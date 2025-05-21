UConn and coach Geno Auriemma received a major boost for their title defense Tuesday when former USC guard Kayleigh Heckel announced she has committed to the Huskies out of the transfer portal. A little over a month ago, UConn knocked USC out of the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament in the Elite Eight.

Heckel, the No. 4 overall recruit in her class, per 247 Sports, averaged 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals during her freshman season with the Trojans, largely off the bench. She showed real improvement as the season went along, and her teammates praised her for her ability to change games with her energy, particularly on the defensive end.

"It's hard to be a freshman point guard on a team that has championship aspirations," USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said of Heckel. "We know how talented she is. Essentially the initial defender doesn't exist. She can get by anybody. I think her growth has come in reads. I really encourage her to be as aggressive as possible, and when there's a parting of the sea and you can go to the rim, go to the rim. She's an incredible finisher."

Shortly after USC's season ended in devastating fashion with Juju Watkins' ACL tear and an early exit from the tournament, a number of players announced their departure from Los Angeles. Kiki Iriafen and Rayah Marshall left for the WNBA, while Avery Howell and Heckel entered the transfer portal.

USC's loss was UConn's gain.

The Huskies, of course, also lost some key figures this spring, including Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, and veteran guard Kaitlyn Chen. While Azzi Fudd decided to return to school, and KK Arnold and Ashlynn Shade remain as well, Heckel's arrival shores up their backcourt depth for their title defense.

In addition to Heckel, the Huskies have also added former Wisconsin forward Serah Williams via the portal, and have the 10th-best recruiting class in the country, per 247 Sports.

UConn will be one of the favorites to win it all next season, and will attempt to become the first team to go back-to-back since they won four titles in a row from 2013-16.