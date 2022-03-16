The Women's NCAA Tournament is back a year after one of its most thrilling conclusions yet, a down-to-the-wire championship game between Stanford and Arizona that resulted in the Cardinal's third ever national title. This season's tournament looks to be as exciting, and fans can join the action by printing out your NCAA bracket before the games get underway.

The wait is over, brackets are here!

Now, here's what you've been waiting for: CBS Sports' printable 2022 Women's NCAA Tournament bracket.

The excitement doesn't end once your brackets are filled, though. CBS Sports is providing previews, analysis, breaking news and a ton more over the next three weeks to fully enrich your 2022 women's NCAA Tournament viewing experience.

But before the games begin, fill out as many brackets as you'd like and tell your friends to do the same.

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket.

The 2022 women's NCAA Tournament Selection Show is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and you can stream the show on fuboTV (try for free). Once that's done, get all the coverage you need on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ, our free 24/7 news streaming service viewable on any streaming device.

