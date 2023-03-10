Well, it seems we have a few uninvited guests.

That's right - the bid thieves have arrived. Since the last update, Gonzaga fell to Portland in the WCC Championship Game while South Florida bowed out to Wichita State in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, which was ultimately won by East Carolina.

Since both Gonzaga and South Florida were NCAA Tournament locks, this means both of their conferences went from one to two-bid leagues. In doing so, a pair of at-large teams lost their spots in the 68-team field. To Mississippi State and Arkansas, who join Georgia in an SEC-heavy First Four Out, I offer my condolences.

Following Kansas' disastrous loss to TCU in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, the Jayhawks are now the final team in the field. Are any more bid thieves lurking?

Let's start in their own conference, where Kansas State and TCU are still alive despite being auto-bid or bust. Kansas State has the much better chance between the two, but face a long road that begins with top-seed Texas.

Middle Tennessee has dominated C-USA all season long and could receive an at-large bid should they fail to win their conference tournament. However, a loss more likely means the Blue Raiders are out entirely.

Lastly, the Ivy League presents an interesting situation. Both Columbia and Princeton are bubble teams in the current field. Princeton currently has the auto bid but needs to win the Ivy League Tournament. Columbia, on the other hand, may be able to afford a loss.

Outside of the bubble, Texas will be looking to move from a No. 4 to a No. 3 seed over the next few days while Oklahoma is trying to hold onto their fragile position as a host for the opening weekend of March Madness.

Data current through games of Mar. 9. Double asterisks (**) represent teams who have already won their conference tournaments. Single asterisks (*) are the highest-seeded teams in ongoing conference tourneys.

No. 1 Seeds

**South Carolina (SEC): 32-0, NET 1, SOS 18

Indiana (Big Ten): 27-3, NET 5, SOS 22

Stanford (Pac-12): 28-5, NET 4, SOS 9

**Iowa (Big Ten): 26-6, NET 6, SOS 7

No. 2 Seeds

**Virginia Tech (ACC): 27-4, NET 9, SOS 17

**UConn (Big East): 29-5, NET 2, SOS 1

Maryland (Big Ten): 25-6, NET 13, SOS 6

Utah (Pac-12): 25-4, NET 7, SOS 25

No. 3 Seeds

LSU (SEC): 28-2, NET 3, SOS 76

Ohio State (Big Ten): 25-7, NET 16, SOS 14

Notre Dame (ACC): 25-5, NET 8, SOS 29

Duke (ACC): 25-6, NET 10, SOS 10

No. 4 Seeds

*Texas (Big 12): 23-8, NET 11, SOS 40

Villanova (Big East): 28-6, NET 12, SOS 52

UCLA (Pac-12): 25-9, NET 22, SOS 8

Oklahoma (Big 12): 24-5, NET 36, SOS 54

No. 5 Seeds

North Carolina (ACC): 21-10, NET 21, SOS 3

Colorado (Pac-12): 23-8, NET 23, SOS 23

Tennessee (SEC): 23-11, NET 15, SOS 4

**Washington State (Pac-12): 23-10, NET 30, SOS 12

No. 6 Seeds

Arizona (Pac-12): 21-9, NET 28, SOS 26

Iowa State (Big 12): 19-9, NET 14, SOS 20

Michigan (Big Ten): 22-9, NET 26, SOS 27

NC State (ACC): 20-11, NET 17, SOS 2

No. 7 Seeds

Florida State (ACC): 23-9, NET 24, SOS 56

Louisville (ACC): 23-11, NET 20, SOS 13

USC (Pac-12): 21-9, NET 31, SOS 35

Creighton (Big East): 22-8, NET 18, SOS 37

No. 8 Seeds

South Florida (American): 26-6, NET 35, SOS 77

Gonzaga (WCC): 28-4, NET 45, SOS 95

Oklahoma State (Big 12): 20-10, NET 47, SOS 59

Baylor (Big 12): 19-11, NET 32, SOS 39

No. 9 Seeds

Ole Miss (SEC): 23-8, NET 25, SOS 63

Marquette (Big East): 21-10, NET 42, SOS 41

Miami (ACC): 19-12, NET 50, SOS 46

Purdue (Big Ten): 19-10, NET 49, SOS 49

No. 10 Seeds

West Virginia (Big 12): 19-10, NET 63, SOS 51

St. John's (Big East): 22-8, NET 55, SOS 75

Columbia (Ivy): 23-4, NET 44, SOS 96

Alabama (SEC): 20-10, NET 29, SOS 65

*Middle Tennessee (C-USA): 26-4, NET 27, SOS 202

No. 11 Seeds

Illinois (Big Ten): 22-9, NET 41, SOS 73

**South Dakota State (Summit): 28-5, NET 34, SOS 102

Kansas (Big 12): 19-11, NET 37, SOS 64

**UNLV (MWC): 31-2, NET 51, SOS 238

*Princeton (Ivy): 21-5, NET 40, SOS 81

No. 12 Seeds

*Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN): 31-3, NET 38, SOS 225

*Toledo (MAC): 26-4, NET 70, SOS 162

**Portland (WCC): 23-8, NET 78, SOS 86

*Illinois State (MVC): 23-7, NET 86, SOS 131

No. 13 Seeds

**Cleveland State (Horizon): 30-4, NET 68, SOS 257

**East Carolina (American): 23-9, NET 90, SOS 122

**Sacramento State (Big Sky): 25-7, NET 87, SOS 326

**Gardner-Webb (Big South): 29-4,

No. 14 Seeds

*Long Beach State (Big West): 23-8, NET 116, SOS 193

*Jackson State (SWAC): 21-8, NET 99, SOS 88

*Boston University (Patriot): 24-7, NET 119, SOS 324

**Saint Louis (Atlantic 10): 17-17, NET 134, SOS 112

No. 15 Seeds

**James Madison (Sun Belt): 26-7, NET 101, SOS 316

*Fairleigh Dickinson (NEC): 24-6, NET 126, SOS 340

*Iona (MAAC): 24-6, NET 148, SOS 351

*Southern Utah (WAC): 21-9, SOS 140, SOS 104

No. 16 Seeds

*Vermont (America East): 24-6, NET 144, SOS 323

*Norfolk State (MEAC): 24-6, NET 164, SOS 329

*Towson (CAA): 19-10, NET 159, SOS 239

**SE Louisiana (Southland): 21-9, NET 160, SOS 143

**Tennessee Tech (OVC): 22-9, NET 169, SOS 314

**Chattanooga (SoCon): 20-12, NET 165, SOS 237

Last Four In

Columbia (Ivy): 23-4, NET 44, SOS 96

Alabama (SEC): 20-10, NET 29, SOS 65

Illinois (Big Ten): 22-9, NET 41, SOS 73

Kansas (Big 12): 19-11, NET 37, SOS 64

