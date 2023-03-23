The Sweet 16 is set after a wild first weekend of the tournament. No. 1 overall seed South Carolina still stands in the Greenville 1 Regional, while No. 1 seed Indiana is out in the Greenville 2 Regional.
The Gamecocks opened second-round play with a win and will meet the final team to advance to the Sweet 16 -- the No. 4 seed UCLA Bruins who got a career night from Charisma Osborne (36 points) to knock off No. 5 seed Oklahoma. In the other Greenville 1 Regional semifinal, No. 2 seed Maryland will take on No. 3 seed Notre Dame. Maryland knocked out Arizona in the second round, while the Fighting Irish beat Mississippi State. Notre Dame will be without all-everything point guard Olivia Miles, who'll miss the NCAA Tournament with a knee injury.
In 2023, Cinderella is wearing a green and orange slipper as the No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes are in the Sweet 16 in the Greenville 2 Regional after toppling Big Ten regular season champions Indiana. The Canes will take on Maddy Siegrist and the No. 4 seed Villanova Wildcats. Siegrist leads the nation in scoring with 33.0 points per game on 54% from the floor in the Tournament. No. 2 seed LSU and No. 3 seed Utah clash in the other Greenville 2 Regional Sweet 16 matchup. The Tigers breezed by Michigan in the second round, while the Utes got all they could handle from a game Princeton team.
All of the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament games will air on the ESPN family of networks, and you can stream every game on sfuboTV (try for free).
(All times eastern)
Greenville Regional
Sweet 16
Friday, March 24
2:30 p.m.
(9) Miami vs. (4) Villanova -- Greenville Regional 2
Greenville, S.C.
ESPN
5 p.m.
(3) LSU vs. (2) Utah -- Greenville Regional 2
Greenville, S.C.
ESPN
Saturday, March 25
11:30 a.m.
(3) Notre Dame vs. (2) Maryland -- Greenville Regional 1
Greenville, S.C.
ESPN
2 p.m.
(4) UCLA vs. (1) South Carolina -- Greenville Regional 1
Greenville, S.C
ESPN
Second Round
Sunday, March 19
1 p.m.
(1) South Carolina 76, (8) South Florida 45 -- Greenville Regional 1
Columbia, S.C.
ABC
3:30 p.m.
(3) Notre Dame 53, (11) Mississippi State 48 -- Greenville Regional 1
South Bend, Ind.
ESPN
5:30 p.m.
(2) Maryland 77, (7) Arizona 64 -- Greenville Regional 1
College Park, Md.
ESPN
7 p.m.
(2) Utah vs. (10) Princeton -- Greenville Regional 2
Salt Lake City, Utah
ESPN2
7:30 p.m.
(3) LSU 66, (6) Michigan 42 -- Greenville Regional 2
Baton Rouge, La.
ESPN
Monday, March 20
7 p.m.
(4) Villanova 76, (12) Florida Gulf Coast 57 -- Greenville Regional 2
Villanova, Pa.
ESPNU
8 p.m.
(9) Miami 70, (1) Indiana 68 -- Greenville Regional 2
Bloomington, Ind.
ESPN2
10 p.m.
(4) UCLA 82, (5) Oklahoma 73 -- Greenville Regional 1
Los Angeles, Calif.
ESPN2
First Round
Friday, March 17
11:30 a.m.
(8) South Florida 67, (9) Marquette 65 (OT) -- Greenville Regional 1
Columbia, S.C.
ESPN2
12 p.m.
(7) Arizona 74, (10) West Virginia 62 -- Greenville Regional 1
College Park, Md.
ESPN
2 p.m.
(1) South Carolina 72, (16) Norfolk State 40 -- Greenville Regional 1
Columbia, S.C.
ESPN
2:30 p.m.
(2) Maryland 93, (15) Holy Cross 61 -- Greenville Regional 1
College Park, Md.
ESPNEWS
3 p.m.
(6) Michigan 71, (11) UNLV 59 -- Greenville Regional 2
Baton Rouge, La.
ESPNU
3:30 p.m.
|(3) Notre Dame 82, (14) Southern Utah 56 -- Greenville Regional 1
South Bend, Ind.
ESPN2
5:30 p.m.
(3) LSU 73, (14) Hawai'i 50 -- Greenville Regional 2
Baton Rouge, La.
ESPN2
6 p.m.
(11) Mississippi State 81, (6) Creighton 66 -- Greenville Regional 1
South Bend, Ind.
ESPNEWS
7:30 p.m.
(2) Utah 103, (15) Gardner-Webb 77 -- Greenville Regional 2
Salt Lake City, Utah
ESPNU
10 p.m.
(10) Princeton 64, (7) NC State 63 -- Greenville Regional 2
Salt Lake City, Utah
ESPN2
Saturday, March 18
11:30 a.m.
(1) Indiana 77, (16) Tennessee Tech 47 -- Greenville Regional 2
Bloomington, Ind.
ESPN2
2 p.m.
(9) Miami 62, (8) Oklahoma State 61 -- Greenville Regional 2
Bloomington, Ind.
ESPN
2:30 p.m.
(12) Florida Gulf Coast 74, (5) Washington State 63 -- Greenville Regional 2
Villanova, Pa.
ESPNU
5 p.m.
(4) Villanova 76, (13) Cleveland State 59 -- Greenville Regional 2
Villanova, Pa.
ESPNU
9 p.m.
(5) Oklahoma 85, (12) Portland 63 -- Greenville Regional 1
Los Angeles, Calif.
ESPNU
11:30 p.m.
(4) UCLA 67, (13) Sacramento State 45 -- Greenville Regional 1
Los Angeles, Calif.
ESPN2