Two years ago, Saniya Rivers was cutting nets with South Carolina after defeating Creighton to advance to the Final Four. Meanwhile, on the other side of the bracket, Aziaha James watched from the bench as her team fell 91-87 in double overtime to UConn.

Two years ago, Rivers and James were two freshman guards with two different NCAA Tournament experiences. Yet, both hoped they'd be able to make more of an impact down the line. Rivers and South Carolina defeated, of all teams, UConn to win the 2022 NCAA championship. When the time came after the season, Rivers entered the transfer portal and James did not.

Two years later, and the Rivers-James backcourt duo has been the key to NC State's historic run, and it will be the driving force in attempting to hand the undefeated Gamecocks their first loss of the season.

"They've had a chance to grow as an individual player and develop," Moore said of NC State's transfers, including Rivers. "They've also had a chance to come together as a team. ... Don't really look at them as transfers now. They're family."

Rivers and James have certainly grown over time at NC State. Both are starters now, a far cry from their individual roles in 2022. On Friday, both will start for NC State in their first NCAA Final Four appearance since 1998.

The Wolfpack had to run down Stanford and Texas to make the Final Four. James led the team in scoring in those two games, as she has throughout the tournament. She recorded 27 points against Texas and shot 7-of-9 from 3-point range, setting a new NC State single-game record.

"It feels so good to be a part of this," James said after the Texas win. "People didn't know my name my freshman year, but y'all know my name now."

The Wolfpack and Gamecocks play a similar game. They are quick teams who use their defensive stops to fuel their offense in transition. The great equalizer in this game will be who can both shutdown perimeter shots and make their own.

James wants to be ready from distance, but not rely solely on shooting from 3-point range.

"I would just say just not relying on it and just still keep going, attacking downhill and still looking for my other teammates," she said.

Rivers is averaging 15 points per game for NC State in the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament. The junior from Wilmington, N.C. has embraced the opportunity to not just make another NCAA championship game, but to play a significant role.

"I would love to have two rings on my hand. That would be really nice," Rivers said Thursday. She added her mother takes care of her South Carolina championship ring. "I might have to bring them both out if that happens -- when it happens."

Rivers is excited to play against her former head coach, Dawn Staley. She has spoken to a few former teammates, along with Staley, since the teams arrived in Cleveland. While Rivers said she wouldn't get into the reason she transferred, she expressed nothing but love for her former program and is looking forward to a "friendly battle."