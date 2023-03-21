Only 16 teams are still dancing in what has been an exciting NCAA women's basketball tournament so far.

In the Seattle 4 Regional, No. 8 seed Ole Miss upset No. 1 seed Stanford to advance to the second weekend of the Tournament. The Cardinal failed to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2007. Ole Miss will be taking on the No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals, a team that dominated against N. 4 seed Texas in a 73-51 victory. Hailey Van Lith continued her excellent NCAA Tournament career with 21 points in the win.

The No. 6 seed Colorado Buffaloes survived an overtime battle against Duke in Seattle 4 and will be appearing in their first Sweet 16 in 20 years. They will be facing the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes, and Caitlyn Clark who has been her dominant-self, averaging 24 points and 12 assists per game over the first and second rounds.

In Seattle 3, the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies are appearing in their first Sweet Sixteen since 1999. Their next challenge will be the No. 4 seed Tennesse Lady Volunteers, who cruised past the No. 12 Toledo Rockets in the second round.

No. 3 seed Ohio State edged No. 6 seed North Carolina in a 71-69 result. The Buckeyes will now have to face Geno Auriemma's resilient No. 2 seed UConn Huskies. This will be UConn's 29th consecutive Sweet 16 after topping No. 7 s and the Huskies have been to the last 11 Final Fours.

All of the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament games will air on the ESPN family of networks, and you can stream every game on fuboTV (try for free).

Seattle Regionals

Sweet 16



Friday, March 24

7:30 p.m. (6) Colorado vs. (2) Iowa -- Seattlee Regional 4 Seattle, Wash. ESPN 10 p.m. (8) Ole Miss vs. (5) Louisville -- Seattle Regional 4 Seattle, Wash ESPN

Saturday, March 25

4 p.m. (3) Ohio State vs. (2) UConn -- Seattle Regional 3 Seattle, Wash. ABC 6:30 p.m. (4) Tennessee vs. (1) Virginia Tech -- Seattle Regional 3 Seattle, Wash. ESPN2

Second Round

Sunday, March 19

3 p.m. (1) Iowa 74, (10) Georgia 66 -- Seattle Regional 4 Iowa City, Ia. ABC 5 p.m. (1) Virginia Tech 72, (9) South Dakota State 60 -- Seattle Regional 3 Blacksburg, Va. ESPN2 9:30 p.m. (8) Ole Miss 55, (1) Stanford 49 -- Seattle Regional 4 Stanford, Calif. ESPN

Monday, March 20

4 p.m. (3) Ohio State 71, (6) North Carolina 69 -- Seattle Regional 3 Columbus, Ohio ESPN 6 p.m. (4) Tennessee 94, (12) Toledo 47 -- Seattle Regional 3 Knoxville, Tenn. ESPN2 7 p.m. No. 5 Louisville 73, No. 4 Texas 51 -- Seattle Regional 4 Austin, Texas ESPN 9 p.m. (2) UConn 77, (7) Baylor 58 -- Seattle Regional 3 Storrs, Conn. ESPN 10 p.m. (6) Colorado 63, (3) Duke 51 -- Seattle Regional 4 Durham, N.C. ESPNU

First Round



Friday, March 17

1:30 p.m (10) Georgia 66, (7) Florida State 54 -- Seattle Regional 4 Iowa City, Ia. ESPN2 4 p.m. (2) Iowa 95, (15) SE Louisiana 43 -- Seattle Regional 4 Iowa City, Ia. ESPN 5:30 p.m. (1) Virginia Tech 58, (16) Chattanooga 33 -- Seattle Regional 3 Blacksburg, Va. ESPNU 7:30 p.m. (1) Stanford 92, (16) Sacred Heart 49 -- Seattle Regional 4 Stanford, Calif. ESPN2 8 p.m. (9) South Dakota State 62, (8) USC 57 (OT) -- Seattle Regional 3 Blacksburg, Va. ESPNEWS 10 p.m. (8) Ole Miss 71, (9) Gonzaga 48 -- Seattle Regional 4 Stanford, Calif. ESPNU

Saturday, March 18