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2026 Women's March Madness scores: Live updates from first round, bracket, analysis

Follow along for the latest from Saturday's 16-game women's March Madness schedule

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The first round of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament continues Saturday with a jam-packed schedule of 16 games. Three No. 1 seeds are in action on Saturday. UConn, the title favorite, begins its title defense against UTSA. South Carolina will host Southern early in the afternoon, and UCLA rounds out the night by facing 16th-seeded Cal Baptist. Notre Dame, Louisville, Iowa and Vanderbilt are among the other notable higher seeds in action on Saturday.

Will we see any upsets on Saturday? We did not on Friday. All 16 of Friday's first-round games were won by the higher seeds.

Here's a look at Saturday's full March Madness schedule:

Women's March Madness schedule, scores: March 21

  • No. 3 Ohio State 75, No. 14 Howard 54
  • No. 3 Louisville 72, No. 14 Vermont 52
  • No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Southern, 1 p.m., ABC
  • No. 7 Georgia vs. No 10 Virginia, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Fairfield, 2 p.m., ESPN
  • No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 James Madison, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
  • No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m., ESPNews
  • No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 UTSA, 3 p.m., ABC
  • No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 USC, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson, 4 p.m., ESPN
  • No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Miami (Ohio), 5 p.m., ESPNU
  • No. 8 Iowa State vs. No. 9 Syracuse, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 15 High Point, 7 p.m., ESPNews
  • No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Princeton, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • No. 7 Illinois vs. No. 10 Colorado, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 16 Cal Baptist, 10 p.m., ESPN

CBS Sports will have updates, highlights and analysis throughout Saturday's action. Follow along below.

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Halftime: Georgia 43 -- Virginia 42

Saturday afternoon's first-round matchup between No. 7 Georgia and No. 10 Virginia in Iowa City has been an all-action affair so far. The Bulldogs fell behind by double digits early, but controlled the second quarter and enter the break with a narrow one-point lead.

Both teams are shooting incredibly well -- 65% for the Cavaliers, 54% for the Bulldogs -- but the Bulldogs' 3-point shooting and ability to get to the free throw line has been the difference thus far. Rylie Theuerkauf has knocked down five 3s and has 20 points to lead the way for the Bulldogs, while Sa'Myah Smith has 18 points on a perfect 8 of 8 for the Cavaliers. 

Jack Maloney
March 21, 2026, 6:25 PM
Mar. 21, 2026, 2:25 pm EDT
 
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Halftime: South Carolina 44 -- Southern 19

As expected, No. 1 South Carolina is cruising at the break of their first-round matchup against No. 16 Southern. The Gamecocks have held the Jaguars to 23% shooting and have forced them into more turnovers (12) than made shots (eight). The Gamecocks are just 1 of 13 from 3-point range, but still lead by 25 because they have nine offensive rebounds and are 17 of 23 on 2s. 

Joyce Edwards has 19 points to lead the way for South Carolina, and has matched Southern by herself. 

Jack Maloney
March 21, 2026, 6:00 PM
Mar. 21, 2026, 2:00 pm EDT
 
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FINAL: Louisville 72 -- Vermont 52

No. 3 Louisville was in a dogfight with No. 14 Vermont until the middle of the third quarter when the Cardinals used a 16-4 run to break the game open. They were in full control the rest of the way to claim a 20-point win and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the 16th time since Jeff Walz took over in 2007. Before Walz was hired, Louisville had only won three games in the Big Dance. 

Louisville will face the winner of No. 6 Alabama and No. 11 Rhode Island on Monday. 

Mackenly Randolph led the way for the Cardinals with 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while Laura Ziegler and Tajianna Roberts each added 12 points. 

Jack Maloney
March 21, 2026, 5:56 PM
Mar. 21, 2026, 1:56 pm EDT
 
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FINAL: Ohio State 75 -- Howard 54

No. 3 Ohio State's dominant second quarter proved to be the difference in their 21-point win over No. 14 Howard on Saturday afternoon in Columbus. The Buckeyes outscored the Bison by 19 in the second frame; they were just plus-two in the other three quarters combined. 

Ohio State is now on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the fifth year in a row, and will face the winner of No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 11 Fairfield on Monday. 

This wasn't the Buckeyes' best performance, but they had four double-digit scorers, led by All-American guard Jaloni Cambridge, who poured in 21 points on 9 of 14 from the field. 

Jack Maloney
March 21, 2026, 5:30 PM
Mar. 21, 2026, 1:30 pm EDT
 
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Halftime: Louisville 32 -- Vermont 28

We've got a good game going here in the first-round matchup between No. 3 Louisville and No. 14 Vermont. The Catamounts jumped out to an early lead, but the Cardinals battled back to take a narrow advantage into the break. Points have been at a premium in this low-scoring affair. 

Louisville is shooting just 36% from the field with seven turnovers, while Vermont is at 44% with eight turnovers. The Cardinals do not have a single double-digit scorer, while the Catamounts have been led by Keira Hanson (14 points) and Nikola Priede (10), who have combined for 24 of their 28 points. 

Jack Maloney
March 21, 2026, 4:56 PM
Mar. 21, 2026, 12:56 pm EDT
 
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Halftime: Ohio State 43 -- Howard 19

After a competitive first quarter, No. 3 seed Ohio State outscored No. 14 seed Howard 23-4 in the second quarter to build a 24-point lead heading into the break of their first-round matchup in Columbus. The Buckeyes' press has been wreaking havoc and forced the Bison into 14 turnovers. 

All-American Jaloni Cambridge has 14 points on 7 of 9 from the field to lead the way for Ohio State. As a team, the Buckeyes are shooting 50% from the field. 

Jack Maloney
March 21, 2026, 4:24 PM
Mar. 21, 2026, 12:24 pm EDT
 
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UCLA set up to succeed now and later

The top-seeded Bruins have quite a roster. UCLA -- which starts its NCAA Tournament at 10 p.m. ET tonight -- figures to be well-represented at the 2026 WNBA Draft. The program is set up for success this March but also down the road. Here's more from Jack Maloney:

How UCLA, with a chance to make history at 2026 WNBA Draft, set its players up to succeed now and later
Jack Maloney
How UCLA, with a chance to make history at 2026 WNBA Draft, set its players up to succeed now and later
 
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Will we see any upsets today?

Because we did not get any yesterday. All 16 higher seeds were winners on Friday as the bracket was trimmed from 64 teams to 48. No. 1 seeds UConn, South Carolina and UCLA are obviously expected to roll. But there are three No. 8 vs. No. 9 games, including Iowa State vs. Syracuse in Storrs. No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 7 Georgia also could be challenged by No. 11 Fairfield and No. 10 Virginia, respectively, in the early afternoon today.
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