10 Virginia, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
- No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Fairfield, 2 p.m., ESPN
- No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 James Madison, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
- No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m., ESPNews
- No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 UTSA, 3 p.m., ABC
- No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 USC, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
- No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson, 4 p.m., ESPN
- No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Miami (Ohio), 5 p.m., ESPNU
- No. 8 Iowa State vs. No. 9 Syracuse, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
- No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 15 High Point, 7 p.m., ESPNews
- No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Princeton, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
- No. 7 Illinois vs. No. 10 Colorado, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
- No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 16 Cal Baptist, 10 p.m., ESPN
CBS Sports will have updates, highlights and analysis throughout Saturday's action. Follow along below.