Player Bio
|HT: 6-3
|Birthplace: Lagos, NGA
Next Game
Mon, Nov 2 @ 5:00 pm ET |
SEC+
vs West Georgia Wolves (0-0)
- Stegeman Coliseum
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1:58
Is it Championship or Bust for Texas?
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1:18
Season Expectations For Ole Miss
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1:59
4-Star PG Kevin Savage Commits to Purdue
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1:02
Brendan Sorsby Applies For NFL Supplemental Draft
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9:24
Can New QB Darian Mensah Lead Miami to the CFP?
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1:10
How Kirby Smart's Influence Continues to Grow in SEC
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1:42
Greg Sankey Seems Comfortable Dealing with a Fractured SEC
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0:39
Brad Crawford's 2nd Year Starts: No. 2 Brandon Finney Jr.
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1:44
CBS Sports 138 CFB Rankings: Contention Amongst No. 1
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0:58
CFP Projection: Defending champion Indiana draws Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss in first round
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1:34
Who They Should Take NFL Mock Draft: Who Do The Giants Select?
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1:25
Who Will the Browns Draft in the First 3 Rounds?
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0:29
Feel Good Moment: Georgia Women's Basketball Beats No. 5 Vanderbilt
2025 Stats
|STATS
|MPG
|PPG
|FG%
|RPG
|APG
|Regular Season
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