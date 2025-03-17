March Madness is finally upon us, as the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament tips off with the First Four on March 19-20 followed by nonstop action from the first round over the ensuing two days. The tournament field was revealed during Selection Sunday, and now it's time for one of the best traditions in sports: filling out a bracket.

The No. 1 seeds are UCLA, South Carolina, Texas and USC, with the Bruins taking the top overall seed. Since the tournament expanded in 1994, a No. 1 seed has won the title 23 times. Meanwhile, No. 2 seeds have won the championship four times and No. 3 seeds three times -- with the most recent being LSU in 2023, a program that is once again a No. 3 seed this year.

UConn, the winningest program in women's basketball history with 11 national titles, is a No. 2 seed. Geno Auriemma became the winningest coach in basketball history earlier this season, and despite not winning a trophy since 2016, he has guided the Huskies to 15 of the last 16 Final Fours.

Below you will find a viewable/printable 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament bracket. Thanks for stopping by, but don't forget to continue to checking in throughout the next few weeks. CBS Sports will offer complete coverage of the events with the latest news, results and breakdowns of the biggest matchups.

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket.