The 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament is almost here, and if it's anything like the regular season, there won't be a shortage of action. But before we get to the games, we have to wait for Selection Sunday to find out where the top seeds are heading and which bubble teams are having their dreams realized of making the Big Dance.

It has been a highly-competitive season with only South Carolina managing to stay undefeated. The Gamecocks, who are fresh off their second consecutive SEC Tournament title, are the only team who already know their faith as they have locked in the No. 1 overall seed with their perfect record.

South Carolina won the 2022 NCAA Tournament after a 36-2 season, and the Gamecocks are looking to earn their rings again. Only nine teams have ever won the trophy as undefeated champions.

While we don't know any other seedings, our own CBS Sports Connor Groel has been hard at work with bracketology.

Here is how you can watch Selection Sunday along with other important info as we get closer to the initial tip off.

2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Selection Sunday

Date: Sunday, March 17

Sunday, March 17 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: ESPN+, Hulu with Live TV

How the field of 68 is selected

Thirty-two teams punched their tickets by winning their respective conference tournaments. The other 36 teams going dancing will be revealed on March 17. For women's basketball, the top 16 teams in the tournament host first- and second-round games, which means teams have been working hard all year to try to get home court advantage.

Who has earned automatic bids

Here are the major conference winners:

