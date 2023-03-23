The Sweet 16 is set after a wild first weekend of the tournament. No. 1 overall seed South Carolina still stands in the Greenville 1 Regional, while No. 1 seed Indiana is out in the Greenville 2 Regional.

The Gamecocks opened second-round play with a win and will meet the final team to advance to the Sweet 16 -- the No. 4 seed UCLA Bruins who got a career night from Charisma Osborne (36 points) to knock off No. 5 seed Oklahoma. In the other Greenville 1 Regional semifinal, No. 2 seed Maryland will take on No. 3 seed Notre Dame. Maryland knocked out Arizona in the second round, while the Fighting Irish beat Mississippi State. Notre Dame will be without all-everything point guard Olivia Miles, who'll miss the NCAA Tournament with a knee injury.

In 2023, Cinderella is wearing a green and orange slipper as the No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes are in the Sweet 16 in the Greenville 2 Regional after toppling Big Ten regular season champions Indiana. The Canes will take on Maddy Siegrist and the No. 4 seed Villanova Wildcats. Siegrist leads the nation in scoring with 33.0 points per game on 54% from the floor in the Tournament. No. 2 seed LSU and No. 3 seed Utah clash in the other Greenville 2 Regional Sweet 16 matchup. The Tigers breezed by Michigan in the second round, while the Utes got all they could handle from a game Princeton team.

All of the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament games will air on the ESPN family of networks.

(All times eastern)

Greenville Regional

Sweet 16



Friday, March 24

2:30 p.m. (9) Miami vs. (4) Villanova -- Greenville Regional 2 Greenville, S.C. ESPN 5 p.m. (3) LSU vs. (2) Utah -- Greenville Regional 2 Greenville, S.C. ESPN

Saturday, March 25

11:30 a.m. (3) Notre Dame vs. (2) Maryland -- Greenville Regional 1 Greenville, S.C. ESPN 2 p.m. (4) UCLA vs. (1) South Carolina -- Greenville Regional 1 Greenville, S.C ESPN

Second Round

Sunday, March 19

1 p.m. (1) South Carolina 76, (8) South Florida 45 -- Greenville Regional 1 Columbia, S.C. ABC 3:30 p.m. (3) Notre Dame 53, (11) Mississippi State 48 -- Greenville Regional 1 South Bend, Ind. ESPN 5:30 p.m. (2) Maryland 77, (7) Arizona 64 -- Greenville Regional 1 College Park, Md. ESPN 7 p.m. (2) Utah vs. (10) Princeton -- Greenville Regional 2 Salt Lake City, Utah ESPN2 7:30 p.m. (3) LSU 66, (6) Michigan 42 -- Greenville Regional 2 Baton Rouge, La. ESPN

Monday, March 20

7 p.m. (4) Villanova 76, (12) Florida Gulf Coast 57 -- Greenville Regional 2 Villanova, Pa. ESPNU 8 p.m. (9) Miami 70, (1) Indiana 68 -- Greenville Regional 2 Bloomington, Ind. ESPN2 10 p.m. (4) UCLA 82, (5) Oklahoma 73 -- Greenville Regional 1 Los Angeles, Calif. ESPN2

First Round



Friday, March 17

11:30 a.m. (8) South Florida 67, (9) Marquette 65 (OT) -- Greenville Regional 1 Columbia, S.C. ESPN2 12 p.m. (7) Arizona 74, (10) West Virginia 62 -- Greenville Regional 1 College Park, Md. ESPN 2 p.m. (1) South Carolina 72, (16) Norfolk State 40 -- Greenville Regional 1 Columbia, S.C. ESPN 2:30 p.m. (2) Maryland 93, (15) Holy Cross 61 -- Greenville Regional 1 College Park, Md. ESPNEWS 3 p.m. (6) Michigan 71, (11) UNLV 59 -- Greenville Regional 2 Baton Rouge, La. ESPNU 3:30 p.m. (3) Notre Dame 82, (14) Southern Utah 56 -- Greenville Regional 1 South Bend, Ind. ESPN2 5:30 p.m. (3) LSU 73, (14) Hawai'i 50 -- Greenville Regional 2 Baton Rouge, La. ESPN2 6 p.m. (11) Mississippi State 81, (6) Creighton 66 -- Greenville Regional 1 South Bend, Ind. ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. (2) Utah 103, (15) Gardner-Webb 77 -- Greenville Regional 2 Salt Lake City, Utah ESPNU 10 p.m. (10) Princeton 64, (7) NC State 63 -- Greenville Regional 2 Salt Lake City, Utah ESPN2

Saturday, March 18