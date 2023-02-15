South Carolina raced to an early 18-2 lead in Sunday's matchup with LSU, a duel between the last two undefeated teams in the nation. While LSU did cut the deficit to as little as three points, the Gamecocks pulled away again in the second half of a dominant, 88-64 victory that sent a strong message.

This season, there's South Carolina, and there's everyone else.

The result also showed that the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee likely made a wise decision during its initial Top 16 reveal on Thursday by giving the Tigers a No. 2 seed, despite a 23-0 record to that point. Speaking of the committee, we are now fewer than four weeks away from Selection Sunday, and I'll be providing my bracketology projections until the 68-team NCAA Tournament field is announced.

Let's start with a few ground rules: these rankings reflect what I believe the committee's field would look like if chosen today, rather than who I personally think are the best teams in the country. Teams are listed in order within a seed line, and asterisks (*) reflect teams currently projected to earn automatic bids.

No. 1 Seeds

*South Carolina (25-0, 12-0 SEC): NET 1, SOS 31

The Gamecocks are the defending national champions and the only undefeated team in D-I. They've beaten the teams ranked No. 2 (UConn), No. 3 (LSU) and No. 4 (Stanford) in the NET and have an average margin of victory of 33.5 PPG. Only LSU (30.1) is within even 10.0 PPG of that figure.

*Indiana (24-1, 14-1 Big Ten): NET 5, SOS 27

Already having tied their program record for wins in a season, Indiana boasts one of the most efficient offenses in the country, shooting 50.4% from the field (3rd in D-I). A major reason why is senior forward Mackenzie Holmes, who leads the team with 22.5 PPG on a ludicrous 69.8% FG pct.

*Stanford (24-3, 12-2 Pac-12): NET 4, SOS 15

Despite an uncharacteristic loss at Washington on Feb. 5, Stanford is still in strong position for its third-straight No. 1 seed with 11 NET Top 50 wins, tied with Indiana for the most of anyone in the country. They'll have opportunities to grab two more at home this week against USC (NET: 29) on Friday and UCLA (NET: 25) on Sunday.

*UConn (22-4, 14-1 Big East): NET 2, SOS 1

Prior to last Wednesday's loss at Marquette, UConn hadn't lost back-to-back games since 1993. But similar to Stanford, the Huskies' overall resume is strong enough to survive a minor stumble. They have seven NET top 25 wins (again T-most in D-I with Indiana) and promise to be even more dangerous once Azzi Fudd and Caroline Ducharme return from injuries.

No. 2 Seeds

Utah (22-2, 12-2 Pac-12): NET 6, SOS 18

The Pac-12 regular-season title may well come down to the last game of the season, when Utah hosts Stanford on Feb. 25. Their biggest test until then will come Friday at Arizona. Utah won the first game by just a single point when leading scorer Alissa Pili (20.5 PPG) sank a pair of clutch free throws with one second left on the clock.

*Duke (22-3, 12-2 ACC): NET 8, SOS 28

Duke has the No. 2 scoring defense in the nation, allowing just 50.2 PPG. It was on full display last week, as the Blue Devils held Boston College and Miami to a combined 67 points in a pair of double-digit victories. But while they allow roughly 50 PPG, the magic number for this team seems to be 60. Opponents have only reached that total on Duke three times this season - in each of the team's losses.

LSU (23-1, 11-1 SEC): NET 3, SOS 76

On the surface, the Tigers are a power conference team with just one loss to the top team in the country. However, LSU's non-conference SOS ranks 320th of 361 teams. Their best win by opponent NET ranking is against No. 18 Tennessee, who I have as an 8 seed. Compared to other top contenders, Kim Mulkey's group is still largely unproven.

Iowa (20-5, 12-2 Big Ten): NET 7, SOS 14

Caitlin Clark dominates the headlines and rightfully so, but the country's highest-scoring team (88.5 PPG) is more than just one player. Iowa starts four seniors alongside Clark, including one of D-I's most efficient centers in Monika Czinano and the duo of McKenna Warnock and Kate Martin, who both shoot above 40% from deep.

No. 3 Seeds

Maryland (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten): NET 15, SOS 12

Our third team from the Big Ten, Maryland, is right on Iowa's heel for the final No. 2 seed -- they'll get an opportunity to prove they deserve that spot when they host the Hawkeyes a week from today. The Terrapins boast NET top 10 wins over UConn and Notre Dame and have a difference maker in senior guard Diamond Miller, who can take over a game at will.

Notre Dame (20-4, 11-3 ACC): NET 9, SOS 38

The Irish are a nightmare to deal with on the glass, gathering 11.4 more rebounds per game than their opponents (4th-best margin in D-I), and can score in bunches offensively with the playmaking of star Olivia Miles. This team hasn't lost to anyone outside of the NET top 25 and can pick up a pair of important wins down the stretch against Louisville that would bolster their chances of moving up.

Michigan (20-5, 10-4 Big Ten): NET 14, SOS 16

Michigan may be flying a bit under the radar in this season's crowded Big Ten, but they certainly shouldn't be underestimated. The Wolverines have 10 wins over NET top 50 foes and can earn a signature victory at Indiana on Thursday. They'll carry a four-game winning streak into that game, their longest streak since starting the season 9-0.

Virginia Tech (20-4, 10-4 ACC): NET 12, SOS 37

The Hokies are in the midst of five-straight games against NET top 25 opponents. While they've gone two-for-two against NC State and Florida State thus far, it won't get any easier with Duke up next on Thursday. Another meeting with NC State and finally a duel in Chapel Hill at North Carolina end a stretch that if nothing else will have Virginia Tech well prepared for March.

No. 4 Seeds

*Texas (20-7, 11-3 Big 12): NET 11, SOS 30

With seven-straight wins, Texas was one of the hottest teams in the country before falling Monday at Iowa State. It's hard to find a more balanced scoring attack than the Longhorns, whose four leading scorers all average within half a point of one another. Their sole game this week is home against West Virginia on Sunday. The Mountaineers are currently in my first four out.

Villanova (22-4, 13-2 Big East): NET 10, SOS 64

Have a day, Maddy Siegrist! The leading scorer in D-I (29.1 PPG) had a school record 50 points on 20-of-26 shooting Saturday vs. Seton Hall, and is now the all-time leading scorer in Big East regular season history. The main thing holding this team back from a resume perspective is the lack of a NET top 25 win. They'll host UConn on Saturday with a chance to change that.

Colorado (20-5, 11-3 Pac-12): NET 20, SOS 17

Undefeated so far in February, Colorado goes on the road this week to face both Arizona State and Arizona. The Buffaloes have a strong resume with a 7-4 record vs NET top 50 competition and are one of only two teams -- along with Stanford -- to beat Utah this season. With a strong finish, Colorado can earn a top-4 seed for the first time since 2002.

North Carolina (18-7, 9-5 ACC): NET 23, SOS 4

North Carolina has one of the more interesting profiles in the country, with five NET top 25 wins but just an 0-2 record against teams ranked 26-50 in the NET. They won't have a chance to add to that second group but have three more NET top 25 matchups on their schedule, starting at NC State on Thursday. Hey, those wins are more valuable, anyway.

No. 5 Seeds

Ohio State (21-5, 10-5 Big Ten): NET 16, SOS 32

Oklahoma (20-4, 10-3 Big 12): NET 36, SOS 54

UCLA (20-6, 9-5 Pac-12): NET 25, SOS 8

Iowa State (16-7, 8-5 Big 12): NET 13, SOS 9

No. 6 Seeds

Florida State (20-7, 9-5 ACC): NET 19, SOS 33

NC State (17-8, 7-7 ACC): NET 17, SOS 5

Arizona (19-6, 9-5 Pac-12): NET 27, SOS 42

*South Florida (22-5, 11-1 American): NET 32, SOS 70

No. 7 Seeds

USC (19-6, 9-5 Pac-12): NET 29, SOS 36

Creighton (18-6, 12-4 Big East): NET 26, SOS 44

Oklahoma State (18-7, 8-5 Big 12): NET 41, SOS 63

Louisville (19-8, 10-4 ACC): NET 31, SOS 23

No. 8 Seeds

Tennessee (18-9, 10-2 SEC): NET 18, SOS 10

Baylor (16-8, 7-5 Big 12): NET 24, SOS 24

Purdue (17-7, 8-6 Big Ten): NET 42, SOS 49

*Gonzaga (23-3, 13-1 WCC): NET 39, SOS 95

No. 9 Seeds

Marquette (16-8, 9-6 Big East): NET 40, SOS 21

Alabama (19-6, 8-4 SEC): NET 22, SOS 56

Washington State (16-9, 6-8 Pac-12): NET 46, SOS 20

Ole Miss (20-5, 9-3 SEC): NET 28, SOS 75

No. 10 Seeds

Arkansas (19-8, 6-6 SEC): NET 38, SOS 62

Miami (16-9, 9-5 ACC): NET 47, SOS 52

*Columbia (19-4, 8-2 Ivy): NET 37, SOS 93

Illinois (19-7, 9-6 Big Ten): NET 34, SOS 65

No. 11 Seeds

Kansas (16-7, 6-6 Big 12): NET 33, SOS 53

St. John's (19-5, 10-5 Big East): NET 53, SOS 78

Nebraska (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten): NET 44, SOS 6

*Middle Tennessee (20-4, 13-2 C-USA): NET 30, SOS 215

Oregon (14-11, 5-9 Pac-12): NET 21, SOS 11

Texas Tech (16-9, 4-8 Big 12): NET 72, SOS 66

No. 12 Seeds

*South Dakota State (21-5, 14-0 Summit): NET 48, SOS 90

*UNLV (24-2, 14-0 MWC): NET 52, SOS 254

*Rhode Island (21-3, 12-0 Atlantic 10): NET 61, SOS 237

*Florida Gulf Coast (24-3, 12-1 ASUN): NET 45, SOS 188

No. 13 Seeds

*Bowling Green (22-2, 11-1 MAC): NET 54, SOS 241

*Northern Iowa (17-6, 12-2 MWC): NET 64, SOS 87

*Cleveland State (24-3, 14-2 Horizon): NET 62, SOS 287

*Long Beach State (17-7, 12-2 Big West): NET 102, SOS 146

No. 14 Seeds

*Gardner-Webb (22-4, 14-0 Big South): NET 133, SOS 295

*Drexel (18-6, 10-3 CAA): NET 115, SOS 345

*Troy (16-9, 11-3 Sun Belt): NET 119, SOS 158

*Jackson State (15-8, 12-1 SWAC): NET 97, SOS 82

No. 15 Seeds

*Montana State (18-8, 11-3 Big Sky): NET 114, SOS 225

*Fairleigh Dickinson (18-5, 10-1 NEC): NET 113, SOS 329

*Boston University (18-6, 13-0 Patriot): NET 112, SOS 320

*Iona (18-5, 13-1 MAAC): NET 138, SOS 341

No. 16 Seeds

*Southern Utah (15-8, 11-1 WAC): NET 141, SOS 91

*Wofford (17-7, 7-3 SoCon): NET 172, SOS 184

*Little Rock (16-9, 13-1 OVC): NET 197, SOS 209

*Albany (17-10, 11-2 America East): NET 187, SOS 257

*Morgan State (16-6, 9-0 MEAC): NET 240, SOS 251

*SE Louisiana (15-8, 10-3 Southland): NET 162, SOS 108

Last Four In

St. John's (19-5, 10-5 Big East): NET 53, SOS 78

Nebraska (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten): NET 43, SOS 6

Oregon (14-11, 5-9 Pac-12): NET 21, SOS 11

Texas Tech (16-9, 4-8 Big 12): NET 72, SOS 66

