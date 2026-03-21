2026 Women's March Madness scores: Live updates from first round, bracket, analysis

The first round of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament continues Saturday with a jam-packed schedule of 16 games. Three No. 1 seeds are in action on Saturday. UConn, the title favorite, begins its title defense against UTSA. South Carolina will host Southern early in the afternoon, and UCLA rounds out the night by facing 16th-seeded Cal Baptist. Notre Dame, Louisville, Iowa and Vanderbilt are among the other notable higher seeds in action on Saturday.

Will we see any upsets on Saturday? We did not on Friday. All 16 of Friday's first-round games were won by the higher seeds.

Here's a look at Saturday's full March Madness schedule:

Women's March Madness schedule, scores: March 21

No. 3 Ohio State 75, No. 14 Howard 54

No. 3 Louisville 72, No. 14 Vermont 52

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Southern, 1 p.m., ABC

No. 7 Georgia vs. No 10 Virginia, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Fairfield, 2 p.m., ESPN

No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 James Madison, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m., ESPNews

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 UTSA, 3 p.m., ABC

No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 USC, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson, 4 p.m., ESPN

No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Miami (Ohio), 5 p.m., ESPNU

No. 8 Iowa State vs. No. 9 Syracuse, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 15 High Point, 7 p.m., ESPNews

No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Princeton, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 7 Illinois vs. No. 10 Colorado, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 16 Cal Baptist, 10 p.m., ESPN

CBS Sports will have updates, highlights and analysis throughout Saturday's action. Follow along below.